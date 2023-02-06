The listing still appears in the database for the gunviolence.org website, which has become the go-to source for the news media when it comes to mass shootings. What exactly is a "mass shooting." Well, there's no uniformed definition, which often creates confusion and causes arguments on social media. From the perspective of gunviolence.org, however, the organization defines a mass shooting as "a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident."

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO