Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Now

Family with adopted daughter raises awareness for safely surrendered

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County supervisors have proclaimed February as 'Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month.'. Shedding a light on the crisis some new mothers face. "As Christians, we've always hoped to adopt one day, because as the Bible says we are love in deed and truth not just...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Girl Scouts taking over streets of Kern County selling cookies

It's one of the best seasons of the year... we're talking about Girl Scout Cookie season. Girl Scout Troops all across the county are hitting the streets, grocery stores, and wherever they can to get you to buy a box of the latest flavors and old favorites. The most popular...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Teen arrested in Tulare County following school shooting threat

OROSI, Calif. (FOX26) — A teenager is now behind bars after the Tulare County Sheriff's Office says he threatened to shoot up El Monte Middle School in Orosi. Deputies say the 13-year-old boy sent an e-mail threatening to shoot staff members and students. Deputies contacted the boy at his...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Heated debate on student gender identity takes place in KHSD board meeting

BAKERSFIELD, California — Gender identity was a topic teachers, students, and parents discussed in the latest Kern High School Board meeting. Most of it centered around the question: Do teachers need to inform parents about their child's gender identity?. This topic has made national headlines, recently in the New...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

CalFresh Emergency Allotments end, food bank demands expected to increase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — If you receive CalFresh benefits, you are going to notice a decrease in the amount you are receiving soon. CalFresh Emergency Allotments are coming to an end this February, so those who rely on those benefits might have to start looking elsewhere for assistance. Emergency allotments...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Residents say local construction site is causing a safety hazard in community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two separate construction sites, located between Stockdale Hwy and South Real Road, are raising safety concerns with nearby residents. Residents say both sites have no fencing blocking the area off from trespassers. Nearly every day, homeless people and children on their way to school pass...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man sentenced to 77 years to life in prison for 2021 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison for shooting a man in the back near the Hart Hotel in downtown Bakersfield, according to court records Wednesday. Derrick Lamonte Rice was found guilty by a jury on Dec. 15, 2022 for attempted...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

UPDATE: Missing Bakersfield elderly man found safe near Mojave

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (FEB. 7 2:30 P.M.):. CHP Mojave told Eyewitness News that last night, the CHP-Bakersfield Communications Center was notified Mr. William Phillips, of Bakersfield was missing. CHP said Phillips was believed to be in the area of Mojave. Officials said at around 11:53 p.m., Mojave...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Search for 2 alleged suspects for Plaza Motel shooting

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police said they are looking for two people, accused of shooting a man at the Plaza Motel early Tuesday morning. According to Bakersfield police, on February 7th, 2023, at around 2:04 a.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Union Avenue, at the Plaza Motel.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man arrested for second hate crime, threatening people with knife

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Bakersfield man violates his AB109 non-violent offender Post Release Community Supervision for the second time after he was arrested, accused of hate crime again Monday morning. According to Bakersfield police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 9:42 a.m., officers were called to a report...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

At least 1 injured in 3-truck crash on Empire Drive, Truxtun Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three trucks crashed on Empire Drive at Truxtun Avenue Monday evening, injuring at least one person in a rollover crash, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. One of the trucks rolled over. At least one person suffered minor to moderate injuries. Traffic was backed...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Man found shot in front yard in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield police is looking for the person responsible for shooting and hurting a man in east Bakersfield Monday night. According to police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 7:41 p.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, south of California Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man hit by train suffers feet amputation in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man is in the hospital after getting hit by an Amtrak train in downtown Bakersfield, losing both his feet. The Bakersfield Fire Department said it happened on Monday, February 6, at around 3:47 p.m. on L Street and Truxtun Avenue. Officials said the man...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Edwards Air Force Base bringing more energy to state with historic solar farm

Edwards Air Force Base has made history by collaborating with a private industry to create a new solar facility sitting over 4,000 acres. The multimillion-dollar project will be able to produce up to 1,300 megawatts of power for the state. This is enough to power 238,000 homes across the state all while displacing 320,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.
KERN COUNTY, CA

