murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Studios Exec Officially Confirms ‘Wonder Man’, Teases a “Unique” Story
Marvel Studios’ production machine will be dialed up to do some major work soon. Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently in production in Atlanta and six other projects are set to kick off principal photography by June. Among those is Wonder Man, a streaming series created by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II but that has never been acknowledged by Marvel Studios…until now.
wegotthiscovered.com
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Inside the Magic
Ryan Gosling Seemingly Confirmed For Iconic MCU Role
Ryan Gosling is one of Hollywood’s more well-known actors, and reports claim that Marvel has big plans for the actor. Phase Five of the MCU is starting to lean away from introducing more super heroes and focusing more on exploring the deeper connections with the Multiverse and the characters we have begun to love so much. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) promises to not only bring Kang the Conqueror into the MCU in a big way but also explain some of the bigger questions around the villain.
Popculture
HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show
DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
Jeremy Renner Shares New Look at His Physical Therapy After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner has shared the latest update on his recovery from his recent snowplow accident. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to post a photo of his "physical therapy Sunday", with a number of devices and exercise equipment he is using in the process. This comes after Renner had previously revealed on January 21st ...
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
‘Gladiator’ Sequel Lands 2024 Release Date
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has landed a 2024 release date. The action movie will hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024 via Paramount. The project is a follow-up to Scott’s best picture-winning 2000 feature, which followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is forced into being a common gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed Emperor of Rome. According to previous reports, the sequel’s story will center on Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus. The project is currently untitled. More from The Hollywood ReporterIreland Smashes Oscar...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ clip reveals a surprising development for Cassie Lang
Quite often, Marvel fans have to suspend disbelief in order to go on with enjoying a film; to wit, the super serum soldier in Captain America, the fact that Black Widow can fight with her hair all up in her face, the entire character of Thor — but one thing that viewers may also just have to get on board with is that so many characters appear to be super geniuses. That also appears to be the case for Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ director teases the buildup to ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’
We’re nearly a week away until Jonathan Majors shatters any concept of the word “safety,” when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally makes its bow in theaters. As we gear up for our formal introduction to Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, it would be wise for us to also be prepared to say goodbye to a member of Ant-Man’s family, or even Ant-Man himself.
Paul Rudd, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Team on Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror: “He’s Just a Force of Nature”
In kicking off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marks the beginning of a new stage in the Multiverse Saga. “This movie is the biggest of the three. We decided if we had a chance to make a third round, we wanted to go nuts,” director Peyton Reed (who also helmed the previous two Ant-Man films) told The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s Westwood premiere on Monday. “We wanted to beat Scott Lang up a little bit. It’s still comedic, but also it takes a very serious turn. We love the idea of putting the...
murphysmultiverse.com
Evangeline Lilly Makes Her Pitch for ‘The Wasp’ Solo Film
Evangeline Lilly‘s Hope van Dyne/Hope Pym/The Wasp became the first MCU hero to have her name in the title of a film in 2018’s Ant-Man and The Wasp. Now the star is ready to see her character take the next step and take center stage in her own solo film.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Fantastic Four’ Director Matt Shakman on Casting Rumors, What He Learned from ‘WandaVision’
Though it won’t go into production until early in 2024, Marvel Studios Fantastic Four might lead the country in rumored castings. The roles of Ben Grimm, Reed Richards, Sue Storm and Johnny Storm are certainly among the most coveted in all of Hollywood and will provide the respective talents that fill them with at least a decade’s worth of security. The constant spinning of the rumor mill and theorizing about the upcoming film are nothing new to director Matt Shakman, who boarded the project after original director Jon Watts departed it to work on his Star Wars series Skeleton Crew.
The Keanu Reeves-Led Constantine Sequel Is Definitely Still Happening Despite DC Slate Changes
There are plenty of reasons to be excited — and even more to be trepidatious — over the announcement that James Gunn, Peter Safran, and their DCU are cranking out a new slate of films. With the turmoil that DC Comics fans have faced over the past decade, every ounce of good news coming from Warner Bros. Discovery seems to be accompanied by a pound of bad. Since the glory days of Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, the studio has struggled to compete with the insanely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man
The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
murphysmultiverse.com
Director Matt Shakman Updates ‘Fantastic Four’ Production Schedule
The road to Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four draws closer to reality. In an interview with The Wrap, director Matt Shakman confirmed that production for the film adaptation of Marvel’s First Family is scheduled to begin in early 2024. This period would be a logical production window as the film is currently set to release on February 14, 2025. Though with release date delays that have become commonplace for Marvel Studios, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for audiences to expect the film to have at least one more delay in release.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Echo’ Producer Teases Marvel Studios “Grounded” Streaming Series
Despite plenty of rumors to the contrary, Marvel Studios’ streaming series Echo is coming to Disney Plus sooner or later. While based on comments by showrunner Marion Dayre it seems that the series won’t make its initial release window, Echo isn’t in the dire straits many rumors seemed to indicate it might be. In fact, according to Marvel Studios Parliament member and producer Stephen Broussard, things are progressing nicely on the show.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Quantumania’ & ‘The Kang Dynasty’ Writer on Developing the Multiverse Saga’s Big Bad
Jonathan Majors‘ Kang the Conqueror seems to be everything he’s been made out to be. The first reactions to the premiere of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania have revealed that Majors blew audiences away and that Kang is truly a threat unlike anything the MCU has seen before. Of course, Majors‘ first Variant of the character, He Who Remains, warned of the coming of someone such as Kang and now that he’s arrived, it’s hard to say just what it will take to defeat him.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ promo has Marvel fans convinced it’s the next ‘No Way Home’
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is officially arriving next week, and following Monday’s red carpet premiere resulting in a wave of hugely positive first reactions, the hype has never been higher for the incoming threequel. And speaking of threequels, the latest promo to arrive for the movie is unveiling even more fresh footage that’s getting fans so excited they are going to so far as to compare it to the golden child of the MCU’s post-Endgame era — Spider-Man: No Way Home.
murphysmultiverse.com
Vincent D’Onofrio Has News for Fans of Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’
Marvel Studios’ ambitious Daredevil: Born Again begins production in New York City at the end of the month and the stars of the show have been in The Big Apple prepping for the series for some time. The 18-episode event will reunite Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, the stars of the beloved Netflix Daredevil series, for a brand new adventure following their introductions into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of the Netflix series are hoping for more of the violent tone they grew accustomed to over three seasons but given that the series will stream on Disney Plus, that seems unlikely. Just what should be expected is still unknown, but some insight from D’Onofrio may help prepare fans of the somber, blood-soaked Netflix series.
