knock-la.com
Flocko Da Finessa Talks Growing Up in Long Beach, Going on Tour with Cypress Moreno and Fenix Flexin, and More
FlockoDaFinessa, 24, is an up-and-coming rapper from Long Beach, California. Recently I pulled up to a Long Beach warehouse Flocko had picked for a private first interview. He greeted me in the parking lot upon arrival, with good vibes and mellow energy. Flocko’s music has been picking up notoriety around...
tmpresale.com
The Beatles vs The Stones – Sgt. Pepper and Jumping Jack Flashs concert in Costa Mesa, CA Jul 23rd, 2023 – presale code
The latest Beatles vs The Stones – Sgt. Pepper and Jumping Jack Flash presale password is now online at tmpresale.com: Everybody with a presale code will have a fantastic opportunity to order tickets ahead of the public 😀. Don’t miss this great chance to personally see The Beatles vs...
Viral video shows riders stuck on sinking boat at Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride
A viral TikTok revealed riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland had to be rescued after the ride stopped and the boat began to sink.
kcrw.com
Your heart will hammer at the top: Climb LA’s steepest stairs
Comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy famously navigated them with a massive piano. They’re hidden all around LA, a city of inclines and slopes, of hills and valleys. In a place known for its concrete roadways, outdoor stairways are a unique, but lesser-known feature of the urban landscape. “When...
No Depression
Sunny War on Making Lemons Lemonade
Sunny War (photo by Joshua Black Wilkins) I may not know much, but I’m certain I know how to polish a turd. In 2021, COVID-19 was still holding me, my boyfriend, and all other Los Angeles residents hostage. The whole city had a 6 p.m. curfew, and LAPD was actually enforcing it, unlike all the other “laws” in the city. My boyfriend and I faithfully doled out $1,600 a month for a tiny, cramped studio apartment, and it was starting to take a toll on us. We were two musicians relying on nothing financially but virtual concerts and Bandcamp Fridays. We finally figured out how to get unemployment money, but we were really hoping to return to our usual troubadour ways. Both of us were as chaotic as we were creative, and it proved to be like oil and water when confined to such a small space. Songs were made but love wasn’t. This was the beginning of the most emotionally draining period of my life, yet also the most fruitful creatively. In isolation from friends, family, and even the man I slept next to, words and music became my only refuge.
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
tourcounsel.com
Bella Terra | Shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California
Bella Terra is an outdoor shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California. It was built on the site of the former Huntington Center. The center's current anchors are; Kohl's, Burlington Coat Factory, Barnes & Noble, Cinemark Theaters, Whole Foods Market, and Costco Wholesale. The Huntington Center was the first enclosed, all-weather...
Autoblog
2023 Grand National Roadster Show Mega Photo Gallery | Hot rod heaven
POMONA, Calif. — From an outsider's perspective, it would be easy to assume that the Grand National Roadster Show has always been a Southern California institution. After all, it celebrates the diverse postwar car culture of the region — hot rods, lead sleds, lowriders, and more. However, the show had its roots in NorCal in 1950 when Al Slonaker and his hot rod club showed their custom cars at the Oakland Expo.
Hollywood Bowl reveals summer 2023 lineup
The Hollywood Bowl's 2023 summer lineup was revealed on Tuesday and Janet Jackson will be the opening performance on June 10. Jackson's show will feature rapper Ludacris and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, YOLA. "As we look to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl, I am honored and excited to share a season which, to me, speaks of a beautiful future ahead," said LA Phil Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang, Village People along with an array of other performances are on the summer calendar.Here is list of the performances:June...
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
Poke Bowlz Restaurant is Serving Hawaiian Food in Orange County, California
Poke bowls are not new to people who have lived or possibly visited Hawaii, but they have been a relatively new addition to the restaurant scene on the mainland of the United States. There are a number of newer restaurants which specialize in the poke bowls.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
yovenice.com
Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop
Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
Architectural Gem in L.A.’s Venice Beach Lives Like a Private Botanical Garden
Just a block from the neighborhood’s bustling shopping and dining district, this modern residence provides indoor-outdoor living without sacrificing privacy
KABC
The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some employees.
(Los Angeles, CA) — The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some. Disney CEO Bog Iger is working on a cost reduction plan that will reduce the workforce by seven-thousand employees. In a recent letter to shareholders, the Disney Board wrote that it is “overseeing important strategic changes”, such as prioritizing streaming profitability and improving the guest experience in parks. The layoffs will likely happen in the coming weeks and months.
Rails to Trails: Old Train Tracks May Be Key in Solving Central OC’s Green Space Shortage
What once carried thousands as far north as Los Angeles by rail might now connect bikers between two of the most park-poor cities in Orange County, and in lush green seclusion safe from dangers on the roads. The project is called “rails-to-trails,” in which the Orange County Transportation Authority plans...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine
On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
2 dead after speeding Corvette slams into vehicle in San Fernando Valley
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a two-car crash in the San Fernando Valley early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on the 6400 block of North Balboa Boulevard in the Sepulveda Basin. Police say a white Chevrolet Corvette was speeding and ran through a red light when […]
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Ranch at Laguna Beach Debuts Two New Cultural Experiences
The Ranch at Laguna Beach is debuting two new cultural experiences in collaboration with local creatives Gary Larson and John Cosby. The Shaper and The Painter aim to immerse guests in two of Laguna beach’s most iconic cultural elements: surfing and plein air painting. Guests will obtain insight into the crafts and connect to the cultural pillars that are a cornerstone of the vibrant coastal community.
Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign
Bike and pedestrian safety is focus for Caltrans A seven-and-a-half mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway north of Malibu in Ventura County is about to be redesigned with safety and climate change adaption in mind. Caltrans held a hybrid planning meeting Feb. 2 to announce its goals in an infrastructure community meeting. Although just in […] The post Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign appeared first on The Malibu Times.
