Lake Technical College has announced its newest Charter Board member, Bonnie Onofre, who currently serves as the Chief Nursing Officer at South Lake Hospital and Assistant Vice-President for Orlando Health. In this role, she oversees the development and implementation of strategic planning processes for nursing across the hospital’s continuum of care. Before joining Orlando Health, she served in various leadership roles throughout her nursing career and had adjunct faculty positions teaching in undergraduate and graduate nursing programs at Mansfield University, Mansfield, Pennsylvania. Before relocating to Florida, Onofre was also a volunteer Board member at several non-profit organizations. Her experiences in both academic and health care related positions has helped to guide her vision of community partnerships to meet growing workforce needs within healthcare and the business community.

CLERMONT, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO