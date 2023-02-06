SUV Crashes Into Occupied School Bus In Montgomery County, Several Injured

The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

Several passengers are injured after an occupied school bus and SUV collided in Montgomery County, authorities say.

The bus and SUV crashed in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

After the crash, Randolph Road was blocked off in both directions to allow police to investigate at the scene.

At least three passengers are said to have minor injuries.

The remaining uninjured passengers in the bus were transferred onto another bus to continue on their rides home.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

