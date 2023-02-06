Read full article on original website
wmfe.org
DeSantis says bill replacing Disney's Reedy Creek means 'a new sheriff in town'
Republican leaders in Florida laid out their expectations Wednesday for a bill to replace Disney's self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District near Orlando. The bill — House Bill 9B — is making its way through a special session. At a press conference in Ocla, Gov. Ron DeSantis said "there's...
wmfe.org
Eatonville Town Council votes to preserve site of historic Black school
After more than two hours of public comment, the Eatonville Town Council voted against rezoning the site of the former Hungerford School on Tuesday night effectively blocking a developer’s plans to turn it into a mixed housing community. John Beacham, an Eatonville resident who runs the Land Back Campaign,...
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WESH
Nation’s oldest Black township faces controversial vote on development of historic property
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday marks a highly anticipated voted over a historic piece of land in Orange County. The Hungerford property in Eatonville is up for sale. It is a treasured 100-acre parcel of land in the oldest Black township in the country. In a 1.6-square-mile town, 100 acres goes a long way.
fox35orlando.com
Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
fit.edu
African-American Read-In Friday at Florida Tech
MELBOURNE, FLA. — The sounds of change will be in the air as Florida Tech faculty, alumni and students and community leaders come together to celebrate Black literature, culture and music at the university’s 8th Annual African-American Read-In. The event, sponsored by Florida Tech’s School of Arts and Communication and Evans Library, takes place from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at the library. It is open to the public and free of charge.
orangeobserver.com
Crooked Can expanding into Lake County
Andy Sheeter created a popular brewery in Winter Garden nearly a decade ago, and he now is embarking on a new venture that will add a Crooked Can destination brewery in Lake County. The Lake County craft brewery, which does not yet have a name, will sit on three acres...
leesburg-news.com
South Lake Hospital official named charter board member at Lake Technical College
Lake Technical College has announced its newest Charter Board member, Bonnie Onofre, who currently serves as the Chief Nursing Officer at South Lake Hospital and Assistant Vice-President for Orlando Health. In this role, she oversees the development and implementation of strategic planning processes for nursing across the hospital’s continuum of care. Before joining Orlando Health, she served in various leadership roles throughout her nursing career and had adjunct faculty positions teaching in undergraduate and graduate nursing programs at Mansfield University, Mansfield, Pennsylvania. Before relocating to Florida, Onofre was also a volunteer Board member at several non-profit organizations. Her experiences in both academic and health care related positions has helped to guide her vision of community partnerships to meet growing workforce needs within healthcare and the business community.
positivelyosceola.com
Local Businessman, Leader in Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ryan R. Munns, to hit the mission fields of France
After serving for nine years as president of the St. Cloud Florida stake for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Osceola County, President Ryan R. Munns was released in October of 2022 as president and will be headed to Paris France for 3 years to oversee 100+ proselyting and service missionaries, leaving behind his career at Bogin, Munns and Munns, and life in Saint Cloud.
UCF student senate passes resolution opposing DeSantis’ Stop WOKE Act
The University of Central Florida’s student legislative branch last week voted to approve a resolution demonstrating student opposition to Florida’s “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act,” a bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. The Stop WOKE Act, or HB7, restricts classroom instruction on race and discrimination, as well as diversity training in business settings. The law, which is facing ongoing legal challenges, was championed by DeSantis, who’s rumored to be preparing for a run for president.
Orange County library honors African American literature during Black History Month
Orange County Library System celebrated Black History Month in a special event on Sunday.
fox35orlando.com
Rent in Orange County: How commissioners hope to combat skyrocketing prices
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County leaders plan to address the housing problem as rent rates continue to skyrocket. Commissioners are set to select developers for affordable housing projects. The county has a $16 million budget to use for the long-term project of building more affordable housing in Orange County. Commissioners are expected to greenlight two firms and three alternatives on Tuesday to get the ball rolling.
actionnews5.com
Janitor, 72, gets accidentally locked in holding cell for 3 nights
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A 72-year-old janitor spent three nights without food after she ended up accidentally locked inside of an inmate holding cell at a Florida courthouse. Libia Vargas De Dinas, 72, was recovering at the hospital after a weekend locked in the Orange County Courthouse, where she...
positivelyosceola.com
Come Show Your Heart and Heart Health, This Saturday in the Kissimmee 5K, Still Time to Register!
Kissimmee Main Street’s Kissimmee 5K is a Valentine’s week tradition, and this Saturday February 11th, it will be all about the heart and heart health!. The annual 5K will kick off at 7:30 am and make its way along the beautiful Kissimmee lakefront and through historic downtown Kissimmee streets. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers, but runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Islamic community anticipates the grand opening of Orlando’s largest mosque
Orlando's largest mosque is in the final stages of construction and will replace the current 35-year-old Islamic Center of Orlando. The end is in sight for the grand opening of the new ICO. The scheduled date for the opening is March 22. Haniya Saqib said she feels sentimental about the old mosque but that the new mosque will provide more benefits socially and spiritually.
WESH
Pastor focuses on safety procedures after student found with gun at Orange County high school
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies found a student with a gun at Wekiva High School last Friday, according to Orange County Public Schools and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. “We have a meeting tomorrow with the superintendent. So you know this will be coming up in the meeting,”...
fox35orlando.com
Attorney: Melbourne pool company defrauded nearly 600 families out of thousands of dollars
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Melbourne pool company is being sued by multiple homeowners for work that was never completed. In fact, the lawyer of these victims says Legacy Pools, LLC never had any intentions of completing the pools at all. Instead, he believes the Legacy Pools was defrauding hundreds of people for years.
WESH
Mother sues Orange County Public Schools, alleging daughter was targeted via school-issued laptop
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District is being sued over a laptop computer issued to a student for remote learning during the pandemic. The lawsuit claims the district provided the student with a laptop lacking safeguards to prevent minors from using social media. Because of that, 26-year-old Keith Green was able to target the 11-year-old student online during school hours.
‘One of the easiest crimes:’ White supremacists mock area man arrested in Baltimore power grid plot
The Orlando-area man arrested as a co-conspirator in a plot to bring down Baltimore, MD’s electrical infrastructure is finding little love from his fellow extremists online.
hotelbusiness.com
Davidson to operate Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive
Davidson Resorts, the highly specialized operating vertical under Davidson Hospitality Group, has been identified by Flag Luxury Group and Unicorp National Developments to manage Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive in Orlando. Located in the ICON Park entertainment district within walking distance to The Wheel at ICON Park and more than...
