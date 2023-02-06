The country's largest movie theater chain will offer three different price points for seats. Having a good seat for your next movie at AMC is going to cost you extra. AMC is rolling out a new initiative that will have moviegoers paying based on seat location within the theater, which they're calling "Sightline at AMC." The plan is similar to pricing for concerts. Per Variety, patrons of AMC will have the option to pay a premium for a prime seat in the middle of the auditorium, while seats closer to the screen will be available at a lower price.

