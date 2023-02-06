Read full article on original website
Common Sense Health Care for Utah working to make care affordable for all with ballot initiative
CSHCU’s goal is to establish a statewide affordable health plan and get public support for it through a 2026 ballot initiative. Joe Jarvis is a retired physician who serves as chairman of the board of directors for CSHCU. He said the organization hopes people interested in affordable health care will turn out Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Kimball Junction library.
Where abortion rights stand in the Mountain West as state legislatures convene
The Mountain West region continues to be divided over abortion rights in the wake of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court last year. Some state lawmakers want to further protect the rights of people seeking abortion care, while others are looking to make it more challenging for residents to get the medical procedure.
A tested solution for helping teens who are homeless, or living on the brink
This story is part of The Salt Lake Tribune’s ongoing commitment to identify solutions to Utah’s biggest challenges through the work of the Innovation Lab. Emily Bell McCormick, president of the Policy Project, likes to use school libraries as an analogy when explaining the concept of a teen center.
As climate change and overuse shrink Lake Powell, the emergent landscape is coming back to life – and posing new challenges
Lake Powell, the second-largest U.S. reservoir, extends from northern Arizona into southern Utah. A critical water source for seven Colorado River Basin states, it has shrunk dramatically over the past 40 years. An ongoing 22-year megadrought has lowered the water level to just 22.6% of “full pool,” and that trend...
Almost $80 million in lost money ready for Utahns to claim at state treasurer's office
Utah Treasurer Marlo M. Oaks said the money comes from sources like dormant bank accounts, overpaid medical bills, uncashed checks, safe deposit box contents and unpaid insurance benefits. “We encourage Utahns to check mycash.utah.gov every year to see if they have lost money to claim," Oaks said. “One in five...
Student housing or parking? These 4 Utah universities approach it differently
The lot east of Lassonde Studios will eventually be home to the Impact and Prosperity Epicenter — providing housing for up to 775 students. While it means fewer parking options, it’s part of the university’s plan to turn a historically commuter campus into a community campus. The...
Wasatch Back congressmen react to the State of the Union
It’s the beginning of a new year, which means it’s time for the Golden Globes, the Grammys, Sundance and the State of the Union. U.S. President Joe Biden addressed U.S. lawmakers and guests, including those from Utah, in the House Chamber. In his address, Biden repeated his calls...
Wasatch County Sheriff considers lawsuit against state
The aftermath of Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby’s canceled confirmation to oversee Utah law enforcement training and internal investigations may have a new chapter ahead. According to records obtained by KPCW, Rigby told Wasatch County officials on January 11 that he hired an attorney. According to the email, the...
GOP on GOP: Romney scolds Santos, 'You don't belong here'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. George Santos positioned himself in a prime location for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address — an uncomfortably prominent place for the embattled new lawmaker who faces multiple investigations and has acknowledged embellishing and even lying about his life story. Santos'...
