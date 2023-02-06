Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Pastrana cuts back rallying program; unveils Daytona livery
Subaru Motorsports USA has confirmed that Travis Pastrana will not contest a full schedule of stage rallies with the brand in 2023, marking the first time he hasn’t competed in the discipline full-time since 2019 when he shared a seat with Oliver Solberg. First revealed to RACER by Pastrana...
racer.com
Three USA races for Masters Historic Racing in 2023
Masters Historic Racing recently finalized a three-race 2023 USA calendar which will kick off June 23-25 at the Laps for Laguna weekend, to benefit the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation. The lineup for the three-day race weekend will feature:. • Masters Racing Legends for 1966-1985 F1 cars. • Masters Formula Atlantic...
racer.com
Williams seeing commercial benefits from U.S. office
Williams is seeing commercial gains from having an office in New York as it looks to leverage the growing number of American races alongside Logan Sargeant and Jamie Chadwick being part of the team. Sargeant will be the first full-time American driver in Formula 1 since Scott Speed more than...
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, February 8
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
racer.com
Verstappen not focusing on his place in Formula 1 history
Max Verstappen says he’s not concerned about where a third title would place him among the all-time greats in Formula 1 because he’s already achieved more than he imagined in the sport. The Dutchman is going for a third consecutive championship this season, a number that would put...
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Rare ocean creature caught on video swimming ‘sluggishly’ off Japan. See the encounter
A ferryman spotted the strange creature and alerted a local diver.
Watch dolphin sail through the air as it tries overtaking fishing boat off Australia
“I’ve seen it many times, but to get it on film is quite hard.”
A Florida diver was swept away by a current and lost at sea for hours until his family rushed to his rescue
Dylan Gartenmayer has been diving and spearfishing along the Florida coast since he was 10. That experience helped him survive a frightening ordeal that left him stranded at sea.
Dolphins Herded With Curtain of Death Before Taiji Slaughter
Last year, the hunting in the Japanese village resulted in the death or capture of over 550 whales and dolphins.
racer.com
Porsche Carrera Cup North America announces schedule, new title sponsor
The Porsche Carrera Cup North America enters 2023 with a new title sponsor, Deluxe, and a diverse season that will see the one-make series partner with IMSA, IndyCar, Formula 1, NASCAR and highlight the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII. Each of the eight weekends will be a doubleheader with a pair of 40-minute races.
Formula One ‘will never gag anyone’, says chief executive Stefano Domenicali
The Formula One chief executive, Stefano Domenicali, has insisted the sport “will never put a gag on anyone”, after the FIA announced a clampdown banning political statements. Domenicali was unequivocal in stating F1’s owners stand behind drivers’ rights to speak out on the issues they believe in and that he expects the governing body to issue a clarification of its stance in the near future.
One Green Planet
Daily Top News: Dog Recovering After Living with Coyote Pack, Nigerian Artist Transforms Old Plastic into Flip-Flops, Brazil Sinks Toxic Aircraft, and More!
Every day, One Green Planet brings you today’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!. Here you’ll find different categories of news and links...
racer.com
Johnson adds Chicago street race to 2023 Cup schedule
Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Cup Series schedule is still taking shape, but the Chicago street course will be included. In addition to attempting to qualify for the Daytona 500 next week, the seven-time series champion will join the circuit for the inaugural event in Chicago. NASCAR visits the Windy City in early July.
racer.com
Busch confirms Mexico detainment for bringing a firearm into the country
Kyle Busch has confirmed reports that he was detained in Mexico last month when he brought a firearm into the country. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was at a private terminal in Cancun on January 27 and preparing to return home when the firearm was found. According to a statement by local authorities, Busch was arrested for carrying a .38 caliber handgun without a license, and possession of hollow point bullets. He was fined 20,748 pesos ($1,082) and sentenced to three years and six months in prison, although it is not clear how that might be served.
racer.com
Shute to make Pikes Peak return with Aston Martin Vantage GT3
Three-time Pikes Peak winner Robin Shute will return to the famed hillclimb event later this year driving an Aston Martin Vantage GT3. It will mark the first time a car from the British marque has taken on the hillclimb, with Venture Engineering – a partner team of Aston Martin Racing – running the effort. It will run in the Time Attack 1 class this year before mounting an assault on the top Unlimited class in 2024.
racer.com
FR Americas 2023 champion eligible for Super Formula Scholarship
Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) has confirmed its championship prize for the 2023 champion, and is once again offering the winner an opportunity to advance their racing career. Working with Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the 2023 FR Americas Champion will receive a scholarship to compete in Super Formula, along with a host of other prizes.
racer.com
‘F1 will never put a gag on anyone’ - Domenicali
Formula 1 chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali says the sport will back drivers wanting to use their platforms to make personal statements after a move from the FIA appeared to outlaw such actions. Over the winter, the FIA updated the International Sporting Code (ISC) to prohibit “the general making and...
racer.com
2023 Mazda MX-5 Cup: Daytona - Race Highlights
RACER.com has teamed up with the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup series to offer livestream coverage of each 2023 race. In case you missed the live action of rounds 1 and 2 at Daytona International Speedway watch highlights of them below:. Round 1:. Round 2:. For more information on Mazda MX-5...
racer.com
Ben Sulayem hands day-to-day F1 duties to Tombazis
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has handed the day-to-day running of Formula 1 matters to single seater director Nikolas Tombazis in a planned move. Tombazis (pictured above) was promoted to the role in January, at the same time as a wider restructuring was confirmed that included the arrival of Steve Nielsen from F1 as sporting director. The structure gives Tombazis a more overarching position, having previously led the FIA’s F1 technical team, and that now will have him deal with the majority of F1 matters.
Comments / 0