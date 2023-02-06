ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahpeton, ND

Comments / 0

Related
wdayradionow.com

Three detained after Fargo Police, multiple others conduct high-risk knock and announce search warrant

(Fargo, ND) -- Three individuals have been detained, but not yet arrested after a High-Risk Knock and Announce search warrant was carried out in South Fargo Thursday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 6:03 a.m, officers along with Red River Valley SWAT and the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted the warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th street south.
kfgo.com

Fargo burglary suspect arrested in Clay County, Minn.

GEORGETOWN, Minn. (KFGO) – The suspect in a north Fargo storage facility burglary Wednesday morning was arrested in Clay County, Minnesota after a police chase. According to Fargo Police, the burglary was reported around 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 35th Street N. where the manager reported seeing the suspect break into a storage unit.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man facing assault and drug-related charges after Fargo fight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested Monday following a fight in Fargo. Jonathan Granados, 35, faces assault and drug-related charges, after police say he knocked a victim unconscious. The incident happened in the 100 blk of 4th St. N. and was witnessed by a security guard.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Verbal altercation leads to stabbing in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in South Fargo early Tuesday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 1:21 a.m, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th avenue south and 32nd street south for a report of a man stabbing in his back. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Attempted robbery at south Fargo jewelry store thwarted by security guard

FARGO (KFGO) – A quick-thinking security guard prevented what appears to be an attempted armed robbery at a Fargo jewelry store Wednesday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., several suspects approached Gunderson’s Jewelry at 5601 28th Avenue S. and at least one of the suspects displayed a gun. According to...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Driver crashes into Eye Consultants building in South Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) -A vehicle crashed into Eye Consultants of North Dakota in south Fargo, causing damage to the building. Crews arrived around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon and found one part of a wall gone. A manager says the driver mistakenly pushed the gas pedal instead of the brakes when they were...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) works closely with the Cass County Drug Task Force and federal partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA, to monitor national narcotics trends before they reach the Red River Valley. One trend CID and their partners have identified is the rise of Narcan-resistant xylazine being mixed into illegal drugs.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Police respond to unattended death in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in South Fargo over the weekend. FPD tells WDAY Radio that at 8 a.m. Saturday, February 4th, officers responded to the 100 block of Prairiewood Drive for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
kfgo.com

Fargo Police warn of rise of Narcan-resistant drug linked to fatal overdoses

FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department is warning the public about an increase in overdoses involving a Narcan-resistant drug. In a Facebook post, the department says its Criminal Investigations Division works with partners like the Drug Enforcement Administration to monitor national narcotics trends, and xylazine, commonly known as “tranq,” has been flagged as a rising concern.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Shed in Otter Tail County fire is total loss

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fire officials say the fire shed was at 15154 Co. Hwy 57. They say the initial report said the shed was fully engulfed with no one around. At the same time, officials say the homeowner was calling to report the fire...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
KFYR-TV

Sidney Sugars shutdown: what led to the plant’s decline?

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - The Sidney Sugars plant in northeast Montana is closing later this year. The company says interest in growing beets there is waning, but farmers argue there is more to the story. For nearly a century, sugar beets have been the lifeblood of Sidney and Richland County....
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
kfgo.com

Fargo City Commission; Proposed Second Street pedestrian bridge project dead

FARGO (KFGO) – Following negative feedback from residents last October, The Fargo City Commission voted to cancel the proposed Second Street North pedestrian bridge located next to City Hall downtown. Four concepts were presented last year with differing costs. The cheaper proposal was laid out for review to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy