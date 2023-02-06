‘I’m a Dermatologist in the Alaskan Arctic and This Is My Favorite Hydrating Moisturizer for Winter’

Read full article on original website
This $15 Retinol Has 5k 5-Star Reviews On Amazon, and Dermatologists Love it for Winter Skin
Retinoids are a fickle bunch. A product that feels great on one person's skin can be entirely too strong for another's, which can make it difficult to find a product that works well on your complexion—especially if you're looking for one that won't break the bank. That's what makes the retinol cream from Simplified Skin so special: It's only $15, and has earned over five thousand five-star reviews on Amazon. The reason it's so universally beloved? It's ultra-effective and full of moisturizing ingredients that minimize irritation.
The Drugstore Cream a Dermatologist Always Recommends to Patients With Dry, Cracked Elbows
Now is the time of year when our always-dry areas get even drier, and our elbows are one of the biggest perpetrators. Whenever Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington, DC, has a patient managing dry, cracked elbows, she always tells them to slather on the Eczema Therapy Itch Relief Balm from Aveeno.
Dermatologists Swear By These 14 Winter Skincare Products That Will Soothe & Nourish Your Parched Skin
Winter weather brings cold, super dry air, which can unfortunately wreak havoc on your skin. Whether you're dealing with flaky skin on your face, cracked heels, or ashy legs, it's such a battle to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Not only that, ordinary habits like raising the temperature in your shower or house can potentially damage your skin's barrier as well.
Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin: 10 Brands to Hydrate You From the Outside In
Everyone needs a good moisturizer, whether you have dry, oily or acne-prone skin.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Alaska Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
If you’re looking for seriously good food, this tiny restaurant in Alaska offers the best comfort food around. Located in downtown Anchorage, Snow City Cafe is so good that it almost always has a line, especially on the weekends. But that’s okay— because this is food worth waiting for!
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Neck Wrinkles For Women Over 50
Don’t just stop your skincare routine at your jawline. As we age, our necks also reveal signs of aging and repeated UV exposure, so if more youthful-looking skin is a priority for you, including your neck into your skincare routine is a wise way to prevent wrinkles and help minimize the fine lines you may have.
OnlyInYourState
Alaska Has A Brand New Nordic Spa With Hot And Cold Plunge Pools And A Rainforest Steam Room
If you’re looking for a day of utter relaxation, you must head straight to this Nordic Spa in Alaska. The Alyeska Nordic Spa at Alyeska Resort is the newest attraction to Alaska’s wellness scene. With hot and cold plunge pools, cedar barrel saunas, and a rainforest steam room, this spa is everything it promises and more.
WJBF.com
Best moisturizing body wash
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Combating dry skin in the winter months is no small feat, and hunting for the perfect products to maintain glowy, moisturized skin can be even harder. While lotions and serums are great for reviving dry skin, picking the right hydrating body wash is an easy way to incorporate daily moisturizing into your skin care routine.
The Worst Face Exfoliant Mistakes For Women Over 50, According To Skincare Experts
When it comes to skincare, finding the right face exfoliant is one of the best ways to ensure a wrinkle-free and glowing appearance. This is especially true for women over 50. However, overusing exfoliants can actually cause more damage to your face than not using them at all. They can strip the skin of the oils it needs to shine.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Polar bear that mauled a mum and her baby to death in Alaska 'was in poor health'
A polar bear that killed a young mother and her baby in western Alaska was likely an older animal in poor physical condition. However, officials have confirmed that tests have come back negative for pathogens that affect the brain and cause aggressive behaviour. Dr Kimberlee Beckmen, a state wildlife veterinarian,...
Can you hydrate your skin by drinking water?
Winter can wreak havoc on our delicate skin. We do what we can by scrubbing and buffing off dead skin cells, slathering on lotion and bundling up when we’re out in the cold, but could we be doing more?. It’s no secret that drinking water has copious health benefits....
Best Under-Eye Creams to Get Rid of Wrinkles
In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do the dark circles under your eyes make you look like you’ve been awake for 100 years? Or are the wrinkles around your eyes making you look older than you feel? Then you could probably benefit by incorporating an under-eye cream into your skincare regimen.
Why Vitamin C & Retinol Serums Can Help Reduce The Appearance Of Fine Lines & Wrinkles
If your skincare goals include reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, you already know how tricky that can be. You enter a Sephora, Ulta, or Walmart, cruise the serum aisles, and encounter no fewer than 50 products that all claim they’ll...
wtaj.com
Best drugstore vitamin C serum
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Vitamin C is a naturally occurring antioxidant that works to reduce the signs of aging within the skin and increase collagen and elastin production. This serum brightens the skin and helps to reduce the signs of sun damage and acne scarring on the skin over time. Certain doses of vitamin C can protect your skin from harmful UV rays to ward off wrinkles, fine lines and other effects of the sun on the skin. All of these skin-perfecting features do not have to come with a heavy price tag. When buying a vitamin C serum, consider your skin type, the ingredients and whether the brand tests its products on animals.
I’m a skincare expert – 3 products I’d want on a desert island to fight aging, including a ‘powerhouse’ staple
A SKINCARE expert has revealed her three must-have anti-aging skincare products if she ever happened to find herself stranded on a deserted island. Jennifer Adell (@jennifer_adell), the senior esthetician at New Beauty and Wellness in Westport, Connecticut, described her marooned must-haves to The U.S. Sun. Adell admitted that if she...
I Took a Solo Trip to the Arctic Circle—Basically the Edge of the World—To Reclaim My Relationship With Myself
The word I'd use to describe my life is "loud." I work in television and live in Los Angeles, and my days are soundtracked by a constant pinging of text messages and honking of traffic. In January of 2022, I realized the external noise was so loud that I was no longer listening to my inner voice—my personal wants and needs. To change that, I decided to travel solo to a place that would help me slow down and surrender to being in the moment. Soon, I was boarding a plane with a 25 liter backpack filled to the brim with winter gear to shield myself from the freezing temperatures of Arctic Alaska.
One Drop of This $30 Serum Smooths My Fine Lines and Plumps My Skin Like No Other
Let me be frank. I’m 30 years old (soon to turn 31) and I’ve been happily embracing Botox since I was 26. What started with preventative injections that I only agreed to for the purpose of a story evolved into a desire for a forever-smooth forehead after just one treatment. Neurotoxins like Botox work by freezing the muscles under the skin so that they can't create wrinkles, but how long the results last can vary. While one appointment used to give me six months free of fine lines between my brows, I'm now seeing revived muscle movement (and the visible wrinkles that come with it) after just two or three months.
If You Feel a Sudden Urge To Pee Right When You Get Home, You Might Have ‘Latchkey Incontinence’
There's actually a non-clinical term for having to pee immediately upon returning home, says Aleece Fosnight, PA-C, a physician's assistant who specializes in sexual health and women's urology at Aeroflow Urology, and it's known as "latchkey incontinence" or even "key in the door incontinence." This refers to the repeated, sudden urge to pee when you pull into the driveway or get within an eyeshot of your front door.
Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Hair Care Brand Just Launched a Line That’s a Thirst Quenching ‘Energy Drink’ for Your Hair
If colder temps, heat-styling (or a fun combination of the two) have left your hair feeling thirstier than ever, you might want to take some hair advice from Nicole Kidman. The award-winning actress isn’t shy about her love of Vegamour, the plant-based hair-care brand that's made her hair “noticeably less frizzy”—touting the brand’s growth-boosting Gro Serum ($58) as a hair-care holy grail (one bottle is sold every 22 seconds, BTW).
