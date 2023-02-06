Read full article on original website
Four Thoughts on the Vikings Landing Brian Flores as Their Next Defensive Coordinator
Flores will bring a much-needed level of aggressiveness to the Vikings' defense.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason?
Sean Payton was linked to the Arizona Cardinals even before Kliff Kingsbury was fired, but Payton never really seemed to have interest in the job. There may have been one big reason for that. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday ahead of the Super Bowl. Bradshaw, who... The post Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WKRC
Bengals coordinators reportedly finalists to land NFL head coaching jobs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Five NFL teams were looking for a head coach this offseason and three vacancies have been filled. A pair of Bengals coordinators are considered finalists for the two open positions. The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich, the Denver Broncos traded for and signed former New Orleans Saints...
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Steelers’ Brian Flores Accepts Vikings DC Position
Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores is headed to the Minnesota Vikings.
Giants' Wink Martindale, Mike Kafka finalists for two bad coaching jobs
It’s good to see talented men get head coaching opportunities in the NFL these days. Two of the New York Giants’ coordinators, Mike Kafka (offense) and Wink Martindale (defense), are both being seriously considered for head coaching gigs this offseason. Kafka, in his first year as the Giants...
prosportsextra.com
Former NFL QB Reached Out To Notre Dame About Coaching Position
Former NFL QB Byron Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame about the Offensive Coordinator position last week. He and Head Coach Marcus Freeman have stayed in contact as Leftwich remains a serious candidate for the job, as per Grace Remington 247 sports. Notre Dame’s previous Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees recently...
Does Zach Thomas' Hall Wait End Tonight?
Zach Thomas could become the 10th Miami Dolphins player to get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Yardbarker
Former Steelers OT Max Starks Assured Listeners That The Most Despised Player of 2021 Is An Emerging Talent
The 2022 season was a rollercoaster for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans. They had some definite lows at the beginning and then some real highs as they nearly made the playoffs. There were also some surprises along the way. One of the biggest surprises had to be the improvement...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
NBC Sports
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
Steelers Assistant Brian Flores Joining Minnesota Vikings as Defensive Coordinator
After one season of serving as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brian Flores is on the move. Flores, 41, is accepting the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator job, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Flores was a candidate for the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator job and the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching vacancy. He instead heads to Minnesota, where he’ll work under second-year head coach Kevin O’Connell.
