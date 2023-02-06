Read full article on original website
Related
Best Countries To Visit For Black History Month
The African diaspora is partaking in Black History Month all over the globe. Here’s a look at the best countries to visit for Black History Month. For one month out of the year, Black history is acknowledged in a very front-facing way nationwide. It’s a celebration of all the exceptional men and women, past and present, that have contributed to the progress of Black people and Black culture. From Sojourner Truth to Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali to Frederick Douglas, we honor those who have committed their lives to change the perception and rights of Black people.
Check Out These Black History Month Activities And Events In NYC
Looking for the best Black History Month events in New York City? Travel Noire’s got you covered!. You could be anywhere in the country for Black History Month, but New York brings a little something extra. Ask any local or tourist, and they’ll tell you there’s always something exciting going on. Dull moments? New Yorkers have never heard of them. Whether on mass transit or just walking around, it’s always lit in the Big Apple from spring to winter.
msn.com
Chuck D On Kanye West: I’m Not In The Business Of Making Black People Look Bad
Kanye “Ye” West’s weeks-long antisemitic tirades cost the former billionaire several lucrative deals and even led to the Republican National Committee rebuking him. However, Hip Hop legend Carlton “Chuck D” Ridenhour, is not willing to publicly bash Ye. USA Today spoke with Chuck D to...
allhiphop.com
Boosie Delivers A PSA About Tickets For Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour
See what the outspoken southerner has to say. Many members of the BeyHive fanbase are feening to go to Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour. Boosie Badazz wants the world to know he does not have the pull to secure tickets. “Hold on. I’m tired of this s###,” said...
Understanding The Global Impact Of Black History
Jeff Johnson addressed the importance of understanding the impact Black people have in history, not just within America, but around world history. The post Understanding The Global Impact Of Black History appeared first on NewsOne.
Jay-Z Partied the Night Away at Grammys’ Celebration for 50 Years of Hip Hop
Jay-Z was living his best life while attending the Grammys’ celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The 65th Grammy awards put together a star-studded celebration to honor the history and continued influence of hip-hop music, ET reported. The special segment included performances by rap icons and pioneers like Run-D.M.C., Rakim and Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, and Too $hort.
Jay-Z Praises Rakim For “Paving The Way” During Meetup At The GRAMMYs
Two of Hip-Hop’s most revered lyricists recently crossed paths at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, with Jay-Z crediting Rakim with helping “pave the way” for himself and other artists during his career. The interaction, which took place on Sunday (Feb. 5) at Crypto.com Arena, began when Ra spotted Hov walking in his direction, prompting the 55-year-old to approach his Brooklyn counterpart to exchange pleasantries.More from VIBE.comJay-Z Says 'Renaissance' Should Have Won Album Of The Year At 2023 GRAMMYsLL Cool J Leads Hip-Hop 50 Tribute At 2023 Grammy AwardsJay-Z To Perform Alongside DJ Khaled At 2023 Grammy Awards Greeting one another with...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Accepts Inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award At 2023 Grammys
Los Angeles, CA - Dr. Dre has been honored with the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for all of his achievements in the music industry. The legendary producer and mogul accepted the award — which is, of course, named after himself — at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which were held at the Crypto.com Arena in his hometown of Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 5).
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World’ on PBS, A Docuseries Tracing the Creative and Cultural Trajectory of The Genre Across Five Decades
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World (PBS) is a four-part docuseries executive produced by Chuck D of Public Enemy and featuring interviews with a wealth of musicians, artists, scholars, and political thinkers, who trace the history and life cycle of the genre as it grew out of the Bronx in the 1970s and became a global force, and how rappers have made highlighting injustice an integral part of the artform since the moment it all began. FIGHT THE POWER: HOW HIP-HOP CHANGED THE WORLD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: “2020,” Chuck D says over the underlying...
Born in the Bronx: Grammys celebrate 50th anniversary of hip-hop
LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The 65th annual Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop on Sunday with performances from some of the genre's top names, including Grandmaster Flash, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Salt-N-Pepa.
Mastercard Celebrates Entrepreneurship in Hip-Hop with Emcees Salt-N-Pepa, Rapsody and Baby Tate
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Mastercard is sponsoring “She Run This,” a three-part panel series spotlighting Black female entrepreneurs and musicians. On Friday, Feb. 3, Mastercard’s vp of global sponsorships Laytoya Bennett-Johnson was joined by trailblazing rappers Salt-N-Pepa, emerging rapper Baby Tate, Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody, entrepreneur Bridgid Coulter Cheadle and journalist Gia Peppers, who moderated the conversation. The panelists were invited to speak about how they’ve built their brands, the ways in which entrepreneurship and creativity have impacted their businesses and musical careers, how they define success as women working in and around the entertainment industry and more.More...
Drake Suggests That Spotify Should Pay Artists Performance-Based Bonuses
Drake wants Spotify to drop a check. The 6 god suggested that musicians should get “bonuses like athletes” when they reach streaming milestones on Spotify. Drizzy’s statement comes after it was reported that he had surpassed 75 billion streams on the Spotify, making him the first artist to achieve such a milestone. Following the announcement, Drake re-shared a graphic detailing his feat – it includes Spotify’s logo, but doesn’t appear on any of the platform’s official accounts. He took to his Instagram stories to share his thoughts about artists reaching impressive milestones.
Essence
Meet The Black Woman Tapped By Beyoncé To Lead Parkwood Entertainment
In the midst of Renaissance tour sales, the announcement was made today by Founder and Chairwoman Beyoncé. Who runs the world — and Parkwood Entertainment? Girls. Justina Omokhua was tapped as Senior Vice President of Beyoncé‘s powerhouse film and production company, record label and management firm, Parkwood Entertainment, running day to day operations.
TravelNoire
20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.https://travelnoire.com/
Comments / 0