24-year-old woman charged with assaulting Macon man
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old woman, Michaela Joy Rhodenhiser, in connection with an aggravated battery that took place in the 1200 block of Patterson Street in Macon. The incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 6:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. According...
wgxa.tv
'That was a failure': Bibb County Sheriff apologizes for 12 hour long wait time
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Tuesday night's neighborhood watch meeting opened up more than a can of worms for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "I asked about the homeless people and they told me there's no way they could walk to our neighborhood. I was scared stinkless. I promise you, I was scared," said one Macon resident.
WMAZ
Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.
41nbc.com
Northside Drive Circle K robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Circle K on Northside Drive was robbed early Sunday morning February 5th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a male went into the Circle K with a gun, demanded money from the clerk, took the money, and ran away. No injuries were...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins residents say there's no police presence following Saturday's shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sounds of Saturday's gunfire are long gone-- but not the fear they left behind for people who shop and work here. "I don't feel safe," one resident says. "I have the doors locked during the daytime, all day. People want to come in and do lottery, I have to unlock the door. I shouldn't have to work like this but I don't trust anyone."
41nbc.com
Man in critical condition, woman in jail after fight
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in the Bibb County Jail, and a man is in critical condition after a fight. Deputies arrived at a home on Patterson Street just after 6:15 Wednesday morning, after receiving a call of aggravated battery. It was reported there was an altercation...
87-year-old Macon grandfather still recovering after home invasion attack
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a family got an unthinkable call. Someone had invaded their home, and their 87-year-old grandfather was inside. "We were fighting here. I was swinging with a cane, and he was swinging with his fist and a pistol," Gayland Jensen said. Jensen describes the moments...
wgxa.tv
Police: Teen shot while walking down Warner Robins road
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager was shot in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says a 16-year-old walked into the emergency room of the hospital saying he had been shot. Medical staff quickly learned he had been shot in the hip. The teen told investigators he had been walking down Greenbriar Road. He heard a gunshot and that's when he fell to the ground.
57-year-old woman hit and killed on Pio Nono Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A woman was hit and killed by SUV on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old Betty Jackson was walking in the southbound lanes near Dewey Street just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night when she was hit by a Toyota 4Runner traveling in the right lane.
41nbc.com
16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
wgxa.tv
Fire crews spotted on Shamrock Avenue in Macon
UPDATE (6:00 p.m.) -- Fire crews responded to a duplex fire on Shamrock Avenue. According to the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, crews arrived to a large blaze and rushed to extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews are responding to a scene on...
wgxa.tv
Vehicle fire on I-75 in Monroe County
UPDATE (4:56 P.M.) -- According to the Monroe County Fire Department, traffic lanes are expected to return to normal shortly. No one was injured in the fire and the left lane is open. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews have spotted a vehicle fire on I-75 S near Pate...
41nbc.com
Monroe County man arrested on multiple gun, drug charges
JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monroe County man is behind bars in connection to a drug bust. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says after receiving complaints during the last three months, it began investigating illegal drug activity at a home on Big Buck Trail near High Falls State Park.
baldwin2k.com
Still no arrests from last summer's mass shooting off of Dunlap Road in Milledgeville
The listing still appears in the database for the gunviolence.org website, which has become the go-to source for the news media when it comes to mass shootings. What exactly is a "mass shooting." Well, there's no uniformed definition, which often creates confusion and causes arguments on social media. From the perspective of gunviolence.org, however, the organization defines a mass shooting as "a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident."
WMAZ
'I don't understand': Three charged with revenge arson in series of Baldwin Co. fires
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Three suspected cases of revenge arson have left homes in three corners of Milledgeville charred. Three suspects are now under arrest, but the victims are left to pick up the pieces. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to one of them to find out what happened. Olajuwon...
WMAZ
'It's hurtful, It's painful': Family remembers Houston County native killed in College Park shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — After losing him to gun violence near Atlanta, a family remembers their son as a loving, caring and friendly young man. His name was Jaden George. His father, Christopher Turner, says his son never hung up the phone without telling his father he loved him.
Cochran man wanted in shooting turns himself in to Bleckley County Sheriff's Office
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A man wanted in an early February shooting is in custody after turning himself in to the Bleckley County Police Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. The GBI was looking for 24-year-old James Ian Spires after he allegedly shot 68-year-old man in Hawksinville, according to a press release.
41nbc.com
Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
Warner Robins Police investigate shooting in Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in a Food Depot parking lot. Police say it happened just after 11 this morning at the Watson Boulevard store. Warner Robins Police say a man in a black Honda Accord started firing...
Jury awards family of Macon man more than $9 million in lawsuit after his death
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County jury awarded more than $9 million to the family of a man who died after surgery. According to court records, Allen Turner died in April 2017 at Medical Center Navicent Health. He died 18 days after bowel surgery. Lawyers for his family argued...
