2 Smartest Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Digital advertising and consumer staples are very different -- but both offer opportunity. Image-sharing site Pinterest is building out its role in the broader e-commerce space. Costco is delivering wins for both its customers and investors through a tough environment.
2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy In 2023 That Could Double Your Money
Lower consumer spending may affect growth stocks in the short term, but there are strong businesses that can outlast these headwinds. Airbnb is forging its own path in a competitive industry. Figs is building a profitable business that serves a tremendous, ongoing need.
Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?
In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
Zoom Stock Surges As Video Conferencing Group Plans 1,300 Job Cuts
'We have made the tough but necessary decision to reduce our team by approximately 15% and say goodbye to around 1,300 hardworking, talented colleagues," said CEO Eric Yuan.
Why Blue Bird Stock Is Soaring Today
Blue Bird largely met expectations in its fiscal first quarter and raised its outlook for the full year. The company should benefit from a federal government program designed to replace older school buses with electric-powertrain vehicles.
7 Industries Doing the Most Hiring This Month
The economic ups and downs of the past few years have shaken up many people's professional lives and careers. People have left industries they used to work in, worked remotely for chunks of time and...
6 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Is Already Replacing and How Investors Can Capitalize on It
It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different.
These 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Are Back in High Gear
The Nasdaq moved slightly lower in premarket trading Wednesday morning after a big move higher on Tuesday. Enphase Energy defied concerns about sluggishness in the solar power industry with its earnings results. Fortinet stayed on a steep growth path in serving its cybersecurity customers.
Pinterest fails to pique Wall Street interest with downbeat forecast
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Image-sharing platform Pinterest Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Monday joining peers Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Snap Inc (SNAP.N) in sounding the alarm on a still-weak ad market.
Why C3.ai Stock Popped Again Today
Google is preparing to launch its own version of chat-based search. Interest in AI stocks continues to soar following the launch of ChatGPT.
Why Has Cathie Wood Bought This Stock for Seven Days in a Row?
Cathie Wood has bought Velo3D every single trading day starting with the first day of last week. Velo3D raised its guidance earlier this week, validating Wood's recent interest. The stock has soared 41% in the last seven trading days.
2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now
AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers possess robust product portfolios and pipelines. AstraZeneca is a growth stock trading at a reasonable valuation. Bristol Myers Squibb is priced at the level of a full-fledged value stock.
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Falling Today
Taiwan Semiconductor recently had a disappointing earnings report. Apple maintains it will be TSM's biggest customer at its new Arizona facilities. The two plants will be coming online in 2024 and 2026.
Why TechTarget Stock Was Down on Thursday
The sales outlook for Q1 is weak because of softer spending at tech companies. Management still plans to remain profitable, but earnings will decline.
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Plunged Today
Rivian may start expanding its product line, but investors see higher priorities. Recent clarification for EV tax credits wasn't helpful for Rivian or Lucid. Canoo disappointed shareholders with added dilution yesterday.
What's Going On With Lumen Technologies Stock?
Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Lumen reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.80 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.78 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company's top-line results were down from $4.847 billion year-over-year.
These Winning Stocks Look Like a Smart Bet
Markets were ready to edge higher on Thursday morning. Wynn Resorts saw revenue slip slightly, but signs of better times for Macao helped lift the stock. MGM's greater focus on Las Vegas and other U.S. destinations led to sizable sales gains.
Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today
Compass Minerals got its fiscal year off to a mixed start. The company sees continued headwinds affecting its full-year results. It's making progress on its strategic plan to limit the weather's impact on its results.
These 2 Stocks Are Rising From the Ashes
Markets moved lower on Wednesday, but many stocks posted gains. Uber Technologies saw a continued return to ride-hailing services from its customers. New Relic kept seeing consistent growth in its data analytics business.
Why Chegg Stock Was Down Today
The education technology provider beat revenue and earnings estimates. But management's guidance for fiscal 2023 was below Wall Street's expectations.
