Lakeland, FL

mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 414 near Hatfield in reference to a Verbal Domestic Disturbance leading to the arrest of Nancy Odle, 38 of Cove on a charge of Public Intoxication and Richard Cheshire, 60 of Mena on a Felony Failure to Appear Warrant and a Felony Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Bradenton man is found safe

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says a Bradenton man who had been reported missing Tuesday has been found. Robert Bashford, 76, had been last seen Tuesday walking away from his home. He has medical conditions and was likely confused. “Robert has been located and he...
BRADENTON, FL
The Free Press - TFP

4 Arrested As Florida Drug House Shut Down

Four Florida men were arrested on Thursday when deputies executed a search warrant on a known drug house. Members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression and Criminal Investigations units executed a search warrant on Thursday morning at 1116 South Carolina Ave. in Avon
AVON PARK, FL

