wchsnetwork.com
Three injured in Boone County wreck
MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Pedestrian hit and killed on Route 19
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A pedestrian is hit and killed on Route 19. Chief Mike Whisman with the Oak Hill Police Department said on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 5:14 A.M., a pedestrian walking on the northbound lane of US Rt. 19 was hit by a car and killed. The driver of the car […]
Lane closures planned for road project in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington is letting drivers know they could expect delays on Hall Greer Boulevard starting next week. City officials say temporary lane closures will be taking place to allow workers to install temporary traffic control devices ahead of a project to renovate Hal Greer Boulevard. The closures are planned […]
wchsnetwork.com
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest early Wednesday morning after a large box truck was stolen, then crashed in Kanawha County. At 5:30 a.m., two deputies with the department were on the scene to investigate the wreck in the 500...
WSAZ
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An early morning crash Wednesday involved a large Freightliner box truck that was stolen from a hotel, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived on scene in the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Drive around 5:30 a.m., the box truck...
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 19 in Oak Hill. According to Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. Rt. 19 between the Pea Eidge Exit and the Main Street exit when they were struck by a car and were killed. The incident happened earlier this morning at around 5:14 am.
Kanawha County deputies seeking wrong-way driver that caused West Virginia crash, power outage
ALUM CREEK, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a driver who allegedly caused another vehicle to crash by driving on the wrong side of the road. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in the 1000 block of Childress Road in […]
Man pleads not guilty to DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in Sissonville, West Virginia, crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Greenbrier County man accused of driving under the influence in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child pled not guilty in Kanawha County on Wednesday. 29-year-old Timothy Wickline, of Greenbrier County, was arrested and charged in connection to a head-on crash that caused the woman […]
WSAZ
Crews rush to scene of house fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters in Charleston battled an early morning house fire Wednesday. The fire broke out just before 3:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue near Bream Street. That’s on the city’s west side. Heavy smoke filled the Charleston sky. Several crews could be...
CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Wednesday following an early morning crash in the 500 block of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, West Virginia. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies got to the scene, they learned that the large box truck which had been reported stolen from the Country […]
Injured man rescued from mountainside in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been rescued after falling in a mountainous area in Logan County. According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the crews responded to the call around 12:06 p.m. regarding a 72-year-old man who was injured while out hunting for deer antlers along Route 17 near Ethel. Logan […]
At least 1 taken to hospital after crash in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on the 2200 block of WV 152 near the Speedway on the Cabell-Wayne line at around 11:30 a.m. Dispatchers say that at least one person was taken to the hospital. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time. HPD and Cabell Co […]
wchstv.com
Driver of vehicle involved in wrong-way crash sought by Kanawha County Sheriff's Office
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a wrong-way crash last week in the Alum Creek area. A white compact sport utility vehicle was pictured on surveillance video driving north...
WSAZ
Fire reported at vacant home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An off-duty EMS worker called 911 after seeing a fire at a house in Huntington. Dispatchers got the call around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said no one lived in the home in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue near W. 21st Street. Huntington fire crews were...
Eastbound lanes of Rt. 25 shut down in Nitro, West Virginia
NITRO, WV (WOWK)—The eastbound lanes of Rt. 25 in Nitro are shut down due to an accident. Kanawha County Metro 911 says that the crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. near the Rio Grande restaurant. Dispatchers say that nobody was injured.
Homicide investigation underway in Greenbrier County
UPDATE: February 8, 2023 at 2:40 P.M. | RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Murphy with the Rainelle detachment of the West Virginia State Police reports an active homicide investigation is underway. On February 7, 2023, Sgt. Murphy was contacted by Greenbrier County 911 about a suspicious death in Rainelle, WV. Once on scene, Sgt. Murphy […]
Employee arrested for threatening to shoot up Boone County, West Virginia, Tudor’s
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought […]
Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
Bridge Deck of Stanaford Bridge in Beckley nearing completion
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two bridge projects in Beckley, the Stanaford Bridge and the Rural Acres Bridge, are nearing completion. The fifth and final girder on the Stanaford Road bridge was set by crews from Triton Construction. Crews will now begin to set deck pans to pour the bridge deck. The Stanaford Road bridge is a 190-foot […]
WSAZ
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The search for a missing contractor at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry entered its fifth day Tuesday. Monday, the Mason County Sheriff confirmed the man fell into a pond onsite at the plant in Mason County. The following statement was released Tuesday on...
