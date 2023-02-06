Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Says Kyle Busch's Actions, Prison Sentence Do Not Violate Conduct Policy
NASCAR says that Kyle Busch's conviction in January on a gun charge from an incident at an airport in Mexico does not violate the series' Member Conduct policy. Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, was detained at an airport in Quintana Roo, Mexico, for possessing a firearm in his baggage while returning home from a vacation in Cancun with wife Samantha on Jan. 27. The official report from Mexico stated that a "caliber pistol-type firearm was detected inside .38 with magazine stocked with six useful hollow point cartridges."
Polygon
NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt
Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
Carscoops
Ford Officially Returns To F1 As Red Bull Powertrain Provider
Ford has officially announced that it will return to Formula 1 racing after more than 20 years of absence. The automaker will join the motorsport starting in 2026 as part of a long-term strategic partnership with Red Bull Racing. “This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s...
racer.com
Porsche Carrera Cup North America announces schedule, new title sponsor
The Porsche Carrera Cup North America enters 2023 with a new title sponsor, Deluxe, and a diverse season that will see the one-make series partner with IMSA, IndyCar, Formula 1, NASCAR and highlight the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII. Each of the eight weekends will be a doubleheader with a pair of 40-minute races.
racer.com
Smith to run five races in Front Row's No. 38 Ford
Zane Smith will drive the the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports in five NASCAR Cup Series races this season. Smith will also attempt the season-opening Daytona 500 in the No. 36 Ford, a third car for the organization alongside Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland, and will have to qualify for the race either through speed or his Bluegreen Vacations Duel event.
fordauthority.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed
Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.
racer.com
Johnson adds Chicago street race to 2023 Cup schedule
Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Cup Series schedule is still taking shape, but the Chicago street course will be included. In addition to attempting to qualify for the Daytona 500 next week, the seven-time series champion will join the circuit for the inaugural event in Chicago. NASCAR visits the Windy City in early July.
racer.com
Three USA races for Masters Historic Racing in 2023
Masters Historic Racing recently finalized a three-race 2023 USA calendar which will kick off June 23-25 at the Laps for Laguna weekend, to benefit the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation. The lineup for the three-day race weekend will feature:. • Masters Racing Legends for 1966-1985 F1 cars. • Masters Formula Atlantic...
racer.com
Williams seeing commercial benefits from U.S. office
Williams is seeing commercial gains from having an office in New York as it looks to leverage the growing number of American races alongside Logan Sargeant and Jamie Chadwick being part of the team. Sargeant will be the first full-time American driver in Formula 1 since Scott Speed more than...
racer.com
Busch confirms Mexico detainment for bringing a firearm into the country
Kyle Busch has confirmed reports that he was detained in Mexico last month when he brought a firearm into the country. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was at a private terminal in Cancun on January 27 and preparing to return home when the firearm was found. According to a statement by local authorities, Busch was arrested for carrying a .38 caliber handgun without a license, and possession of hollow point bullets. He was fined 20,748 pesos ($1,082) and sentenced to three years and six months in prison, although it is not clear how that might be served.
racer.com
FR Americas 2023 champion eligible for Super Formula Scholarship
Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) has confirmed its championship prize for the 2023 champion, and is once again offering the winner an opportunity to advance their racing career. Working with Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the 2023 FR Americas Champion will receive a scholarship to compete in Super Formula, along with a host of other prizes.
2024 Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Teased In A Cloud Of Tire Smoke
An official debut will take place in March. The 2024 Ford Mustang will reach dealerships later this year. There will inevitably be a plethora of special trims to follow, not to mention ultra-high-performance pony cars with excessive horsepower. Some of those won't be at dealerships, however, and this teaser from Ford Performance shows one of them.
racer.com
Alfa Romeo launches C43 featuring "brave" major changes to rear
Alfa Romeo has launched its 2023 car in Switzerland as it showed off the C43 that features what the team describes as “brave” major updates to the rear end and sidepods. The Hinwil-based team started last year strongly but faded as the season went on, and only just held off Aston Martin for sixth place in the constructors’ championship. After unveiling the new car in Zurich on Tuesday, Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux says the focus has been on a new concept that required significant work towards the rear of the car.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Sargeant ready to stand on his own two feet
“He seems like a nice guy, I don’t really know him… I’m sure he’ll have some recommendations for restaurants in Miami; I think that’s the only kind of experience he brings!”. Alex Albon is laughing as he describes his relationship with Logan Sargeant, having not...
racer.com
Legge set for Indy 500 with RLL
Katherine Legge has joined Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to drive the Indiana-based team’s fourth entry at the Indianapolis 500. The 42-year-old from England, who races full-time in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with the Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3 team, will join Graham Rahal, Jack Harvey and Christian Lundgaard in an attempt to make her third start in the 500 using Honda power. Primary sponsorship for the effort will come from Hendrickson, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of suspension systems and components to the commercial transportation industry.
racer.com
Late floor change could benefit bigger teams - Monchaux
Smaller teams were left irritated by the timing of a floor regulation change as it could benefit the top three in 2023, according to Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux. The FIA raised the minimum floor edge height by 15 millimeters over the winter to try and prevent porpoising remaining...
racer.com
Shute to make Pikes Peak return with Aston Martin Vantage GT3
Three-time Pikes Peak winner Robin Shute will return to the famed hillclimb event later this year driving an Aston Martin Vantage GT3. It will mark the first time a car from the British marque has taken on the hillclimb, with Venture Engineering – a partner team of Aston Martin Racing – running the effort. It will run in the Time Attack 1 class this year before mounting an assault on the top Unlimited class in 2024.
racer.com
Get started in racing with the Skip Barber Race Series Masters class
Bob Perlmutter had a dominant season in the last year’s Skip Barber Race Series, claiming the 2022 Masters Class Championship by 80 points over Quentin Wahl. Perlmutter’s performance was highlighted by his first win at the historic Watkins Glen International and followed up by a victory sweep at New Jersey Motorsports Park.
racer.com
Verstappen not focusing on his place in Formula 1 history
Max Verstappen says he’s not concerned about where a third title would place him among the all-time greats in Formula 1 because he’s already achieved more than he imagined in the sport. The Dutchman is going for a third consecutive championship this season, a number that would put...
conceptcarz.com
Ford Performance And Bronco To Defend King Of The Hammers Stock Racing Class Crown
•Ford Performance and Bronco® will compete in the 17th annual King of the Hammers Ultra4 off-road racing event that combines high-speed desert running with extreme rock crawling to showcase Bronco's Built Wild™ advanced off-road technologies and capabilities. •Stock racing class Bronco 4600s return to defend 2022's thrilling 1-2-3...
