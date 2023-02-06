ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

Sparta Girls Basektball Gets to Semis in H/W/S After Defeating Hunterdon Central

By Jenny Dericks
 2 days ago

SPARTA, NJ – The girls basketball squad moved past Hunterdon Central in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex County tournament 41-32. Bailey Chapman put 19 points on the board with 13 successful foul shots and two from inside the paint.

Mason Munier added 14 with five rebounds.  Malaya Dobbs, Mason Munier and Molly Chapman all contributed to the win.

With their top scorer, Ally Sweeney temporarily sidelined due to injury the Spartan bench is showing their depth as they move to the semifinal round of the tri-county tournament.

Sparta girls have a record of 14-6 and will travel to New Providence on Tuesday.  They host Pope John on Thursday at 7 p.m. and the H/W/S semis are scheduled for the Sparta home court against Voorhees at 12:45.

Girls Basketball: West Essex Triumphs Over Cedar Grove, 48-30

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- Sasha Resnick scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help West Essex to a 48-30 girls basketball victory over Cedar Grove on Tuesday. Jordan Cohen finished with 13 points and three assists for West Essex, which took a 13-2 lead after on quarter. Resnick also collected a team-high three steals for the Lady Knights. Olivia Weiss snared nine rebounds to go with five points and also handed out three assists. Eliot Biggerstaff contributed seven points and seven rebounds in the win.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
HS WRESTLING: Phillipsburg defeats Westfield and wins sectional title #40

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - No. 1 seed and host Phillipsburg High School won the final six bouts to pull away from an 18-17 advantage after eight bouts and went on the way to crush No. 3 Westfield, 46-17, in the NJSIAA North 2, Section 2 Group 5 sectional championship match on Wednesday night. It’s the 40th sectional title for the Stateliners in 43 tries. Next up is a home match in the semifinal round of the Group 5 championship. The title match will be held  at Rutgers University on Sunday. “It was really a 14-weight class performance,” Phillipsburg’s second-year coach Brad Gentzle said....
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Advances in GMC Tournament, 59-58, over North Plainfield

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The East Brunswick girls basketball team advanced in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament with a 59-58 victory over North Plainfield on Wednesday. The Bears needed to rally from a 42-34 deficit after three quarters to eliminate North Plainfield, which held a five-point lead at halftime that grew to eight after three quarters. Nicole Motusesky scored 16 points and sank five 3-point baskets for East Brunswick (13-10). Annie Nezaria finished with 12 points and Brooke Motusesky had eight points for East Brunswick. The seventh-seeded Bears will play second-seeded South Brunswick in the quarterfinal round Saturday at 1 p.m. at Middlesex County College.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Routs Millburn, 11-4

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Zack Guiffrida scored four goals and passed for two assists to lead the Clifton United ice hockey team to an 11-4 victory over Millburn on Wednesday. Ryan Montana had two goals and two assists and Trevor Rascher scored two goals for Clifton United (10-8-2), which included players on its roster from Cedar Grove. Jonathan Montana had three assists, and Ryan Kratz scored a goal and helped on two others. Leo Marzullo and James Troller also scored goals for Clifton. Tom Nicol had one assist.  
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Gov. Livingston Wrestling Wins First Sectional Title Since 1981

CALDWELL, NJ - In 1981, the last time the Governor Livingston Highlander Wrestling team won the State Sectionals, current GL coach Rick Ortega was 6 years old. None of his assistant coaches had even been born. The #1 song on the Billboard Charts in February of 1981 was “Celebration” by Kool  & The Gang. 42 years later, that would have been an appropriate anthem for the bus ride home as the Highlanders knocked off top seeded Caldwell 42-30 to win the North 2 Sectional Championship. The match started at 165 pounds and Caldwell quickly showed why they were the top seed, opening up...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Boys Basketball – Comfortable Win Puts the Rams into the Next Round of the County Tournament

ROSELLE, NJ – Isaiah Fuller put up 28 points to help 11th seed Roselle take down 14th seed Cranford in the preliminary round of the Union County Tournament. The boys outscored their opponent 76-52 to secure their spot in the next round, where they will face 6th seed Union. It will be the first time this season these two teams will face each other. Roselle is having a great season sitting at the top of their division with a 19-3 record. This talented team is looking to make it to the 2nd round of the tournament, which has eluded them in quite some time. The winner will go on to face 3rd seed Linden who received a bye all the way to the quarterfinals. Roselle will travel to Union for the matchup that will take place on Thursday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m.
ROSELLE, NJ
Tuesday Was a Busy for Paterson Sports

PATERSON, NJ - The No. 9 Paterson Eastside Ghosts men’s basketball team tallied their 18th win of the season, improving the teams record to 18-2 with a 78-34 win over the Bergen Tech Knights on Tuesday. The Ghosts jumped out early in the first quarter putting up 17 points against the Knights. However, Eastside pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 31-5. Senior guard Preston Brown put up his second straight 30-point game, including a season high of 32 points against Bergen Tech. Against the home team, the Ghosts proved that playing a team game is key, as seven...
PATERSON, NJ
Boys Basketball: New Providence Advances in Union County Tournament, Beating Hillside, 64-52

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- The New Providence boys basketball team sank nine 3-pointers in the first 11 minutes of the game and went on to defeat Hillside, 64-52, in the opening round of the Union County Tournament Tuesday night. The 12th-seeded Pioneers (12-8) will move on to play fifth-seeded Westfield on the road in the second round on Thursday. Junior point guard Jackson Zarinko, who finished with 22 points and six assists, hit each of the Pioneers' first three 3s and also dished out two assists in the opening quarter. New Providence held a 17-13 lead, then ran off nine straight points...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Elizabeth Lady Minutemen Win Conference Championship

Elizabeth, NJ - The 2023 Elizabeth girl’s varsity high school basketball team has won the Conference Championship. This is the first time the team has won the Conference Championship since 2007.  Elizabeth Lady Minutemen won first place in the Mountain Division and first place in the overall conference. They currently hold a record of 20-1. Teammates Damani Anderson and Kezia Feaster have also received full scholarships to Middlesex College for their achievements on the court. The female athletes have an eye on the future and strive for the same success in the County and State tournaments.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Chargers Exciting Comeback Moves Team to First Round in Greater Middlesex County Tournament

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Thirteenth seeded Spotswood High School was down 37-25 at the halftime break to 20th seeded Carteret High School in the preliminary round of the Greater Middlesex County Tournament Tuesday. Spotswood scored 49 points in the final two quarters to take down the Ramblers and move into the first round of the county tournament.  Kiye Walker lead the Chargers offense, dropping 23 points. Aiden Scher and Rion Ahmetaj both scored 15 for Spotswood. Daniel Yarus put up nine points. Albion Ahmetaj added eight points and Casey Cumiskey chipped in two. Andre Diaz scored a game-high 28 points for Carteret. Asi Powell...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJSIAA Wrestling: Hanover Park Defeats Hasbrouck Heights in North 2, Group 1 Final

HANOVER PARK, NJ – For the second straight season, Hasbrouck Heights’ goal of a sectional championship fell one match short, as they were defeated by Hanover Park, 62-9, on Thursday evening in Hanover Park in the NJSAA North 2, Group 1 sectional finals. Connor Scuilla scored the Aviators lone pinfall win of the evening, pinning Nick Inglima in 34 seconds in a match at 175 pounds.  Kyle von Seidelmann scored a 6-0 decisiojn over Cristian Cesaro for Hasbrouck Heights over the victory on the evening. Hanover Park 62, Hasbrouck Heights 9 157 Massimo Mancini (Hanover Park Hs) over Oliver Fermin (Hasbrouck Heights) (MD 13-5) 165 Nando Ott (Hanover...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Camden High Overwhelms Paulsboro, 114-46

DJ Wagner led the charge against Paulsboro on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated the Raiders, 114-46, in the Camden County tournament. It was the tenth straight win for the Camden, bringing their record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points away from the 2,000-point mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home; after that, the High will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 AM.
PAULSBORO, NJ
Recreation Department Proposes Creating Athletic Fields at Millburn Township Par 3 Golf Course

MILLBURN, NJ – Chris Myers, Millburn Recreation Director, presented a slideshow to the Millburn Township Committee on Tuesday illustrating that creating athletic fields at the Par 3 Golf Course would fill the need for additional soccer, baseball, softball, football, field hockey, cricket and other fields. He began, “The purpose of this presentation is to present the need [for more fields] and also the township’s capability to meet that need.” He mentioned that a feasibility study, which can cost $14,000-20,000, can be conducted if Millburn Township Committee wants to move forward with the concept. Myers reported that many teams in the township are reaching out to the...
MILLBURN, NJ
Glen Ridge High's Nicholas Nichols Garners Respect from Multiple Coaches for his Work Ethic and Perseverance; JD Pine has Led the Ridgers' Basketball Team in Several Key Categories

Glen Ridge High continues to produce outstanding student-athletes, as the athletic programs at the Essex County-based school produces excellent teams, year in and out. During the 2022-2023 winter season, there have been many standouts. Two of them include seniors Nicholas Nichols and JD Pine. Nichols has been a standout soccer player for the Ridgers, as well as a hard-working wrestler. "Nicholas was a fullback for me, who came off the bench," said Glen Ridge boys soccer coach Brian Ianni. "Some games he wouldn't play, in others he would play 20-40 minutes, and sometimes the entire game. His work ethic, attitude, and commitment to getting stronger,...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Bonnies Fade in 4th Quarter; George Mason Wins 65-51

FAIRFAX, Va. — A fourth-quarter funk that saw St. Bonaventure shoot 2-14 from the field and score 7 points doomed what looked to be a promising offensive night. The quarter before, the Bonnies scored 23 points and got the deficit to single digits. However, George Mason's three-headed monster — Paula Suarez, Sonia Smith and Nalani Kaysia — proved too tough for St. Bonaventure. The trio combined for 44 points to lead the Patriots to a win. George Mason shot 43% from the field and 22% from 3-point range. It improved to 12-13 overall and 5-7 in Atlantic 10 play. The Bonnies shot 37% from the field...
FAIRFAX, VA
Plainfield’s Samir Cherry Offered Full Scholarship, Signs Letter of Intent with Livingstone College

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield High School’s Samir Cherry, star offensive football player for the Cardinals, signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Blue Bear at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Cherry was offered a full scholarship to play football in the fall, according to Plainfield High School Football Coach James Williams. “Cherry was one of the best players on the team. He did everything we asked of him, he was never late, and most importantly, he was good in the classroom, and that is why he is here. He won’t have to pay a dime,” Coach Williams said....
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Registration is Open for Alpha’s 2023 Spring Sports Programs

ALPHA, NJ - Registration for the 2023 Spring season for recreation baseball, softball and soccer is now open. Open to all communities, boys and girls grades K-8, the online registration is found HERE.  Registration will close March 1, 2023. Late registrations are not guaranteed and based on team needs.  Fees differ depending on the age level. The Alpha Colts participate in the SYBA and GEABL for baseball, SYSA for softball, and TRAYS for soccer.    Please contact the AYAA at AYAAColts@gmail.com for more information for them on Facebook, The Alpha Youth Athletic Association is a nonprofit organization focused on providing youth sports and recreation to the young people of Alpha, NJ and surrounding communities. The AYAA promotes sportsmanship and self-esteem through engaging youth in sports while providing a safe, positive environment.  
ALPHA, NJ
Piscataway Parish Honors Father Sean for 35 years of Priesthood

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Area parishioners gathered with members of the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway on Sunday for a Communion Luncheon to honor Father Sean Winters for 35 years of priesthood. Fr. Sean, the Director of Prison Ministry and Coordinator of Hospital Chaplains for the Diocese of Metuchen is a frequent visiting priest to parishes throughout Middlesex and Somerset Counties, including Fatima. He holds fast to the ideal of ‘We not Me’ as he says Mass in prisons and hospital chapels throughout New Jersey saying he “treats the inmates the same as I do the parishioners:...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
