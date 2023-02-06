Read full article on original website
Related
Regal Cinemas Permanently Closing 39 Movie Theaters, Including Iconic Locations and Screens in National Shopping Malls
The move comes in the midst of a bankruptcy by its parent company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TheWrap.com, and Deadline.com.
‘80 For Brady’ Changes Box Office Playbook, Lowers Movie Ticket Prices
In a potentially significant move, the new octogenarian comedy 80 for Brady is rewriting the playbook by offering lower ticket prices. The bold experiment comes at a time when theater owners and Hollywood studios are grappling with how to win back older moviegoers in the wake of the pandemic and the rise of streaming. Paramount opens the pic everywhere on Friday. AMC Theatres, the world’s largest circuit, announced this week it’s extending its matinee ticket pricing to all screenings of 80 for Brady in a first-ever promotion for a new title. That could mean a discount of 25 percent to 30...
AMC Theaters getting pummeled for their 3-tier seat pricing: 'Corporate greed'
AMC Theatres announced its three-tier seat pricing on Monday, sparking outrage from some who claim the move will hurt low-income moviegoers.
'Your Days Are Numbered': Customers, Actors Slam AMC Theaters for New Ticket Prices that 'Penalize People for Lower Income'
This week, AMC Theaters revealed its new tiered ticket pricing system called "Sightline at AMC."
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
AMC changing ticket prices based on where you sit in theater
AMC has announced “Sightline,” a new three-tiered pricing system in which moviegoers will pay a certain price for their tickets depending on where they sit.
Elijah Wood slams AMC Theaters new plan to change ticket prices bases on 'sightline'
Actor Elijah Wood has slammed a new ticket pricing scheme introduced by AMC theaters, as he claims it will ruin the 'sacred democratic space' of movie theaters.
toofab.com
AMC Theaters Hiking Up Ticket Prices for Center Seats as They Set New Guidelines
The country's largest movie theater chain will offer three different price points for seats. Having a good seat for your next movie at AMC is going to cost you extra. AMC is rolling out a new initiative that will have moviegoers paying based on seat location within the theater, which they're calling "Sightline at AMC." The plan is similar to pricing for concerts. Per Variety, patrons of AMC will have the option to pay a premium for a prime seat in the middle of the auditorium, while seats closer to the screen will be available at a lower price.
AMC's new seating price arrangement draws outrage: 'Nobody wants to go back anyway!'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss whether they would pay more money to have a better seat at the movie theater or just stream movies from the comfort of their own home.
AMC Theatres Charging for Good Seats Isn’t Like an Airline; It’s More Like a Gym Membership
AMC Theatres looks like it decided to take a page from United Airlines, where AMC CEO Adam Aron was once a marketing executive: With the launch of its Sightline program to charge a little extra to reserve the best seats in the house, the world’s largest theater chain makes money on what users once had for free. What’s really going on is a lot more like LA Fitness: Create a revenue stream based on driving users to a membership that they’ll use less than they think. Dynamic pricing is already part of moviegoing: In the U.S. it’s utilized for matinees, active...
Moviegoers heated by AMC Theater's new seat pricing plan
AMC Theaters, the US's largest movie theater chain, has introduced a new pricing plan based on where you sit, but moviegoers are not crazy about the idea.
U.S. movie theaters to change admission prices
Movie theaters belonging to the AMC Theatres chain, the largest in the United States, will change ticket prices. The company announced that the cost of each ticket will depend on the location of the seats. Thus, the front seats will be the cheapest, while the middle seats will cost more than they do now.
AMC Theaters unveils 'Sightline,' plan to charge based on where you want to sit in the theater
AMC Theaters has unveiled 'Sightline,' their new plan to charge more or less depending on where you want to sit inside of the theater's auditorium.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
AMC Theatres to offer three-tiered pricing system for movie tickets
Movie-goers at AMC Entertainment-operated theaters will soon have the ability to opt for either a more economical or a luxurious moviegoing experience. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at AMC Theatres.
AMC Theatres’ Seat Pricing Increase: A Risky Bet at a Perilous Time
In a rare if not unprecedented move, theater chains across the U.S. and Canada lowered the cost of admission for a new Hollywood release, the octogenarian sports comedy 80 for Brady, in partnership with Paramount. That included AMC Theatres, the largest circuit in North America and the world. For years, some distribution executives have argued in favor of variable pricing, whereby tickets are lowered depending upon a movie’s target audience. In this case, Paramount presented evidence showing that older demos are more sensitive about ticket prices. But no sooner had 80 for Brady opened over the Feb. 4-6 weekend to a...
Motley Fool
AMC is Changing How It Prices Tickets. A Better Seat Could Cost You More
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. What happened. AMC Theatres, the largest movie...
Comments / 0