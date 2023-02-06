ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Supervisors Approve Minimum Wage Policy for Road Project Workers

The Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved minimum wage requirements for traffic control workers on privately funded projects on San Diego County roads. Supervisors voted on consent to codify an ordinance, dubbed “Right-of- Way Done Right,” as part of a required second reading. After a first reading of the ordinance during the Jan. 25 meeting, supervisors voted 3-2 to advance it, with Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond opposed.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
EL CAJON, CA
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: A Place for Homeless

The city councilman representing downtown wants to dramatically increase the space where homeless residents can stay and introduce a new city law requiring them to go there or someplace like it. Councilman Stephen Whitburn said at a community meeting last week he will release proposals next month for a large...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Democrats Once Again Fail to Address Homelessness Crisis in San Diego

It is no secret that homelessness is a growing crisis in the United States, with cities like San Diego struggling to find solutions to the problem. The recent decision by the San Diego City Council to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications for new development highlights the ineffective and inefficient nature of government entities when it comes to meeting the demands of citizens. San Diego’s Democrats are once again demonstrating their inability to run the government efficiently and meet the needs of their constituents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway

Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Chula Vista Envision Broadway Shaping Strategic Plan, Looking at Projects to Curb Alcohol, Drug Activity

Chula Vista Envision Broadway is taking on the future of the Broadway corridor, including ongoing efforts to beautify businesses with murals. Representatives of Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and Council member Andrea Cardenas were on hand for a recent meeting of the organization’s Revitalization Committee, as well as mural artists, business owners, members of the Chula Vista Police Department’s Community Relations Unit and other stakeholders.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Voice of San Diego

High Tech High’s Teachers Union Has Approved Its First Contract

On Thursday evening union representatives for High Tech High school sites trickled into the San Diego Education Association’s Mission Valley auditorium. As they nibbled on plates of bourbon chicken, fried rice, chow mein and mandarin salad, they talked excitedly among themselves. After more than a year of organizing and protracted negotiations with High Tech High’s management, the union members were gathered to ratify their inaugural contract. The contract gives educators benefits and workplace improvements they’d long argued were necessary, including a restructured pay scale and retroactive pay increases, guaranteed lunch breaks, an established teacher evaluation process and a limit on class sizes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego

San Diego, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.

 https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy