ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Varonis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Monday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $142.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $124.5 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $473.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Varonis expects its results to range from a loss of 5 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $106 million to $108 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Varonis expects full-year earnings in the range of 33 cents to 35 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $519 million to $529 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRNS

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Cerence: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $2.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Reynolds Consumer Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $107 million. On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.
ILLINOIS STATE
Reuters

MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income

Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
The Associated Press

Astrazeneca: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $901 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for...
The Associated Press

National Retail Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — National Retail Properties (NNN) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Orlando, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $145.1 million,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Everest Re: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $496 million. The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $12.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $12.21 per share. The results topped Wall Street...
Zacks.com

NuStar Energy (NS) Beats on Q4 Earnings and Revenues

NS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per unit of 34 cents, which was above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents and improved significantly from the year-ago figure of 14 cents. This was primarily on account of all-time high Permian volumes, which averaged 584000 daily during the quarter.
The Associated Press

Green Plains Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.6 million. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. The ethanol and fuel storage company posted revenue of $20.9 million in the period.
The Associated Press

Blackstone Mortgage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $47.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Earnings,...
NEW YORK STATE
ValueWalk

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023

We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
freightwaves.com

Werner’s Q4 beats, 2023 guidance has some hurdles

Like other carriers that have reported fourth-quarter results, Werner Enterprises expects to see a better freight market by the back half of 2023. The company’s outlook calls for a “relatively muted economic backdrop,” but management believes that as customers work through excess inventories and truck capacity continues to leave the market, truckload fundamentals will firm.
Zacks.com

Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?

ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
Zacks.com

onsemi's (ON) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

ON - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.32 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.94% but declining 9% year over year. Revenues of $2.10 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and improved 14% on a year-over-year basis. Top-Line Details. Power Solutions Group revenues...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Lumen Technologies Stock?

Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Lumen reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.80 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.78 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company's top-line results were down from $4.847 billion year-over-year.
NASDAQ

H&R Block Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled -$223.6 million, or -$1.45 per share. This compares with -$190.6 million, or -$1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, H&R...
Benzinga

A Preview Of LightPath Technologies's Earnings

LightPath Technologies LPTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-02-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LightPath Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. LightPath Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Zacks.com

Inspire Medical (INSP) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates

INSP - Free Report) delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 against the year-over-year loss of 9 cents per share. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents per share. Full-year loss per share was $1.60, wider than...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
636K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy