ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

ASE Technology Hldg: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $502.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Kaohsiung, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. The integrated circuit maker posted revenue of $5.66 billion in...
WTOP

Eneti: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MC, Monaco (AP) — MC, Monaco (AP) — Eneti Inc. (NETI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. The dry bulk ocean shipper posted...
WTOP

Brookfield Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $316 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. The asset management company posted revenue...
WTOP

Colliers International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $22.5 million. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.31 per share. The results did not meet Wall...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Chegg, Take-Two Interactive and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. — The social media stock shed more than 7% after revenue for the recent quarter fell short of analysts' expectations. Pinterest also shared guidance for the first quarter that was lighter than expected and said it expects sales to increase by "low single digits" versus the 6.9% growth rate expected by analysts.
freightwaves.com

Werner’s Q4 beats, 2023 guidance has some hurdles

Like other carriers that have reported fourth-quarter results, Werner Enterprises expects to see a better freight market by the back half of 2023. The company’s outlook calls for a “relatively muted economic backdrop,” but management believes that as customers work through excess inventories and truck capacity continues to leave the market, truckload fundamentals will firm.
NASDAQ

H&R Block Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled -$223.6 million, or -$1.45 per share. This compares with -$190.6 million, or -$1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, H&R...
Benzinga

Preview: Mr. Cooper Group's Earnings

Mr. Cooper Group COOP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2023-02-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mr. Cooper Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Mr. Cooper Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

A Preview Of LightPath Technologies's Earnings

LightPath Technologies LPTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-02-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LightPath Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. LightPath Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
NASDAQ

Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
NASDAQ

State Street Cuts Stake in Nucor (NUE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.27MM shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE). This represents 5.17% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 15.45MM shares and 5.41% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Blue Bird (BLBD) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Blue Bird (BLBD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
Motley Fool

Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today

Compass Minerals got its fiscal year off to a mixed start. The company sees continued headwinds affecting its full-year results. It's making progress on its strategic plan to limit the weather's impact on its results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Zacks.com

Inspire Medical (INSP) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates

INSP - Free Report) delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 against the year-over-year loss of 9 cents per share. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents per share. Full-year loss per share was $1.60, wider than...
freightwaves.com

Trimble’s transportation revenue falls 3% in Q4

Trimble Inc. on Wednesday reported transportation revenue decreased 3% year over year (y/y) to $150 million during the fourth quarter. For full-year 2022, transportation revenue totaled $604.2 million, a 5% y/y decrease from ’21. Trimble is a Westminster, Colorado-based provider of technology solutions for trucking companies, freight brokerages and...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy