ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 2

Related
WDTV

VIDEO: WV National Guard support team responds to Ohio train derailment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team are helping respond to a major train delraiment in Ohio. The group, based in St. Albans, deployed Monday to East Palestine, Ohio, to assist on-scene first responders and incident command with response efforts for a large-scale train derailment containing hazardous materials.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WDTV

Gov. Justice announces winners of 2023 lifetime license giveaway

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources have announced the winners of the state’s fourth annual Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway. The giveaway was open to residents and non-residents who purchased an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in December.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Nelly is coming back to West Virginia for performance

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Grammy Award-winning hip-hop and rap artist Nelly is going to be making his way back to the Mountain State in 2023. According to Kelly Collins with the State Fair of West Virginia, Nelly will be making his return on Friday, August 11, 2023 for a jam-packed concert at the State Fair […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WCPO

What is the most romantic state? One study says West Virginia

Many couples across the country are preparing for Valentine's Day. Some will go on a date night while others will stay home and spend quality time with their partner. But where is Valentine's Day the most popular? A survey from bookies.com says West Virginia. It looked at Google Trends for all 50 states over the last six years. It determined that people in West Virginia search for Valentine's Day prior to the holiday more than people in any other state.
COLORADO STATE
WDTV

Federal indictment cuts off major source of W.Va. drug supply, officials say

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal indictment has dismantled a sophisticated drug trafficking network that served as one of the largest suppliers of drugs into West Virginia, officials said. The federal indictment was returned against people from Ohio, California and Mexico. Officials said 41-year-old Juan Carlos Magana, of Sinaloa, Mexico,...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

New food truck laws coming to West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia delegates Young and Longanacre introduced House Bill 3204 on Feb. 2, also known as the Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act. The purpose of this bill is to create The Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act: list licensing requirements that permit the vendor to sell food anywhere in the state; prohibit local authorities from barring a mobile food vendor from selling in that jurisdiction if it holds the mobile food vending license and complies with all other state and local laws.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

WVDNR Posts List of Waters Stocked Jan. 30-Feb. 3

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 30 – Feb. 3:. Elk River (Randolph/Webster) vehicle issues location stocked: 1.5 miles below Whitaker Falls. Evitts Run. Fitzpatrick Lake. Gandy Creek. Glady Fork. Greenbrier River (Durbin section)
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Consolidation of schools proposed for 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering consolidating select elementary schools. Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams proposed closures of Grandview Elementary in Charleston, Marmet Elementary in eastern Kanawha County and Weimer Elementary in St. Albans at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Williams said these moves need to be made.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
BizReport.com

How To Start An LLC In West Virginia 2023: Free Guide

Are you thinking about starting a West Virginia LLC? If so, you should go into the process with a clear understanding of what the West Virginia Secretary of State requires and whether you’ll be able to do it on your own. We’ve created this guide to detail everything you...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Governor’s Schools add two new opportunities for 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The State of West Virginia and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has announced that they will offer at no cost, premier summer programs for students following their seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, and eleventh grades in school. The Governor’s Schools are administered by the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
woay.com

Southern West Virginia Forecast: Near Record Warmth To Snow

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple of rapid weather changes are in the cards this week. High pressure will ensure a beautiful pattern continues through Tuesday. A warm front could trigger a few sprinkles on Wednesday but clouds will be more prominent. A warm front pushing through early Thursday will...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy