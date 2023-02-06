Read full article on original website
WDTV
Deadline approaching for West Virginia’s Smart 529 ‘When I grow up’ essay contest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia is upping the ante for students and parents trying to get a jump start on their college savings. State Treasurer Riley Moore reminded students that the deadline for the 2023 SMART529 “When I Grow Up” student and teacher essay contest is February 24, 2023.
The origin story of West Virginia’s Golden Horseshoe they don’t teach you in middle school
You may remember the Golden Horseshoe test, but not everyone knows about the expedition that gave it its name.
WDTV
VIDEO: WV National Guard support team responds to Ohio train derailment
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team are helping respond to a major train delraiment in Ohio. The group, based in St. Albans, deployed Monday to East Palestine, Ohio, to assist on-scene first responders and incident command with response efforts for a large-scale train derailment containing hazardous materials.
WDTV
Gov. Justice announces winners of 2023 lifetime license giveaway
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources have announced the winners of the state’s fourth annual Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway. The giveaway was open to residents and non-residents who purchased an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in December.
Nelly is coming back to West Virginia for performance
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Grammy Award-winning hip-hop and rap artist Nelly is going to be making his way back to the Mountain State in 2023. According to Kelly Collins with the State Fair of West Virginia, Nelly will be making his return on Friday, August 11, 2023 for a jam-packed concert at the State Fair […]
WCPO
What is the most romantic state? One study says West Virginia
Many couples across the country are preparing for Valentine's Day. Some will go on a date night while others will stay home and spend quality time with their partner. But where is Valentine's Day the most popular? A survey from bookies.com says West Virginia. It looked at Google Trends for all 50 states over the last six years. It determined that people in West Virginia search for Valentine's Day prior to the holiday more than people in any other state.
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
WDTV
Federal indictment cuts off major source of W.Va. drug supply, officials say
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal indictment has dismantled a sophisticated drug trafficking network that served as one of the largest suppliers of drugs into West Virginia, officials said. The federal indictment was returned against people from Ohio, California and Mexico. Officials said 41-year-old Juan Carlos Magana, of Sinaloa, Mexico,...
West Virginia man turns himself in after allegedly punching student at basketball game
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A wanted suspect turned himself in on Friday in relation to a fight that happened at a high school basketball game on Jan. 31, court records say. Court records indicate that Carl Johnston turned himself in, in Jackson County, West Virginia. Johnston was charged with battery for allegedly punching a […]
WTRF
New food truck laws coming to West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia delegates Young and Longanacre introduced House Bill 3204 on Feb. 2, also known as the Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act. The purpose of this bill is to create The Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act: list licensing requirements that permit the vendor to sell food anywhere in the state; prohibit local authorities from barring a mobile food vendor from selling in that jurisdiction if it holds the mobile food vending license and complies with all other state and local laws.
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDNR Posts List of Waters Stocked Jan. 30-Feb. 3
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 30 – Feb. 3:. Elk River (Randolph/Webster) vehicle issues location stocked: 1.5 miles below Whitaker Falls. Evitts Run. Fitzpatrick Lake. Gandy Creek. Glady Fork. Greenbrier River (Durbin section)
Wind Advisories Thursday for north central West Virginia, but with warmer weather
For the most part in February we have been enjoying spring-like weather so far. This week certainly has not been an exception. We have some of the warmest temperatures of the week on the way Thursday with highs in the upper 60s, but there could be some active weather attached to it.
wchsnetwork.com
Consolidation of schools proposed for 2024
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering consolidating select elementary schools. Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams proposed closures of Grandview Elementary in Charleston, Marmet Elementary in eastern Kanawha County and Weimer Elementary in St. Albans at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Williams said these moves need to be made.
West Virginia would make an unborn fetus a victim in DUI cases involving death
hree West Virginia state delegates introduced House Bill 3302 on Monday, January 6 to recognize an embryo or fetus as a distinct unborn victim for the offense of DUI causing death.
DOH has new machine to fight potholes
With this week's shift from freezing temperatures to 60s, potholes may be at top of mind for some north central West Virginia drivers.
BizReport.com
How To Start An LLC In West Virginia 2023: Free Guide
Are you thinking about starting a West Virginia LLC? If so, you should go into the process with a clear understanding of what the West Virginia Secretary of State requires and whether you’ll be able to do it on your own. We’ve created this guide to detail everything you...
Recovery community concerned over bills to create new requirements on facilities in West Virginia
Lawmakers are taking a step to address child hunger in West Virginia even as obstacles still remain. But first, a series of proposals that could make it more difficult for providers of addiction treatment and recovery services to operate. Trio of bills would place additional burdens on addiction treatment, recovery...
Governor’s Schools add two new opportunities for 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The State of West Virginia and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has announced that they will offer at no cost, premier summer programs for students following their seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, and eleventh grades in school. The Governor’s Schools are administered by the...
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
woay.com
Southern West Virginia Forecast: Near Record Warmth To Snow
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple of rapid weather changes are in the cards this week. High pressure will ensure a beautiful pattern continues through Tuesday. A warm front could trigger a few sprinkles on Wednesday but clouds will be more prominent. A warm front pushing through early Thursday will...
