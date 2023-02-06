Read full article on original website
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Detroit Lions hire J.T. Barrett, announce 6 other coaching moves
The offseason is upon us, and the Detroit Lions though we will have to wait a little bit longer for them to start adding and subtracting players, they have already started to make some moves when it comes to the coaching staff. On Wednesday, it was announced that they have made multiple coaching moves, including hiring former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett as one of their new assistant quarterbacks coach. Here are the coaching moves that were announced just moments ago.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Notre Dame In Contact With Prominent NFL Coach For Offensive Coordinator Job
Despite leading the Tampa Bay offense to three top-four scoring finishes in his four seasons as offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich was fired by the Buccaneers on January 19th. The move was part of sweeping changes to the Tampa Bay coaching staff following a disappointing 8-9 regular season ...
WKRC
Bengals coordinators reportedly finalists to land NFL head coaching jobs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Five NFL teams were looking for a head coach this offseason and three vacancies have been filled. A pair of Bengals coordinators are considered finalists for the two open positions. The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich, the Denver Broncos traded for and signed former New Orleans Saints...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Yardbarker
Titans hire Falcons QB coach Charles London to be coordinator in Tennessee
The Falcons already had to replace Dean Pees as coordinator, which resulted in wholesale changes to the supporting staff on that side of the ball, with Ryan Nielsen and Jerry Gray spearheading the defense. Now, Arthur Smith will have to find a new quarterbacks coach as Charles London heads to Tennessee to be the Titans’ pass game coordinator.
Buffalo Bills Make Interesting Coaching Changes This Week
The Buffalo Bills players are on their break, which will go until off-season workouts this May. However, the coaches and front office do not have a vacation, as they are busy with the combine, free agency and the NFL Draft. The Bills had one of the most disappointing losses in...
Panthers add to coaching staff, hire linebackers coach to work with new DC Ejiro Evero
The Carolina Panthers are beginning to fill out their open positions following the arrivals of head coach Frank Reich and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
