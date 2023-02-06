ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason?

Sean Payton was linked to the Arizona Cardinals even before Kliff Kingsbury was fired, but Payton never really seemed to have interest in the job. There may have been one big reason for that. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday ahead of the Super Bowl. Bradshaw, who... The post Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
prosportsextra.com

Former NFL QB Reached Out To Notre Dame About Coaching Position

Former NFL QB Byron Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame about the Offensive Coordinator position last week. He and Head Coach Marcus Freeman have stayed in contact as Leftwich remains a serious candidate for the job, as per Grace Remington 247 sports. Notre Dame’s previous Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees recently...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Yardbarker

Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

Steelers Assistant Brian Flores Joining Minnesota Vikings as Defensive Coordinator

After one season of serving as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brian Flores is on the move. Flores, 41, is accepting the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator job, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Flores was a candidate for the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator job and the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching vacancy. He instead heads to Minnesota, where he’ll work under second-year head coach Kevin O’Connell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

