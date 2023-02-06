Crews start release of toxic chemicals from derailed train cars in danger of exploding near Ohio-Pennsylvania line

Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Small earthquake recorded off Maryland-Virginia coast
An small earthquake happened off the Atlantic coast on the Virginia-Maryland coast Wednesday night. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 19 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened just before 8:30 p.m. and the depth was 11.2 km. An...
WTOP
Md. man accused of selling improperly stored oysters without license
A Maryland man is accused of selling improperly stored oysters for a charity event and harvesting them for commercial purposes without a license. The Maryland Natural Resources Police charged John Vallandingham, 67, of St. Mary’s County, with failure to obtain a tidal fish license, failure to pay the oyster surcharge, and other related charges.
WTOP
Woman in critical condition after Fairfax Co. shooting
A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Tuesday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia. The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on Blankenship Street in Mount Vernon. Fairfax County Police Lt. James Curry described the incident as “domestic-related.”. “Callers reported hearing screaming followed by gunshots,” Curry said....
WTOP
‘Bait and switch?’ New bills aim to make Md. gas station signs more transparent
A hearing will be held in the Maryland Senate Thursday on a bill that’s meant to make sure consumers pay for gasoline at the rate shown on signs towering over gas stations. Marylanders may have found that the price of gasoline listed outside is cheaper than what they actually pay at the pump, that’s because the state requires gas stations to post the lowest price of regular gas.
WTOP
Where to order Super Bowl takeout in the DC area
While watching the Chiefs take on the Eagles this Sunday during the Super Bowl, stock up on some of the finest food the D.C. area has to offer. Several restaurants in the DMV are offering platters, kits and other to-go packages to ensure that the only thing football fans will have to worry about is the score and not their hungry bellies.
WTOP
Lawyer: Missouri executed man with appeal still pending
The attorney for a man who was executed this week is calling for an investigation, accusing Missouri officials of moving ahead with the lethal injection while federal appeals were pending. Raheem Taylor, 58, was executed Tuesday night for the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her three children in suburban...
Comments / 0