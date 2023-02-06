JACKSON, Miss. — One of three officers involved in the arrest of a man who died in custody has been fired, according to City Hall officials. Melissa Faith Payne, a spokesperson for the mayor's office, would not say if Kenya McCarty's termination is related to the New Year's Even death of Keith Murriel. McCarty had been on administrative leave along with two other officers, Avery Willis and James Land. Payne said Willis and Land are still on leave.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO