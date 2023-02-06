‘I’m a Dermatologist in the Alaskan Arctic and This Is My Favorite Hydrating Moisturizer for Winter’

Let me be frank. I’m 30 years old (soon to turn 31) and I’ve been happily embracing Botox since I was 26. What started with preventative injections that I only agreed to for the purpose of a story evolved into a desire for a forever-smooth forehead after just one treatment. Neurotoxins like Botox work by freezing the muscles under the skin so that they can't create wrinkles, but how long the results last can vary. While one appointment used to give me six months free of fine lines between my brows, I'm now seeing revived muscle movement (and the visible wrinkles that come with it) after just two or three months.

