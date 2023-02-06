Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Family with adopted daughter raises awareness for safely surrendered
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County supervisors have proclaimed February as 'Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month.'. Shedding a light on the crisis some new mothers face. "As Christians, we've always hoped to adopt one day, because as the Bible says we are love in deed and truth not just...
Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services hosts Crisis Intervention meeting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff's Office, and health members all participated in a meeting to work together with health advocates and better the mental health crisis in the community. This has risen to become a very important topic here in Kern County. The program...
Hands-on learning, sports, and many other programs for students at Kern Resource Center
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Despite being open for less than six months, a not-for-profit resource center prides itself as an alternative Christian education with values that coincide with the biblical community to train up the next generation of students; while paving the way for families to take back control of their children's education.
Girl Scouts taking over streets of Kern County selling cookies
It's one of the best seasons of the year... we're talking about Girl Scout Cookie season. Girl Scout Troops all across the county are hitting the streets, grocery stores, and wherever they can to get you to buy a box of the latest flavors and old favorites. The most popular...
Teen arrested in Tulare County following school shooting threat
OROSI, Calif. (FOX26) — A teenager is now behind bars after the Tulare County Sheriff's Office says he threatened to shoot up El Monte Middle School in Orosi. Deputies say the 13-year-old boy sent an e-mail threatening to shoot staff members and students. Deputies contacted the boy at his...
CSUB: Pre-Law program to host Pop-Up Expungement Clinic for those with criminal records
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — California State University Bakersfield Pre-Law program will host a first-of-its-kind, no-cost, Pop-Up Expungement Clinic to give those with misdemeanors or felonies charges on their record an opportunity for a fresh start on February 24. Organizers say to make this event a success; they are looking...
High school senior raises $5k for local non-profit human trafficking organization
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today, a $5,000 check was presented to a Kern County organization that supports victims of human trafficking and at-risk youth. This was all raised by Stockdale high school senior Mukul Anand. who wants to inspire the youth to get involved in their community. “When I...
Heated debate on student gender identity takes place in KHSD board meeting
BAKERSFIELD, California — Gender identity was a topic teachers, students, and parents discussed in the latest Kern High School Board meeting. Most of it centered around the question: Do teachers need to inform parents about their child's gender identity?. This topic has made national headlines, recently in the New...
CalFresh Emergency Allotments end, food bank demands expected to increase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — If you receive CalFresh benefits, you are going to notice a decrease in the amount you are receiving soon. CalFresh Emergency Allotments are coming to an end this February, so those who rely on those benefits might have to start looking elsewhere for assistance. Emergency allotments...
Residents say local construction site is causing a safety hazard in community
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two separate construction sites, located between Stockdale Hwy and South Real Road, are raising safety concerns with nearby residents. Residents say both sites have no fencing blocking the area off from trespassers. Nearly every day, homeless people and children on their way to school pass...
Eagle Mountain Casino job fair set for Feb. 22 in Porterville, over 100 positions open
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Get those resumes ready because in two weeks, Eagle Mountain Casino will hold a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Porterville, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Applicants should dress to impress and they are asked to bring resumes with past work history. It...
Man sentenced to 77 years to life in prison for 2021 shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison for shooting a man in the back near the Hart Hotel in downtown Bakersfield, according to court records Wednesday. Derrick Lamonte Rice was found guilty by a jury on Dec. 15, 2022 for attempted...
Kern County residents have mixed reviews on Hulu docuseries 'Killing County'
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “They're supposed to be people who protect us and it doesn’t seem that way," said Laisah Loaisiga. These are just some of Loaisiga’s thoughts after watching Hulu’s new docuseries, "Killing County." The series highlights a handful of Kern County families whose...
UPDATE: Missing Bakersfield elderly man found safe near Mojave
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (FEB. 7 2:30 P.M.):. CHP Mojave told Eyewitness News that last night, the CHP-Bakersfield Communications Center was notified Mr. William Phillips, of Bakersfield was missing. CHP said Phillips was believed to be in the area of Mojave. Officials said at around 11:53 p.m., Mojave...
BPD: Search for 2 alleged suspects for Plaza Motel shooting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police said they are looking for two people, accused of shooting a man at the Plaza Motel early Tuesday morning. According to Bakersfield police, on February 7th, 2023, at around 2:04 a.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Union Avenue, at the Plaza Motel.
Bakersfield man arrested for second hate crime, threatening people with knife
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Bakersfield man violates his AB109 non-violent offender Post Release Community Supervision for the second time after he was arrested, accused of hate crime again Monday morning. According to Bakersfield police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 9:42 a.m., officers were called to a report...
At least 1 injured in 3-truck crash on Empire Drive, Truxtun Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three trucks crashed on Empire Drive at Truxtun Avenue Monday evening, injuring at least one person in a rollover crash, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. One of the trucks rolled over. At least one person suffered minor to moderate injuries. Traffic was backed...
BPD: Man found shot in front yard in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield police is looking for the person responsible for shooting and hurting a man in east Bakersfield Monday night. According to police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 7:41 p.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, south of California Avenue.
Man hit by train suffers feet amputation in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man is in the hospital after getting hit by an Amtrak train in downtown Bakersfield, losing both his feet. The Bakersfield Fire Department said it happened on Monday, February 6, at around 3:47 p.m. on L Street and Truxtun Avenue. Officials said the man...
Edwards Air Force Base bringing more energy to state with historic solar farm
Edwards Air Force Base has made history by collaborating with a private industry to create a new solar facility sitting over 4,000 acres. The multimillion-dollar project will be able to produce up to 1,300 megawatts of power for the state. This is enough to power 238,000 homes across the state all while displacing 320,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.
