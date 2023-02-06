Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
Related
krcgtv.com
Plans for new Columbia homeless shelter move forward
COLUMBIA — Columbia city and community leaders moved forward Wednesday with the construction of a new homeless shelter. City council members unanimously approved a conditional use permit that allowed temporary shelter services on some vacant property next to the city power plant. City and community leaders call their new...
Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council approved the Voluntary Action Center's Opportunity Campus at its meeting on Monday night. The approval was for the conditional use permit for the construction of a public campus that would offer a variety of services for the homeless. The 26,300-square-foot shelter would be built at Bowling Street and The post Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
City of Columbia extends grace period for late utility payments to those eligible
Eligible Columbia residents will soon have an additional 21 days to pay their utility bill without being charged late fees after the Columbia City Council approved an ordinance creating the extension on Monday night. The change takes effect March 1. Eligibility is based on income, and those who want to...
KOMU
Columbia police chief addresses officer shortage at Citizens Police Review Board training
COLUMBIA - The Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) met for another training Wednesday night, and Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones was featured in the presentation. It was the second training since the Columbia City Council voted to disband the board in August 2022. Council voted to disband the board due to multiple resignations, a lack of appeals, and board infighting.
krcgtv.com
7 Brew coffee makes donation and drops new shop, bringing 50 new jobs to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — The drive-thru coffee shop 7 Brew is creating new opportunities and providing donations for local organizations in need. On Wednesday, along with their building drop, they donated $2,000 to the Fire Museum of Jefferson City. The Museum and the fire department have an over century-long rapport with Jefferson City.
KOMU
Columbia City Council paves way for recreational marijuana sales, permanent shelter for unhoused
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council on Monday voted unanimously to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, paving the way for recreational marijuana sales in Columbia starting Tuesday. Dispensaries in Boone County have been able to sell marijuana since Friday through Article XIV in the...
KOMU
First listening session held for community to discuss Boone County ARPA funds
HALLSVILLE - The Boone County Commission hosted its first of many planned community information and listening sessions concerning the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding at Hallsville City Hall Tuesday night. The first round of funding will allocate up to $15 million in relief aid. Northern district commissioner...
KOMU
Ameren Missouri receives key approval for its largest-ever facility
ST. LOUIS — Ameren Missouri announced Wednesday a key approval in the planned acquisition of the company’s largest-ever solar facility. The Huck Finn Solar Project will be constructed on the border of Audrain and Ralls counties. Construction is expected to bring about 250 jobs and produce energy to power approximately 40,000 homes, Ameren said.
KOMU
Curators approve five research projects for Columbia and Kansas City campuses
COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators approved five multidisciplinary research projects Thursday at its meeting on MU's campus. The investments will be applied at MU and University of Missouri-Kansas City. Focusing mainly on agriculture and health, with an emphasis on clinical areas for autism treatment and dentistry, those...
KOMU
Recreational marijuana sales officially start in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Tuesday marked the first day that Columbia dispensaries were able to sell recreational marijuana for adult use. Other cities within Missouri started selling as early as Friday. Columbia dispensaries had to wait until City Council voted to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, in...
KOMU
Parks and Rec gets input on Columbia Sports Fieldhouse expansion
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department hosted an interested parties meeting Tuesday night to discuss the expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse. The Columbia Sports Fieldhouse was built in 2019. It hosts regional and national basketball, volleyball and pickleball tournaments, as well as youth and adult...
KOMU
Jefferson City Council votes on new marijuana regulations
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Council met Monday night to vote on amending Chapter 17 and Chapter 18 of the city code, related to marijuana regulations. The council voted unanimously in favor of the bill. The amendments are sponsored by councilman Mark Schreiber and establish parameters for marijuana use, as...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Feb. 7
Columbia City Council paves way for recreational marijuana sales, permanent shelter for unhoused. The Columbia City Council on Monday voted to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, paving the way for recreational marijuana sales in Columbia starting Tuesday. The decision comes as Missouri marijuana facilities reported...
KOMU
Virtual naloxone educational event scheduled for Feb. 15
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is partnering with the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition to educate community members on naloxone, a drug used to prevent overdose deaths. The online "Save a Life" event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15...
kwos.com
Will four day school weeks ever come to Jefferson City?
What would you do with your children if they ended up only going to school 4 – days week? Many Missouri school districts, mainly smaller ones, have made that move. Jefferson City Superintendent Bryan McGraw is not a fan …. About one – quarter of Missouri schools are now...
Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government
The Department of Mental Health canceled a $16 million project to renovate a building at Fulton State Hospital for use as a sex offender treatment center because there is no realistic expectation of finding staff to run it. Lawmakers appropriated the money last year from federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Department Director Valerie Huhn told legislative […] The post Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KOMU
Columbia location among Bed Bath & Beyond store closures
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores — including its Columbia location — just a week after the struggling retailer announced the closure of 87 locations. The store, located at 205 N. Stadium Blvd, had window signs Wednesday advertising a closing sale with 10% to 30% off the entire store, according to the Columbia Missourian. It is near the vacant Macy's building, which closed in 2016.
Columbia couple sentenced for selling counterfeit Disney movies on eBay
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia couple was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for a scheme to smuggle counterfeit Disney DVDs into the United States and sell them on eBay. Tabitha Nicole Rodgers, 43, and her husband, Clint Travis Rodgers, 49, were sentenced in separate appearances, a press release stated. Tabitha Rodgers was sentenced The post Columbia couple sentenced for selling counterfeit Disney movies on eBay appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Kingdom City business owner pleads guilty to $673k CARES Act fraud
JEFFERSON CITY — A Kingdom City business owner pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to fraudulently receiving more than $673,000 in loans for several businesses under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Scott Allen Maples, 39, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri tech school hosts largest career expo on record
LINN — State Technical College of Missouri held its annual career expo on Wednesday. This was the largest career expo the college has planned. This year, the career expo was split into two sessions due to such high demand from visiting employers. The expo included a morning session where...
Comments / 0