Varonis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Monday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $142.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $124.5 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $473.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Varonis expects its results to range from a loss of 5 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $106 million to $108 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Varonis expects full-year earnings in the range of 33 cents to 35 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $519 million to $529 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRNS