Utah State

KPCW

Common Sense Health Care for Utah working to make care affordable for all with ballot initiative

CSHCU’s goal is to establish a statewide affordable health plan and get public support for it through a 2026 ballot initiative. Joe Jarvis is a retired physician who serves as chairman of the board of directors for CSHCU. He said the organization hopes people interested in affordable health care will turn out Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Kimball Junction library.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Wasatch Back congressmen react to the State of the Union

It’s the beginning of a new year, which means it’s time for the Golden Globes, the Grammys, Sundance and the State of the Union. U.S. President Joe Biden addressed U.S. lawmakers and guests, including those from Utah, in the House Chamber. In his address, Biden repeated his calls...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Wasatch County Sheriff considers lawsuit against state

The aftermath of Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby’s canceled confirmation to oversee Utah law enforcement training and internal investigations may have a new chapter ahead. According to records obtained by KPCW, Rigby told Wasatch County officials on January 11 that he hired an attorney. According to the email, the...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

GOP on GOP: Romney scolds Santos, 'You don't belong here'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. George Santos positioned himself in a prime location for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address — an uncomfortably prominent place for the embattled new lawmaker who faces multiple investigations and has acknowledged embellishing and even lying about his life story. Santos'...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

KPCW

