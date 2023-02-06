Kyle Busch has confirmed reports that he was detained in Mexico last month when he brought a firearm into the country. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was at a private terminal in Cancun on January 27 and preparing to return home when the firearm was found. According to a statement by local authorities, Busch was arrested for carrying a .38 caliber handgun without a license, and possession of hollow point bullets. He was fined 20,748 pesos ($1,082) and sentenced to three years and six months in prison, although it is not clear how that might be served.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO