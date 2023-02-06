ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

NBC2 Fort Myers

2 seriously injured in Estero crash on I-75

ESTERO, Fla. — Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-75 at mile marker 121. According to Estero Fire Rescue, crews responded to the crash involving three passengers on Monday. Two people were transported as trauma alerts. The cause of the crash is under investigation at...
ESTERO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man was trying to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, south of 51st Avenue Drive West, at about 9 p.m.
BRADENTON, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Motorcyclist dies in Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after a crash at the 200-block of Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Sunday evening. A Cape Coral man driving a Nissan Altima was driving west on SR 78 (NE Pine Island Rd) and was stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto NE 2nd Place.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta. This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches. The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Bradenton man is found safe

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says a Bradenton man who had been reported missing Tuesday has been found. Robert Bashford, 76, had been last seen Tuesday walking away from his home. He has medical conditions and was likely confused. “Robert has been located and he...
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Adult, young child injured in crash on I-75 in Estero

An adult and a young child were injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash on southbound I-75 in Estero. The crash site was around 1 mile south of the Corkscrew Road exit. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the adult suffered serious injuries. The child’s status is unknown. This is...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger hospitalized Sunday evening after colliding with a car at an intersection on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by a 33-year-old Cape Coral man with four passengers was traveling westbound on Northeast Pine Island Rd around 6:30 p.m. when it stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto Northeast 2nd Place.
CAPE CORAL, FL
snntv.com

Sarasota Police welcomes new K-9, Kodak

SARASOTA - The Sarasota Police Department is welcoming a new furry friend to its team!. The police department made the announcement on K-9 Kodak’s second birthday Wednesday. Kodak was born in the Czech Republic in 2021, the same year that Officer Gagnon joined the Sarasota Police Department K-9 Unit.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Buffalo Creek Middle School student arrested for TikTok threat

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto middle school student has been arrested for allegedly posting a video on social media about “shooting up a classroom,” authorities say. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says school resource deputies arrested the student at Buffalo Creek Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies...
PALMETTO, FL

