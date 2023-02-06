Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Call of Duty fan spots familiar Zombies scenes in The Day Before trailer
A Call of Duty Zombies superfan has pointed out some extreme similarities between The Day Before and a Cold War trailer. The Day Before, a survival shooter set in an extremely dangerous American wasteland, has been making quite the stir online thanks to its January 24 delay. Speculation over the site of the game has gone rampant with some fans even claiming the game may not even exist.
There Are Only Two Near-Perfect Xbox One Games, According To Metacritic
It feels like forever since the Xbox One was released almost a decade ago. But now, over two years after the Xbox Series X and S released, it hasn't stopped being supported yet. Though the Xbox One will no longer be produced, for a long time games were (and some still are) planned for release on both generations of consoles.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $2.99
PlayStation has made a critically-acclaimed PS4 game, which also happens to be one of the best strategy games on the PlayStation console, just $2.99 for a limited time. Normally the game costs $19.99, so this represents a massive savings of 95 percent. As you would expect, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on PSN. Developed by legendary strategy game developer Firaxis and published by 2K Games, the game in question is none other than 2016's XCOM 2.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Has Now Outsold PS4 & Game Boy - IGN Daily Fix
The Nintendo Switch has now sold 122.55 million units, surpassing the PlayStation 4 and Game Boy to become the third best-selling video game console of all time. CEO Strauss Zelnick isn't concerned that the GTA 6 leaks might impact the business. But speaking to IGN ahead of Take-Two's earnings release today, he called them an "emotional matter" and focused on the impact on developers working on the game. Finally, IGN Fan Fest returns on February 17th with a two-day event featuring exclusive looks at upcoming games, movies, and TV shows. We'll also be dropping content all week starting February 13th so tune in wherever you like to watch IGN.
ComicBook
New PS4 First-Person Shooter Leaked Ahead of Announcement
A new PS4 first-person shooter game has leaked ahead of its announcement. The FPS genre is perhaps bigger than it ever has been thanks to the likes of Call of Duty, Battlefield, Apex Legends, DOOM, Far Cry, Halo, and Counter-Strike. That said, for many, the peak of first-person shooters was the 1990s. This era of first-person shooters was so popular that 90s retro first-person shooters persist and are popular to this day despite all the technological advancements that make aspects of them obsolete. That said, if you like this style of first-person shooters, and if you're on PS4, then we have some good news; one of the best 90s-style first-person shooters in recent times is coming to PS4.
ComicBook
Biggest Video Games Releasing in February 2023
2023 looks poised to be a massive year for the video game industry, and February is the first taste of what lies ahead. While January had some noteworthy releases, it was a fairly slow month compared to what February has in store. This month players will revisit one of the most iconic worlds in all of entertainment, slay behemoth monsters for hobby, befriend headless cannibals, and be transported to an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union never collapsed but did get usurped by obots.
Xbox Game Pass list: All games on Game Pass for Xbox and PC (February 2023)
Here's a rundown of every game in the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass library, and those that are optimized for Xbox Series X
IGN
Metroid Prime Remastered Reveal Trailer
The classic GameCube first person adventure, Metroid Prime, is finally getting a remaster, and it's available today! Check out the trailer showcasing multiple control options.
game-news24.com
The next game created by Bioshock has a release window, but it is not for now for now
Game news The next game from the creator of Bioshock is coming in a release window, so it’s not over for a long time. If you are waiting to play Jodas, like Ghost Story Games, you’ll probably have to be very, very patient. That new game from the...
murphysmultiverse.com
Evangeline Lilly Makes Her Pitch for ‘The Wasp’ Solo Film
Evangeline Lilly‘s Hope van Dyne/Hope Pym/The Wasp became the first MCU hero to have her name in the title of a film in 2018’s Ant-Man and The Wasp. Now the star is ready to see her character take the next step and take center stage in her own solo film.
murphysmultiverse.com
Vincent D’Onofrio Has News for Fans of Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’
Marvel Studios’ ambitious Daredevil: Born Again begins production in New York City at the end of the month and the stars of the show have been in The Big Apple prepping for the series for some time. The 18-episode event will reunite Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, the stars of the beloved Netflix Daredevil series, for a brand new adventure following their introductions into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of the Netflix series are hoping for more of the violent tone they grew accustomed to over three seasons but given that the series will stream on Disney Plus, that seems unlikely. Just what should be expected is still unknown, but some insight from D’Onofrio may help prepare fans of the somber, blood-soaked Netflix series.
game-news24.com
Games Inbox: GTA 6 outsmarted GTA 5, and Nintendo Direct predictions, and XCOM 3
The GTA 5 is unbeatable (pic: Rockstar Games). It wonders if the game-boy and game-Cube support would be in the Nintendo Direct, the reader hopes for the same persona 6. And yes it’s obliterating to you how much you have sold, but i think you’ve been very worried. I mean, the numbers are crazy but if I didn’t know better and was told that the most successful game of all time was an open world crime simulator where you could go anywhere and do anything I wanted to do, would the audience agree that would make sense. Especially when it pointed out that it sold out a non-stop sale since 2013.
Demon Slayer Season 2 Was the Most-Watched Anime of 2022, Says New Data
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been a success since it was launched. Koyoharu Gotouge experienced plenty of success with their manga, and the anime's launch turned Tanjiro into a global superstar. Now, all eyes are on season three as it preps for launch, and season two set up big hopes for the comeback. And ...
game-news24.com
PlayStation Plus Plus, Premium: Death Stranding, Deathloop 5 games that people love
PlayStation Plus, updated for the latest edition of the Xbox One. Death stranding, deathloop 5 games that turn out great and it sounds like an absolute fine game. On 02/08/2023 Published 11:31. Featuring PlayStation-FR, the company sponsors this project. Have you said Game Over? Death has a bright future ahead...
dotesports.com
There’s reportedly a new Call of Duty game coming out this year after all
A new report suggests a new Call of Duty game will be coming out in 2023 after all, conflicting with previous reports and rumors that this year’s “premium” CoD title would be paid DLC for Modern Warfare 2. The report, by Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, claims that...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Echo’ Producer Teases Marvel Studios “Grounded” Streaming Series
Despite plenty of rumors to the contrary, Marvel Studios’ streaming series Echo is coming to Disney Plus sooner or later. While based on comments by showrunner Marion Dayre it seems that the series won’t make its initial release window, Echo isn’t in the dire straits many rumors seemed to indicate it might be. In fact, according to Marvel Studios Parliament member and producer Stephen Broussard, things are progressing nicely on the show.
IGN
Roblox x Dave & Buster's - Official Trailer
Roblox has added a fully-immersive recreation of your favorite Dave and Buster's location, including an arcade midway, restaurant, and cool backdrops to take screenshots with your avatar. Featuring reimagined arcade classics like Full-Tils, Gridiron Blitz, a brand new rail shooter called Zombie Survival, and more. Dave & Buster's World is available now in Roblox.
murphysmultiverse.com
Connecting Imaginary Dots: When to Expect ‘One Piece’s Promotion
A new rumor has hit the web, hinting that Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece may not release until August 31st. The news dropped just a week after we got our first official look at the adaptation, which gave us a simple tease of the main cast from behind; a perfect way to hint at what’s to come. The biggest confirmation from the first look was also the fact that we’ll be getting the series at some point in 2023. Now, with a new rumor hinting at when it might release, maybe some old releases may help point to when we can expect more news throughout the years.
techaiapp.com
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Reveals Planet Koboh, Weapon Dual-Wielding
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just got some new gameplay footage, courtesy of IGN. The nine-minute-long video offers a glimpse at the new planet Koboh, onto which our protagonist Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) crash-landed, early in the game. Combat sequences against both wildlife and footsoldiers are on full display, alongside new changes to the telekinetic Force skill, and the ability to dual-wield weapons. Originally slated for a March release, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor got pushed into April 28, earlier this month, with developer Respawn Entertainment using the additional time to ensure a polished experience.
murphysmultiverse.com
Ike Perlmutter’s Whims Nearly Derailed Marvel Studios in 2015
Ahead of Marvel Studios’ 2016 release, Captain America: Civil War, Kevin Feige found himself as the focal point of a civil war at Disney. Long frustrated by interference from Marvel Entertainment CEO Ike Perlmutter and the influence of the now infamous creative committee, Feige nearly left Marvel before coming to terms on a new deal with CEO Bob Iger that allowed him to skip Perlmutter and report directly to Disney Studios chair Alan Horn. After a brief retirement, Iger has returned to Disney and in an interview with CNBC, shed new light on the old dispute.
