Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discount supermarket chain continues expansion in Florida with new storesAsh JurbergVenice, FL
A Unique Valentine's Day ExperienceChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Massive store chain opens new Florida locationKristen WaltersSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A terrifying crash overnight sent a motorcyclist to the hospital after he flew from his bike in Bonita Springs. Witnesses told NBC2 that the motorcyclist was speeding and wearing no helmet. The crash happened on Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41), just south of Bonita Beach Road.
2 seriously injured in Estero crash on I-75
ESTERO, Fla. — Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-75 at mile marker 121. According to Estero Fire Rescue, crews responded to the crash involving three passengers on Monday. Two people were transported as trauma alerts. The cause of the crash is under investigation at...
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man was trying to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, south of 51st Avenue Drive West, at about 9 p.m.
Bradenton man dies after being struck by oncoming cars on US 41
A man has died after he was struck by oncoming cars while attempting to cross the road on Monday night.
2021 Manatee County murder suspect arrested in Detroit
A man wanted for the 2021 murder of Tracy Priester was arrested in Detroit Michigan, authorities announced Thursday.
Motorcyclist dies in Cape Coral crash
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after a crash at the 200-block of Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Sunday evening. A Cape Coral man driving a Nissan Altima was driving west on SR 78 (NE Pine Island Rd) and was stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto NE 2nd Place.
One person sent to hospital after fight in downtown Fort Myers
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fight between two people Wednesday morning in downtown Fort Myers sent one person to the hospital, authorities said. The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Hendry Street and Main Street. Our crew on scene saw Fort Myers police talking to witnesses to find...
Mysuncoast.com
Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta. This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches. The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to...
Driver takes off after slamming car into condo building in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the driver who slammed into a condo building Monday morning in Fort Myers. The crash happened at the Town & River Condominiums on Cypress Lake Drive and McGregor Boulevard just before 2 a.m. The unknown driver was driving west on Cypress...
Manatee middle school student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Manatee County middle school student was arrested Wednesday after authorities said they threatened a school shooting.
A convicted felon is on the loose after escaping the courtroom after his trial
A Fort Myers man was found guilty on two counts of Kidnapping and possession of a firearm and is on the loose after leaving the courtroom Wednesday.
Family of teen fatally shot at DeSoto County Fair mourns loss while shooter remains on the loose
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Just three days after her son was shot and killed at the DeSoto County Fair, one Arcadia mother is forced to grieve while her son’s killer roams free. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arcadia community hosts food fundraisers supporting family of teen fatally shot at DeSoto County...
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Bradenton man is found safe
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says a Bradenton man who had been reported missing Tuesday has been found. Robert Bashford, 76, had been last seen Tuesday walking away from his home. He has medical conditions and was likely confused. “Robert has been located and he...
WINKNEWS.com
Adult, young child injured in crash on I-75 in Estero
An adult and a young child were injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash on southbound I-75 in Estero. The crash site was around 1 mile south of the Corkscrew Road exit. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the adult suffered serious injuries. The child’s status is unknown. This is...
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral
A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger hospitalized Sunday evening after colliding with a car at an intersection on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by a 33-year-old Cape Coral man with four passengers was traveling westbound on Northeast Pine Island Rd around 6:30 p.m. when it stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto Northeast 2nd Place.
snntv.com
Sarasota Police welcomes new K-9, Kodak
SARASOTA - The Sarasota Police Department is welcoming a new furry friend to its team!. The police department made the announcement on K-9 Kodak’s second birthday Wednesday. Kodak was born in the Czech Republic in 2021, the same year that Officer Gagnon joined the Sarasota Police Department K-9 Unit.
FWC investigates potential harm to wildlife in Cape Coral canal cleanup operation
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is now investigating whether wildlife was harmed in a citywide Hurricane Ian canal debris cleanup operation. So far, crews have cleaned out 454,000 cubic yards of canal debris. Some Southwest Cape Coral residents believe their canal banks were...
Mysuncoast.com
Buffalo Creek Middle School student arrested for TikTok threat
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto middle school student has been arrested for allegedly posting a video on social media about “shooting up a classroom,” authorities say. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says school resource deputies arrested the student at Buffalo Creek Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies...
FMPD need help identifying these men in several thefts at Bealls Outlet
Fort Myers Police Detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying the three pictured males, involved in an active grand theft case.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County Sheriff's Office is opening new substation in Lakewood Ranch
As planning continues for a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office substation at Premier Park in Lakewood Ranch, Sheriff Rick Wells said there is currently a need for a strong law enforcement presence in East County. That need had been filled by a temporary substation at the corner of Lorraine Road...
Comments / 0