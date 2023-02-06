Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
Some Want to Fire the City Manager Over His Response to Winter WeatherTom HandyAustin, TX
4th Stimulus Update 2023: Joe Biden announces a significant ‘May deadline’MEDIALINKERS NEWSAustin, TX
What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Related
CoinDesk
Cardano Upgrade Aims to Improve Cross-Chain Features as On-Chain DeFi Crosses $100M TVL
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. An upcoming upgrade on Cardano will make enhancements to cross-chain functionality for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications building on the network, developers tweeted Thursday. The proposal was submitted on Wednesday and will take effect on...
CoinDesk
Payments Company Affirm Is Shutting Down Its Crypto Business
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Payment network Affirm (AFRM) is shutting down the cryptocurrency service it started in 2021, according to a letter toshareholders on Wednesday. Affirm Crypto will close on March 2. The shutdown is part of a...
CoinDesk
DeFi Giant MakerDAO to Introduce Aave Rival Dubbed Spark Protocol
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. MakerDAO, thedecentralized finance (DeFi) giant that facilitates the generation of the DAI stablecoin, is releasing a lending platform that will rival Aave, one of Ethereum's largest DeFi products. Spark Protocol, which is a fork...
CoinDesk
Robinhood Board Authorizes Purchase of Shares Bought by FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Robinhood Market’s (HOOD) board of directors authorized the company to pursue purchasing most or all of the 55 million shares that Emergent Fidelity Technologies bought in May 2022, Robinhood said in itsfourth-quarter earnings report.
CoinDesk
The Future of Financial Planning Lies in AI and Blockchain
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in financial planning and portfolio construction holds immense potential for efficiency, accuracy and security in the industry. The use of blockchain and AI in this...
CoinDesk
Supporting Women in the Web3 Workplace: Insights and Best Practices With Chelsea Maclin
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Kamz is joined byChelsea Cain Maclin, R Labs’s brand and community-marketing master. She is also co-founder of R Planet NFTs. Previously, she was Vice President of Marketing for Bumble where she led brand, marketing, and partnerships teams, and helped scale the business to 100M downloads and a $12B IPO. She’s also an active angel investor, focusing on womxn and BIPOC founders, within sustainable consumer packed goods (CPG), mental health, and safety sectors. In 2019, Chelsea was named as one of Business Insider’s 20 CMOs to Watch.
CoinDesk
FTX Lawyers Sullivan & Cromwell Bill $7.5M for First 19 Day's Bankruptcy Work
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Law firm Sullivan & Cromwell billed $7.5 million for work on the FTX bankruptcy case in November, a period covering just 19 days, a Tuesdaycourt filing shows. The firm – whose appointment raised qualms...
CoinDesk
Hermès Wins Trademark Lawsuit Against MetaBirkins NFTs, Setting Powerful Precedent for NFT Creators
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Afterseveral days of deliberation, the nine-person jury in the copyright infringement trial between Hèrmes and non-fungible token (NFT) artist Mason Rothschild ruled Wednesday in favor of the French luxury brand. The Hermès lawsuit...
CoinDesk
Judge Denies Bankman-Fried's Bail Modification Proposal; Super Bowl Will Not Have Crypto Ads This Year
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Hash" team discusses today's top headlines, including a federal judge rejecting a joint request to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions to allow him to use certain messaging tools. Separately, Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX says allegations made by Binance are "false and unsubstantiated." Plus, why viewers won't see any crypto ads in this year's Super Bowl.
CoinDesk
Trial Lawyer Breaks Down Legal Considerations for NFTs and Trademark Law
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Creating digital art via a non-fungible token (NFT) that closely reflects something created by a brand may not be enough to keep some creators from facing legal ramifications, said David Leichtman, a managing partner at law firm Leichtman Law PLLC.
CoinDesk
a16z Rejects Proposal to Deploy Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain; Visa's Reported Crypto Plans
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" hosts discuss today's top stories, including venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, using all 15 million of its UNI tokens to vote against a proposal that would deploy Uniswap version 3 to BNB Chain on behalf of the Uniswap Community. Plus, Cuy Sheffield, head of the crypto at payments giant Visa, shares some interesting developments at the StarkWare Sessions 2023 event in Tel Aviv.
CoinDesk
Decentralized Identity Network Space ID Raises $10M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. SPACE ID, a startup building a universal name network for decentralized identities, has raised $10 million in a strategic funding round led by crypto investment firms Polychain Capital and dao5. The funding will be used toward developing the network, hiring and new products, according to aMedium post.
CoinDesk
Bank of America: Innovation to Expand Decentralized Finance Functionality Over Time
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The correction in digital asset markets last year led to a shift in focus and capital from speculative trading to projects with real-world functionality. However, decentralized finance’s (DeFi) current functionality “barely scratches the surface,” Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Crypto Payments Firm MoonPay and NFT Marketplace LooksRare Ink Partnership
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Web3 payments firm MoonPay is teaming up with non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace LooksRare to allow traders to easily purchase cryptocurrency and NFTs on the platform, the companies said Thursday. MoonPay’s infrastructure aims to help...
CoinDesk
Uniswap DAO Approves Boba Network Deployment in Latest Community Vote
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Version 3 (v3) of the decentralized exchange Uniswap will soon be deployed on Boba Network following afavorable community vote. Boba Network is a separate blockchain that works atop Ethereum and allows for cheaper and...
CoinDesk
Crypto Bank Juno Resumes Services After Pause
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto bank Juno has resumed its core crypto service offerings after pausing them early last month, it said Monday. The service resumption comes three weeks after Juno began working with its new crypto custodian...
CoinDesk
FanDuel Co-Founders Raise $4M for Digital Music Collectible Startup Vault
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Vault, a digital music collectible (DMC) format created by co-founders of sports betting giant FanDuel, has raised $4 million in a Series A funding round led by Placeholder VC. The funding will go toward furthering the DMC format and accelerating development of an open-source Vault protocol, according to a press release.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Name Service DAO Passes Vote to Sell 10K Ether
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Ethereum Name Service (ENS)DAO has passed a vote to liquidate 10,000 ether (ETH) for USDC to cover operating costs for the next two years. ENS is a decentralized domain name protocol; its ENS...
CoinDesk
EminiFX CEO Eddy Alexandre Set to Plead Guilty to Role in Alleged $59M Ponzi Scheme
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The CEO of cryptocurrency and forex trading platform EminiFX is now expected to plead guilty for his role in an alleged fraud that federal prosecutors say duped investors out of $59 million. Eddy Alexandre,...
CoinDesk
Cardano DEX SundaeSwap Floats First On-Chain Governance Proposal
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Prominent Cardano-based decentralized exchange (DEX) SundaeSwap has floated its firston-chain governance proposal, developers said Tuesday. Voting on the proposal is scheduled to run until Feb. 19. “Until now, exactly how that governance should take...
Comments / 0