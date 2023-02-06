Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Stigma, DIY, and the Double-Standard for Mental Health
We must take pride in utilizing psychological tools and resources rather than reinforcing stigma. Honing the brain's psychological potential should be a vital opportunity for resource utilization. It is efficacious and efficient to go to therapy. It isn’t weakness. As a psychologist working primarily with military and first responders,...
Americans Getting More Comfortable Talking Over Mental Health With Doctors
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Primary care doctors are no longer just in the physical health business: Americans are increasingly turning to them for mental health care, too, a new study finds. Looking at Americans' primary care visits between 2006 and 2018, researchers found a 50% increase in the proportion of visits that addressed mental health concerns. That figure rose from just under 11% of visits, to 16% by the end of the study period. ...
WebMD
Student Mental Health Week Focuses on Rates of Stress, Anxiety
Rise among teens and college students, this week's first-ever global Student Mental Health Week couldn't be better timed. The urgency is quite apparent. A recent study showed that nearly one-third of students worldwide said their mental health has worsened since returning to campus following the COVID-19 lockdowns. With suicide rates...
Healthline
Mental Health Spotlight: How to Find Support If You’re Living with Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency
Joining a support group and connecting with others on social media are some of the ways you can find support for EPI. Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) is a condition in which your pancreas doesn’t produce enough digestive enzymes to break down food and absorb nutrients. Living with a chronic...
2minutemedicine.com
Loneliness is associated with new onset mental health problems
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, loneliness at baseline was associated with new onset of depression. 2. Additionally, there was a positive association between loneliness and both anxiety and self-harm. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Research suggests that those with longstanding mental health disorders are at the highest risk...
MedicalXpress
The consequences of childhood trauma on children's mental health
Childhood trauma may play a key role in many later psychiatric disorders. However, most of what we know about the impact of trauma exposure comes from research with adults. Less is known about the impact of childhood trauma on teenagers. It is still unclear whether they show the same range of mental health problems as adults or have difficulties mainly in some specific areas—such as having mood problems like depression. Younger children have been investigated even less.
MedicalXpress
GP survey reveals health and health care inequalities of trans and non-binary adults
Trans and non-binary adults are more likely than the general population to experience long-term health conditions, including mental health problems, dementia and learning disabilities, and to be autistic, according to new research. The study also found that while trans and non-binary adults report no differences in access to primary care,...
psychreg.org
Drug Addiction and Mental Health: Understanding the Connection
Drug addiction and mental health problems often go hand in hand. Drug use can lead to mental health problems, and mental health problems can lead to drug addiction. People who struggle with mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, or trauma, turn to drugs as a way to cope with their feelings and emotions. Unfortunately, this often leads to drug addiction, as the person may become physically and psychologically dependent on the drug to feel better.
MedicalXpress
Study highlights nationwide reliance on emergency departments for mental health care
Oregon Health & Science University researchers measured wide differences among U.S. states in the number of people who turn to hospital emergency departments for treatment of mental health conditions through Medicaid, highlighting the lack of suitable care in many states. The findings published today in the February edition of the...
psychreg.org
21 Techniques to Protect and Improve Your Mental Health
Learn the techniques used by people who develop maximum mental fitness. With around 50% of the population destined to experience some kind of mental illness or disorder, it makes sense for each of us to be as well-equipped as possible to protect and improve our mental health. After centuries of...
Medical News Today
How can a person test for bipolar disorder?
Online bipolar disorder tests may help a person seek further care for potential mental health issues. If a doctor suspects a person has bipolar disorder, they may refer them to a mental health professional. This article explains what bipolar disorder tests are and whether online tests are accurate. It also...
MedicalXpress
Autistic children should be empowered to see their strengths, says autism specialist
Autistic children need encouragement to have positive conversations about who they are, to understand what they are good at and where they can excel, according to an expert, who is calling for a change in how we approach neurodivergence in young people. For many parents and caregivers, the struggle to...
Healthline
Your Guide to Psychotherapy for Drug Addiction and Substance Misuse
Many types of psychotherapy have been shown to help people overcome addiction and make lasting changes in their behavior. Substance use disorder — whether it involves alcohol, drugs, or both — can affect people from any walk of life. In the United States alone, more than 20 million people ages 12 and older dealt with substance use disorders in 2019 — with 8.3 million of these people dealing with illegal drug use disorders (not including alcohol).
newsnationnow.com
Advocates: Postpartum psychosis part of mental health crisis
(NewsNation) — The death of three Boston-area children at the hands of their mother is putting the spotlight on postpartum psychosis, a disease that advocates say is part of a maternal mental health crisis. Lindsay Clancy has been charged with strangling her three kids to death, and prosecutors alleged...
The Continuing Impact of HIV and AIDS on the Black Community
"HIV and AIDS have long had a disproportionate impact on the Black community. In recognition of that stark reality, the U.S. government marked February 7 as National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Cheddar News anchor Shannon LaNier spoke with Jessica Shepherd, the chief medical officer at Verywell, a health information website, about the disease's continued impact on Black people, who she said are eight times more likely to be diagnosed than white people.The challenge in addressing this inequality is stigma, which has historically discouraged people from seeking care. Shepherd explained that better health care options have helped lift some of that stigma, but...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Addiction: Spanish Rehab Center Offers Mental Counseling For Crypto Depression
It is generally understood that bitcoin and other cryptos can be addicting. Consequently, as with any chemicals that get many people hooked, excessive usage can be detrimental to mental health. For instance, losing large sums of money seemingly suddenly and feeling helpless can unavoidably cause stress levels to rise and...
verywellmind.com
Low Income and Its Effects on Mental Health
Poverty can wreak havoc on personal relationships, create trauma, and lead to physical health issues. Living with low income doesn’t only impact one’s ability to have consistent access to food, safe shelter, and basic needs, but it can also severely impact one’s mental health. How Low Income...
