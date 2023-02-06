ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report

The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
VIRGINIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

Gwynedd Mercy University Hosting Summer 2023 Programs

Gwynedd Mercy University, will be hosting summer programs for high school-aged students looking to explore their passions and experience what it’s like to be a college student. Programs will be led by GMercyU faculty with the assistance of current students. Attendees will utilize GMercyU’s state-of-the-art labs and facilities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy