ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Georgia Sun

24-year-old woman charged with assaulting Macon man

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old woman, Michaela Joy Rhodenhiser, in connection with an aggravated battery that took place in the 1200 block of Patterson Street in Macon. The incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 6:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. According...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Northside Drive Circle K robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Circle K on Northside Drive was robbed early Sunday morning February 5th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a male went into the Circle K with a gun, demanded money from the clerk, took the money, and ran away. No injuries were...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins residents say there's no police presence following Saturday's shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sounds of Saturday's gunfire are long gone-- but not the fear they left behind for people who shop and work here. "I don't feel safe," one resident says. "I have the doors locked during the daytime, all day. People want to come in and do lottery, I have to unlock the door. I shouldn't have to work like this but I don't trust anyone."
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Man in critical condition, woman in jail after fight

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in the Bibb County Jail, and a man is in critical condition after a fight. Deputies arrived at a home on Patterson Street just after 6:15 Wednesday morning, after receiving a call of aggravated battery. It was reported there was an altercation...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Teen shot while walking down Warner Robins road

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager was shot in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says a 16-year-old walked into the emergency room of the hospital saying he had been shot. Medical staff quickly learned he had been shot in the hip. The teen told investigators he had been walking down Greenbriar Road. He heard a gunshot and that's when he fell to the ground.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

57-year-old woman hit and killed on Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A woman was hit and killed by SUV on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old Betty Jackson was walking in the southbound lanes near Dewey Street just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night when she was hit by a Toyota 4Runner traveling in the right lane.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Fire crews spotted on Shamrock Avenue in Macon

UPDATE (6:00 p.m.) -- Fire crews responded to a duplex fire on Shamrock Avenue. According to the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, crews arrived to a large blaze and rushed to extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews are responding to a scene on...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Vehicle fire on I-75 in Monroe County

UPDATE (4:56 P.M.) -- According to the Monroe County Fire Department, traffic lanes are expected to return to normal shortly. No one was injured in the fire and the left lane is open. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews have spotted a vehicle fire on I-75 S near Pate...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Monroe County man arrested on multiple gun, drug charges

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monroe County man is behind bars in connection to a drug bust. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says after receiving complaints during the last three months, it began investigating illegal drug activity at a home on Big Buck Trail near High Falls State Park.
JACKSON, GA
baldwin2k.com

Still no arrests from last summer's mass shooting off of Dunlap Road in Milledgeville

The listing still appears in the database for the gunviolence.org website, which has become the go-to source for the news media when it comes to mass shootings. What exactly is a "mass shooting." Well, there's no uniformed definition, which often creates confusion and causes arguments on social media. From the perspective of gunviolence.org, however, the organization defines a mass shooting as "a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident."
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy