wdayradionow.com
Three detained after Fargo Police, multiple others conduct high-risk knock and announce search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Three individuals have been detained, but not yet arrested after a High-Risk Knock and Announce search warrant was carried out in South Fargo Thursday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 6:03 a.m, officers along with Red River Valley SWAT and the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted the warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th street south.
kfgo.com
Fargo police detain three after knock and announce warrant in search of southside apartment
FARGO (KFGO) – Three people have been detained after Fargo Police conducted a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th Street South around 6 a.m. Thursday. Red River Valley SWAT, Fargo Police, and the Cass County Drug Task Force responded. Officers used...
kfgo.com
Fargo burglary suspect arrested in Clay County, Minn.
GEORGETOWN, Minn. (KFGO) – The suspect in a north Fargo storage facility burglary Wednesday morning was arrested in Clay County, Minnesota after a police chase. According to Fargo Police, the burglary was reported around 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 35th Street N. where the manager reported seeing the suspect break into a storage unit.
valleynewslive.com
Man facing assault and drug-related charges after Fargo fight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested Monday following a fight in Fargo. Jonathan Granados, 35, faces assault and drug-related charges, after police say he knocked a victim unconscious. The incident happened in the 100 blk of 4th St. N. and was witnessed by a security guard.
wdayradionow.com
Verbal altercation leads to stabbing in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in South Fargo early Tuesday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 1:21 a.m, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th avenue south and 32nd street south for a report of a man stabbing in his back. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound.
kfgo.com
Attempted robbery at south Fargo jewelry store thwarted by security guard
FARGO (KFGO) – A quick-thinking security guard prevented what appears to be an attempted armed robbery at a Fargo jewelry store Wednesday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., several suspects approached Gunderson’s Jewelry at 5601 28th Avenue S. and at least one of the suspects displayed a gun. According to...
kfgo.com
Man who pled guilty to killing co-workers sentenced to life without parole
FARGO (KFGO) – Anthony Reese, the Moorhead man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing two co-workers and an unborn child in November of 2021, was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Reese, 36, shot and killed Richard Pittman, 43, and April Carbone, 32,...
kfgo.com
Driver crashes into Eye Consultants building in South Fargo
FARGO (KVRR) -A vehicle crashed into Eye Consultants of North Dakota in south Fargo, causing damage to the building. Crews arrived around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon and found one part of a wall gone. A manager says the driver mistakenly pushed the gas pedal instead of the brakes when they were...
valleynewslive.com
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
valleynewslive.com
Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) works closely with the Cass County Drug Task Force and federal partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA, to monitor national narcotics trends before they reach the Red River Valley. One trend CID and their partners have identified is the rise of Narcan-resistant xylazine being mixed into illegal drugs.
wdayradionow.com
Police respond to unattended death in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in South Fargo over the weekend. FPD tells WDAY Radio that at 8 a.m. Saturday, February 4th, officers responded to the 100 block of Prairiewood Drive for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
kfgo.com
Fargo Police warn of rise of Narcan-resistant drug linked to fatal overdoses
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department is warning the public about an increase in overdoses involving a Narcan-resistant drug. In a Facebook post, the department says its Criminal Investigations Division works with partners like the Drug Enforcement Administration to monitor national narcotics trends, and xylazine, commonly known as “tranq,” has been flagged as a rising concern.
mykxlg.com
Roberts County DUI Arrest Near 3 Times Limit, Unsecured 3-Year-Old in Vehicle
A driver was arrested for DUI, a failed sobriety breathalyzer test at .222, almost three times the legal limit, had an open container next to a child’s car seat, an unsecured three-year-old inside the vehicle, and illicit drugs found inside the vehicle. The Robert’s County Sheriff’s Department, in partnership...
kfgo.com
West Fargo legislator wants to ban ‘approval voting’ in North Dakota; Fargo mayor opposes the bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC RADIO) – A West Fargo lawmaker wants to prohibit “approval voting” in North Dakota. Fargo is the only city with that voting method. A voter can cast ballots for as many candidates as he or she wants – and the candidate with the most votes wins.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Shed in Otter Tail County fire is total loss
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fire officials say the fire shed was at 15154 Co. Hwy 57. They say the initial report said the shed was fully engulfed with no one around. At the same time, officials say the homeowner was calling to report the fire...
KFYR-TV
Sidney Sugars shutdown: what led to the plant’s decline?
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - The Sidney Sugars plant in northeast Montana is closing later this year. The company says interest in growing beets there is waning, but farmers argue there is more to the story. For nearly a century, sugar beets have been the lifeblood of Sidney and Richland County....
kfgo.com
Planning on long-awaited south Fargo fire station nearly completed
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Fire Chief Steve Dirksen says it won’t be long before bids will go out for the construction of a new fire station. It will be the city’s 8th station, and will be located at 33rd Street and 64th Avenue S. Dirksen says the...
kfgo.com
Fargo City Commission; Proposed Second Street pedestrian bridge project dead
FARGO (KFGO) – Following negative feedback from residents last October, The Fargo City Commission voted to cancel the proposed Second Street North pedestrian bridge located next to City Hall downtown. Four concepts were presented last year with differing costs. The cheaper proposal was laid out for review to the...
Want Lake Shore? A Minnesota County Has More Than Anywhere Else
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
