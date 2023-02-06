ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘I love you all’: Ozzy Osbourne cancels live dates and announces retirement from touring

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all of his forthcoming tour dates and officially retired from touring.The decision was due to an accident which Osborne had at his home in 2019 in which he injured his spine, causing ongoing health problems for the singer.The news comes after Osbourne repeatedly postponed his shows in the UK and Europe due to these issues.The ex Black Sabbath frontman also suffers with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in 2020.The rocker tweeted on Wednesday morning (1 February) calling the decision “one of the hardest” things he’s had to tell fans.ââ“As you may know, four years ago,...
Consequence

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
Elton John Out-Triangles Jack Harlow in Doritos Super Bowl Ad

Elton John might be winding down his touring career, but he’s still got enough fire in him to upstage rapper Jack Harlow for “Triangle Player of the Year” in a new Doritos Super Bowl commercial, which you can watch below. The 90-second spot begins with Harlow in the studio, listening disappointedly to a generic hip-hop beat and deciding he “need[s] to try something new.”
Loudwire

Iron Maiden’s Eddie – A Look Back Through More Than 40 Years of Metal’s Best Mascot

A street-walking axe murderer, the Devil's puppet, a lobotomized asylum patient, an Egyptian pharaoh, a cyborg... a tree (a menacing one at that), a fighter pilot, a storm hovering over a futuristic London, a gigantic space alien, a Mayan warrior... regardless of what form and no matter what horrific, metamorphosing torture he endures, Iron Maiden's Eddie has served as the most essential visual representation any band, metal or otherwise, could have.
Kiss’ Manager Defends Paul Stanley: ‘He’s Not Lip-Synching’

Longtime Kiss manager Doc McGhee has come to the defense of frontman Paul Stanley, insisting that the singer is not lip-synching during the band’s concerts. "He sings every track. So he sings to it. So he's not lip-synching,” McGhee declared in a brief interview with the Syncin’ Stanley YouTube channel. “He fully sings. It's enhanced. It's just part of the process to make sure that everybody hears the songs the way they should be sang to begin with. Nobody wants to hear people do stuff that's not real, that's not what they came to hear.”
40 Years Ago: ‘The Greatest American Hero’ Signs Off

Given the fact that superhero stories have dominated our television and movie screens for almost two full decades, it can be easy to forget that there was an earlier wave of them decades ago. This '70s-era micro-boom followed in the wake of the extraordinary, absurd and fantastically entertaining Batman TV...
How Living Colour Bucked the Mainstream With ‘Leave It Alone’

Living Colour found mainstream success in the back half of the '80s. "Cult of Personality," from the band's 1988 debut, Vivid, was a commercial and critical hit. The band appeared on Saturday Night Live the following year and secured a gig opening for the Rolling Stones alongside Guns N' Roses.
People

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'

The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
‘Blues Brothers 2000′ Is Awesome … for About Five Minutes

Thirty-six years after the death of his close friend and bandmate, Dan Aykroyd paid a touching tribute to John Belushi with the opening scene of the otherwise forgettable Blues Brothers 2000. The 1998 sequel opens just as 1980's The Blues Brothers did, with one of the Blues Brothers being released...
Guitar World Magazine

Some of Black Sabbath’s heaviest tracks are being turned into a ballet

War Pigs, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, Iron Man and five other Sabbath songs will soundtrack the new three-act dance show – which might feature a Tony Iommi cameo. In one of the more surprising guitar-related news stories of the week, Black Sabbath’s music is being turned into a new ballet, which has been dubbed the “world’s first heavy metal dance experience”.
