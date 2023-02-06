Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Luis Gustavo admits his presence has made things 'difficult'

Cristiano Ronaldo's lacklustre start in Saudi Arabia appears to have hit another 'difficult' bump according to the comments of his Al-Nassr team-mate Luis Gustavo.

Ronaldo's record arrival in the Middle East has seen him struggle to get off the mark, with the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star scoring just one goal since moving to his new club.

An outspoken Gustavo has admitted that the Portuguese international has made things 'difficult' for him and his colleagues and believes other competing clubs are targeting the team because of Ronaldo's presence.

'Certainly, the presence of Cristiano makes it difficult for us, as all teams seek to participate against him in the best possible way, and he gives motivation to everyone,' Gustavo told RT Arabic.

Former Brazil international Gustavo featured alongside Ronaldo as the recently-turned 38-year-old opened his account in the Saudi Pro League during Al-Nassr's recent 2-2 draw against Al Fateh.

However. despite claiming Ronaldo's status has caused problems against league opponents, Gustavo also revealed that the star also gives the group a 'great advantage'.

Gustavo, keen to support his battling team-mate, added: 'His presence at Al-Nassr gives a great advantage to the group because we learn from him everyday, given the great capabilities he possesses, both technically and physically.

'Cristiano Ronaldo was created for challenges and he always succeeds in them. And everyone here is waiting for what he will present. He has already scored his first goal and he therefore got rid of the pressure.'

Ronaldo's mega-money two-year contract at the league leader's runs until June 2025 and seen the man from Madeira become highest paid earner in sport following his move to Al-Nassr.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner and serial record-breaker moved to the dessert following his shattering Man United exit.

But current team boss Rudi Garcia has cast doubt on the star's future, insisting he will one day return to finish his outstanding career in Europe: 'He is one of the best players in the world.

'He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe.'