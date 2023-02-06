ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

wchsnetwork.com

Three injured in Boone County wreck

MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Pedestrian hit and killed on Route 19

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A pedestrian is hit and killed on Route 19. Chief Mike Whisman with the Oak Hill Police Department said on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 5:14 A.M., a pedestrian walking on the northbound lane of US Rt. 19 was hit by a car and killed. The driver of the car […]
OAK HILL, WV
WOWK 13 News

Lane closures planned for road project in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington is letting drivers know they could expect delays on Hall Greer Boulevard starting next week. City officials say temporary lane closures will be taking place to allow workers to install temporary traffic control devices ahead of a project to renovate Hal Greer Boulevard. The closures are planned […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

WSAZ

Stolen box truck recovered at crash scene; man arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An early morning crash Wednesday involved a large Freightliner box truck that was stolen from a hotel, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived on scene in the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Drive around 5:30 a.m., the box truck...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WSAZ

Crews rush to scene of house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters in Charleston battled an early morning house fire Wednesday. The fire broke out just before 3:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue near Bream Street. That’s on the city’s west side. Heavy smoke filled the Charleston sky. Several crews could be...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire reported at vacant home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An off-duty EMS worker called 911 after seeing a fire at a house in Huntington. Dispatchers got the call around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said no one lived in the home in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue near W. 21st Street. Huntington fire crews were...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Homicide investigation underway in Greenbrier County

UPDATE: February 8, 2023 at 2:40 P.M. | RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Murphy with the Rainelle detachment of the West Virginia State Police reports an active homicide investigation is underway. On February 7, 2023, Sgt. Murphy was contacted by Greenbrier County 911 about a suspicious death in Rainelle, WV. Once on scene, Sgt. Murphy […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Bridge Deck of Stanaford Bridge in Beckley nearing completion

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two bridge projects in Beckley, the Stanaford Bridge and the Rural Acres Bridge, are nearing completion. The fifth and final girder on the Stanaford Road bridge was set by crews from Triton Construction. Crews will now begin to set deck pans to pour the bridge deck. The Stanaford Road bridge is a 190-foot […]
BECKLEY, WV

