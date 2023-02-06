Read full article on original website
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Customers demand reimbursement for dangerous carbon monoxide mistake in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — CenterPoint Energy customers want to know if they will be reimbursed for a costly mistake made by the company. The natural gas company admitted a mistake at its Jeffersonville plant caused dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in homes on Christmas Eve. The situation sickened dozens of...
wdrb.com
New Albany Floyd County Schools to extend search for new superintendent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County Schools will extend its search for a new superintendent after concerns were raised over the current pool of candidates. One board member said they don't think any are "good enough for their schools." The application portal closed Feb. 1. There are currently...
wdrb.com
Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
wdrb.com
JCPS approves names of 3 new schools opening next academic year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has decided on names for three new schools. The school board approved the names for three new schools on Tuesday night. The three schools will open next school year. Perry-Wheatley Elementary School will be located on Broadway and 18th Street. William H....
wdrb.com
Name announced for new Norton Healthcare, Goodwill opportunity campus in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill is celebrating 100 years of serving Kentucky residents by bringing more resources to Louisville, including a multimillion-dollar investment in the city's west end. A year ago, at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, Norton Healthcare and Goodwill announced a partnership with a plan to...
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
The Science Behind Why Indiana Farmers Paint Their Barns Red
Barns are a common site as you drive practically anywhere in the state of Indiana which isn't surprising seeing that more than 80% of the state's land is "devoted to farms, forests, and woodland," according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. While you may see a barn painted white or brown, or not painted at all, it seems that the majority of them are red. When you hear the word, "barn," chances are the color you picture in your head is red. But, why red? Was it to keep people off a farmer's property like a stop sign? Or maybe the color was meant to be a deterrent to certain animals or pests? It turns out, painting a barn red wasn't a conscious choice. It just happened to be the color that was created when farmers mixed what ingredients they had around the farm to make the paint.
wdrb.com
Town of Clarksville plans to offer $6 million for Colgate property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville is offering $6 million to buy the old Colgate property. A resolution passed at a town council meeting on Tuesday. The resolution gives the current owners of the property 30 days to accept or reject the offer. If the offer is rejected,...
Indiana woman has rare job of coaching both girls, boys HS teams
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Centennial High School girls’ basketball team had just left the floor after yet another victory and coach Karen Weitz didn’t have time to waste. She quickly addressed the girls in the locker room before hurriedly returning to the court, ready to coach the boys. Weitz is a rarity — a […]
wdrb.com
South Louisville native swoops in to rescue shuttered Colonial Gardens restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walking up the stairs Tuesday with keys in hand, Bill and Krissy Price promised a new beginning for a south Louisville restaurant. The southern Indiana couple has never been to Union 15 at Colonial Gardens, but just days ago, they bought it. "The best things in...
wdrb.com
Mini horses become the center of attention at Opening Gates' MiniPalooza in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Valentine's MiniPalooza is a fun filled fundraiser with miniature horses. WDRB's Keith Kaiser visits Hunters Brook Farms before Saturday's event. Hunters Brook Farm gets into the Valentine spirit by sharing its miniature horses. Valentine's MiniPalooza lets you and your family hang out with miniature horses as...
abc57.com
Indiana's transportation department to hold public hearing for improvement project in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind.- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a public hearing Feb. 15 at the Westville Middle/Senior High School to discuss a proposed project for US 421 and US 6 east junction. Project representatives will be available for questions during the open house starting at 5 p.m....
wdrb.com
Despite industry challenges, local drive-in theater says the future is bright
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The movie theater industry has been through several changes in the past few years, including adjusting to the public's access to streaming services and navigating pandemic closures. Just this month, AMC announced it will change its ticket prices based on seat locations. In late January,...
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
WTHI
Indiana DNR asks for your help in deer survey
INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana DNR is looking for your input on deer hunting. It's asking hunters and residents to fill out a survey. The survey primarily focuses on deer population management. You can find the link to fill it out here.
Housekeeping by Day, Rockstar at Night — Indiana State Park Employees Had No Idea Their Co-Worker Leads a Double Life
When she was 8-years-old, Cynthia Murray begged her mom to let her sing in an elementary school talent show. She liked to sing, but until that show, wasn't fully aware of just how good she was at doing it. At age eight, Cynthia was a hit. Yeah, she could sing! REALLY sing. And all of her classmates and their parents witnessed that school's version of "A Star is Born."
