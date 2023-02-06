Family, friends gather to remember Ken Sipsma

Family, colleagues and friends gathered at the Westport Town Hall Feb. 6 to remember Ken Sipsma as they said goodbye to the Westport Town Chair, Madison attorney, father and grandfather.

Sipsma died unexpectedly at age 69 on Jan. 28.

He was described as a dynamic man, always learning, and dedicated to his family, friends, work and the town’s government, having served for 27 years as a town supervisor, on a number of committees and finally as chair.

His list of accomplishments was endless, said Dean Grosskopf, who served on the board with Sipsma for nearly that entire span before becoming the town’s administrator.

The town board has prided itself on preserving farmland, Grosskopf said, and Sipsma helped in that effort.

In particular, he was instrumental in the town’s recent purchase of 105 acres adjacent to the town hall, just beyond the windows of the board room. All attendees faced the view of what is now a conservancy, thanks to his efforts.

Grosskopf said Sipsma leaves a legacy of his care for family, friends, clients and the town.

“We’ll remember you for leaving your corner of the world a better place,” he said.

Amy Sipsma, Ken’s oldest daughter, recalled her father as she grew up with her sister Molly, and described him as a fun-loving, energetic dad who loved to dine out and spend time on his boat, soaking up the sun. He also coached his daughter’s soccer team.

Sipsma was a teacher who went on to pursue his law degree, completing it at age 40 and then starting his own law firm, teaching his daughters that it is never too late to make a life change, Amy said.

He also enjoyed being a grandfather, Amy said, adding she was devastated that his grandchildren will grow up without him.

“They will miss out on what it feels like to be spoiled rotten by him,” she said.

In the past few years, Sipsma had been on a spiritual pursuit, meditating and keeping a journal, what was described as a healing process in search of self-realization.