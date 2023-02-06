Marvel Studios’ ambitious Daredevil: Born Again begins production in New York City at the end of the month and the stars of the show have been in The Big Apple prepping for the series for some time. The 18-episode event will reunite Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, the stars of the beloved Netflix Daredevil series, for a brand new adventure following their introductions into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of the Netflix series are hoping for more of the violent tone they grew accustomed to over three seasons but given that the series will stream on Disney Plus, that seems unlikely. Just what should be expected is still unknown, but some insight from D’Onofrio may help prepare fans of the somber, blood-soaked Netflix series.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO