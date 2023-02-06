Read full article on original website
Former Alabama Quarterback Reacts To The Coordinator Hires
After failing to make the College Football Playoff for only the 2nd time in its existence, Alabama has hired two new coordinators to work under Nick Saban. Tommy Rees will work as offensive coordinator, while Kevin Steele will handle duties on the defensive side of the ball. Former Alabama QB ...
Miami Announces Defensive Coordinator Hire After Losing Kevin Steele To Alabama
The Miami Hurricanes' defensive corps took a hit Sunday when Kevin Steele left the program and signed with Alabama. Head coach Mario Cristobal and company didn't hesitate to find a replacement, however. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Miami hired former Tulane defensive coordinator Lance ...
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays
The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
Notre Dame offensive coordinator candidate: Sean Lewis
Notre Dame has a vacancy at offensive coordinator after Tommy Rees took the same position on Nick Saban’s Alabama staff in early February. Where will Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame turn for their new offensive coordinator?. Here at Fighting Irish Wire we’ll be giving you a bio and summary...
Bears News: Adam Schefter makes a wild claim about first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are going to make the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They were gifted the selection when the Houston Texans won their final game of the season on a miracle play. Now, it seems like they are going to cash in. NFL insider Adam Schefter...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Miami Hurricanes to lose co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach
The Miami Hurricanes have lost another assistant coach after just one season.
Notre Dame football offers two more prospects Tuesday morning
The Notre Dame coaching staff has been a bit quiet recently sending out offers, but on Tuesday morning they put an end to that. They sent out two different offers to eastern prospect. Both of the offers went out to players who aren’t currently being viewed at as national prospects,...
Northwestern vs. Ohio State prediction and odds for Thursday, February 9
It’s been a really rough stretch for the Ohio State Buckeyes who now find themselves, 11-13 and 3-9 in the Big 10 after losing four straight conference matchups. Their latest loss came on Sunday to their rival, Michigan, 77-69. They let Hunter Dickinson dominate the paint with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Last Thursday, Dickinson had 19 in a Michigan win over Northwestern.
Yardbarker
Alabama brings in Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees for same role
Winning is nothing new for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban has brought Alabama six championships (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020) and he has another one in his pocket from his time at LSU. Winning is all Saban does, so it's not surprising that when faced...
Top College Basketball picks and predictions today (Expect points in Iowa vs. Purdue)
We have a solid slate of college basketball games to watch and bet on tonight, so of course we’re going to do just that. After all, we need to boost our bankroll a little bit ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. Let’s jump into my top three college basketball bets...
College football recruiting rankings: Charles Kelly tops 25 best recruiters for 2023 class
Take a glance at college football's top 25 recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle and that group will coincide with the nation's top assistants on the trail, the guys who are adept at convincing high school talent to come their way. National championships are won in December and February in recruiting and proof is in the pudding. Over the last decade, every College Football Playoff champion has averaged a top-five signing class — per 247Sports' rankings — over the previous three cycles leading up to the title. TCU had a chance to buck that trend in January, but lost to Georgia, 65-7.
