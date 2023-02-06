Sparta Girls Basektball Gets to Semis in H/W/S After Defeating Hunterdon Central

SPARTA, NJ – The girls basketball squad moved past Hunterdon Central in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex County tournament 41-32. Bailey Chapman put 19 points on the board with 13 successful foul shots and two from inside the paint.

Mason Munier added 14 with five rebounds. Malaya Dobbs, Mason Munier and Molly Chapman all contributed to the win.

With their top scorer, Ally Sweeney temporarily sidelined due to injury the Spartan bench is showing their depth as they move to the semifinal round of the tri-county tournament.

Sparta girls have a record of 14-6 and will travel to New Providence on Tuesday. They host Pope John on Thursday at 7 p.m. and the H/W/S semis are scheduled for the Sparta home court against Voorhees at 12:45.



