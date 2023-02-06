ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

wdrb.com

New Albany Floyd County Schools to extend search for new superintendent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County Schools will extend its search for a new superintendent after concerns were raised over the current pool of candidates. One board member said they don't think any are "good enough for their schools." The application portal closed Feb. 1. There are currently...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
CORYDON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022

Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

JCPS approves names of 3 new schools opening next academic year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has decided on names for three new schools. The school board approved the names for three new schools on Tuesday night. The three schools will open next school year. Perry-Wheatley Elementary School will be located on Broadway and 18th Street. William H....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

The Science Behind Why Indiana Farmers Paint Their Barns Red

Barns are a common site as you drive practically anywhere in the state of Indiana which isn't surprising seeing that more than 80% of the state's land is "devoted to farms, forests, and woodland," according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. While you may see a barn painted white or brown, or not painted at all, it seems that the majority of them are red. When you hear the word, "barn," chances are the color you picture in your head is red. But, why red? Was it to keep people off a farmer's property like a stop sign? Or maybe the color was meant to be a deterrent to certain animals or pests? It turns out, painting a barn red wasn't a conscious choice. It just happened to be the color that was created when farmers mixed what ingredients they had around the farm to make the paint.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana woman has rare job of coaching both girls, boys HS teams

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Centennial High School girls’ basketball team had just left the floor after yet another victory and coach Karen Weitz didn’t have time to waste. She quickly addressed the girls in the locker room before hurriedly returning to the court, ready to coach the boys. Weitz is a rarity — a […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Indiana DNR asks for your help in deer survey

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana DNR is looking for your input on deer hunting. It's asking hunters and residents to fill out a survey. The survey primarily focuses on deer population management. You can find the link to fill it out here.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Housekeeping by Day, Rockstar at Night — Indiana State Park Employees Had No Idea Their Co-Worker Leads a Double Life

When she was 8-years-old, Cynthia Murray begged her mom to let her sing in an elementary school talent show. She liked to sing, but until that show, wasn't fully aware of just how good she was at doing it. At age eight, Cynthia was a hit. Yeah, she could sing! REALLY sing. And all of her classmates and their parents witnessed that school's version of "A Star is Born."
INDIANA STATE

