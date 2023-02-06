ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skyline: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Skyline Corp. (SKY) on Monday reported earnings of $82.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.44.

The manufactured and modular housing maker posted revenue of $582.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKY

