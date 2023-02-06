ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Plans for new Columbia homeless shelter move forward

COLUMBIA — Columbia city and community leaders moved forward Wednesday with the construction of a new homeless shelter. City council members unanimously approved a conditional use permit that allowed temporary shelter services on some vacant property next to the city power plant. City and community leaders call their new...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council approved the Voluntary Action Center's Opportunity Campus at its meeting on Monday night. The approval was for the conditional use permit for the construction of a public campus that would offer a variety of services for the homeless. The 26,300-square-foot shelter would be built at Bowling Street and The post Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia police chief addresses officer shortage at Citizens Police Review Board training

COLUMBIA - The Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) met for another training Wednesday night, and Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones was featured in the presentation. It was the second training since the Columbia City Council voted to disband the board in August 2022. Council voted to disband the board due to multiple resignations, a lack of appeals, and board infighting.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Ameren Missouri receives key approval for its largest-ever facility

ST. LOUIS — Ameren Missouri announced Wednesday a key approval in the planned acquisition of the company’s largest-ever solar facility. The Huck Finn Solar Project will be constructed on the border of Audrain and Ralls counties. Construction is expected to bring about 250 jobs and produce energy to power approximately 40,000 homes, Ameren said.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Curators approve five research projects for Columbia and Kansas City campuses

COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators approved five multidisciplinary research projects Thursday at its meeting on MU's campus. The investments will be applied at MU and University of Missouri-Kansas City. Focusing mainly on agriculture and health, with an emphasis on clinical areas for autism treatment and dentistry, those...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Recreational marijuana sales officially start in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Tuesday marked the first day that Columbia dispensaries were able to sell recreational marijuana for adult use. Other cities within Missouri started selling as early as Friday. Columbia dispensaries had to wait until City Council voted to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Parks and Rec gets input on Columbia Sports Fieldhouse expansion

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department hosted an interested parties meeting Tuesday night to discuss the expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse. The Columbia Sports Fieldhouse was built in 2019. It hosts regional and national basketball, volleyball and pickleball tournaments, as well as youth and adult...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City Council votes on new marijuana regulations

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Council met Monday night to vote on amending Chapter 17 and Chapter 18 of the city code, related to marijuana regulations. The council voted unanimously in favor of the bill. The amendments are sponsored by councilman Mark Schreiber and establish parameters for marijuana use, as...
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Feb. 7

Columbia City Council paves way for recreational marijuana sales, permanent shelter for unhoused. The Columbia City Council on Monday voted to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, paving the way for recreational marijuana sales in Columbia starting Tuesday. The decision comes as Missouri marijuana facilities reported...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Virtual naloxone educational event scheduled for Feb. 15

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is partnering with the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition to educate community members on naloxone, a drug used to prevent overdose deaths. The online "Save a Life" event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Will four day school weeks ever come to Jefferson City?

What would you do with your children if they ended up only going to school 4 – days week? Many Missouri school districts, mainly smaller ones, have made that move. Jefferson City Superintendent Bryan McGraw is not a fan …. About one – quarter of Missouri schools are now...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government

The Department of Mental Health canceled a $16 million project to renovate a building at Fulton State Hospital for use as a sex offender treatment center because there is no realistic expectation of finding staff to run it. Lawmakers appropriated the money last year from federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Department Director Valerie Huhn told legislative […] The post Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Columbia location among Bed Bath & Beyond store closures

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores — including its Columbia location — just a week after the struggling retailer announced the closure of 87 locations. The store, located at 205 N. Stadium Blvd, had window signs Wednesday advertising a closing sale with 10% to 30% off the entire store, according to the Columbia Missourian. It is near the vacant Macy's building, which closed in 2016.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia couple sentenced for selling counterfeit Disney movies on eBay

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia couple was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for a scheme to smuggle counterfeit Disney DVDs into the United States and sell them on eBay. Tabitha Nicole Rodgers, 43, and her husband, Clint Travis Rodgers, 49, were sentenced in separate appearances, a press release stated. Tabitha Rodgers was sentenced The post Columbia couple sentenced for selling counterfeit Disney movies on eBay appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Kingdom City business owner pleads guilty to $673k CARES Act fraud

JEFFERSON CITY — A Kingdom City business owner pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to fraudulently receiving more than $673,000 in loans for several businesses under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Scott Allen Maples, 39, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty...
KINGDOM CITY, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missouri tech school hosts largest career expo on record

LINN — State Technical College of Missouri held its annual career expo on Wednesday. This was the largest career expo the college has planned. This year, the career expo was split into two sessions due to such high demand from visiting employers. The expo included a morning session where...
LINN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy