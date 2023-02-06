ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man suspected of Illinois murder arrested in northern Alabama

By Logan Sparkman
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man suspected of murdering a woman in Illinois has been arrested in Huntsville, according to the Rockford Police Department.

William Christopher Jones, 40, is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson at a Pinnon’s meat market/deli in Rockford, Illinois in early January.

A post from the Rockford Police Department says that they received an anonymous tip and contacted the North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force, who took Jones into custody on Friday.

William Christopher Jones (Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Jones was booked into the Madison County Jail as a fugitive from justice.

Rockford Police took some time to thank not only the North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force, but also the Huntsville Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office for their help in this arrest.

Police told our sister station WTVO that they had responded to a report of an armed robbery at a grocery store at about 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. When they arrived, they said they found Anderson lying on the floor at the bottom of the stairs in a back stairway leading to an upstairs apartment.

Authorities also told WTVO that Anderson had been robbed by Jones, and during an altercation, Jones had shot her in the chest.

The City of Rockford announced in January that several business owners in the area were offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Jones’s arrest.

