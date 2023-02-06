Read full article on original website
County Reviews Its Contracts as Janitors Consider Another Strike
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to put janitorial services at three sites, including the County Administration Center, out to competitive bid and begin negotiations with contractors to comply with a new policy passed in December. That policy requires janitorial, landscaping and security contracts to include labor...
Supervisors Approve Minimum Wage Policy for Road Project Workers
The Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved minimum wage requirements for traffic control workers on privately funded projects on San Diego County roads. Supervisors voted on consent to codify an ordinance, dubbed “Right-of- Way Done Right,” as part of a required second reading. After a first reading of the ordinance during the Jan. 25 meeting, supervisors voted 3-2 to advance it, with Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond opposed.
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
The Chief Deputy City Attorney Looking for a Promotion
This post originally appeared in the Feb. 4 Politics Report. The weekly newsletter is an insider’s guide to San Diego politics and public affairs. Subscribe here (Must be a Voice of San Diego member to access.) Heather Ferbert’s profile has a track record. The chief deputy city attorney...
DSA store employee fired, accused of theft & firearm improprieties
An employee at the Deputy Sheriff’s Association (DSA) store has been fired, accused of stealing, and accused of issues related to the sale and transfer of firearms.
KPBS
Community members want answers from San Diego City Council over high SDG&E bills
San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has among the highest energy bills in the country. In January, SDG&E experienced a 114% natural gas rate hike, or about $120 a month increase for a typical customer. A coalition made up of several consumer, energy and political groups held a protest Monday...
kusi.com
El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
Morning Report: A Place for Homeless
The city councilman representing downtown wants to dramatically increase the space where homeless residents can stay and introduce a new city law requiring them to go there or someplace like it. Councilman Stephen Whitburn said at a community meeting last week he will release proposals next month for a large...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Democrats Once Again Fail to Address Homelessness Crisis in San Diego
It is no secret that homelessness is a growing crisis in the United States, with cities like San Diego struggling to find solutions to the problem. The recent decision by the San Diego City Council to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications for new development highlights the ineffective and inefficient nature of government entities when it comes to meeting the demands of citizens. San Diego’s Democrats are once again demonstrating their inability to run the government efficiently and meet the needs of their constituents.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Tenant Manages to Stay Almost Two Years in His Home After Eviction Order
For almost two years, Luis Castro fought not one, but five eviction notices. He now continues in his home of 14 years, an example of the importance of knowing your rights as a tenant. "These companies count on one's ignorance, one's shyness and meekness not to fight," Castro said. He...
San Marcos Elementary students safe after threat, sheriff’s officials say
San Marcos Elementary School students are safe after the school received a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Food assistance benefits for millions of Californians will soon be slashed
SAN DIEGO — Those emergency allotments from the federal government to the California's CalFresh program will end this month, so that families will see the last boost to their benefits next month. As the federal COVID emergency declaration comes to an end, the additional federal assistance in food stamps...
KPBS
Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway
Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
Chula Vista Envision Broadway Shaping Strategic Plan, Looking at Projects to Curb Alcohol, Drug Activity
Chula Vista Envision Broadway is taking on the future of the Broadway corridor, including ongoing efforts to beautify businesses with murals. Representatives of Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and Council member Andrea Cardenas were on hand for a recent meeting of the organization’s Revitalization Committee, as well as mural artists, business owners, members of the Chula Vista Police Department’s Community Relations Unit and other stakeholders.
Over a dozen life vests found near panga on Carlsbad beach
A panga was found on a beach in Carlsbad Wednesday morning.
High Tech High’s Teachers Union Has Approved Its First Contract
On Thursday evening union representatives for High Tech High school sites trickled into the San Diego Education Association’s Mission Valley auditorium. As they nibbled on plates of bourbon chicken, fried rice, chow mein and mandarin salad, they talked excitedly among themselves. After more than a year of organizing and protracted negotiations with High Tech High’s management, the union members were gathered to ratify their inaugural contract. The contract gives educators benefits and workplace improvements they’d long argued were necessary, including a restructured pay scale and retroactive pay increases, guaranteed lunch breaks, an established teacher evaluation process and a limit on class sizes.
yachatsnews.com
California man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of former Yachats resident Martin Baker
The man accused of killing former Yachats resident Martin “Marty” Baker has been found guilty of second-degree murder. Less than three hours after closing arguments were made Feb. 1 in San Diego County Superior Court, a jury returned the guilty verdict against Eugene “Gene” Focarelli, 39.
San Diego County Sees First Jail Death of the Year
This comes after a state audit revealed San Diego County has the highest number of in-custody deaths in the state
Two deputies arrested following fight at Ramona bar
Two deputies were arrested over the weekend following a fight at a Ramona bar, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
$4.8M+ could go to SD County over tax default properties
At least 448 tax default properties will be up for auction, most of them timeshares, potentially bringing millions of dollars for San Diego County.
