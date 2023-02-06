Read full article on original website
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
Popular restaurant opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
A Tall Order! Man Climbs Building for Pro-Life GroupMarcus RingoPhoenix, AZ
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Arizona next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona location in Chandler, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 Years
When it comes to the food and beverage industry, few business owners are actually able to go out on top. While the vast majority of restaurants and bars close up shop after a few years, some do defy the odds and manage to stick around long enough for it to be passed down to another generation in the family, or sold to another interested party. Very few are actually able to step away on their own terms and call it a career, even after being a successful destination for hungry patrons. For one metro Phoenix restaurant, that is exactly what is taking place, as owners have announced their plans to close in order to move on with their lives.
KTAR.com
Rosso Italian upscale restaurant opening soon in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — A new upscale Italian restaurant concept from the minds behind Pomo Pizzeria is coming to downtown Phoenix. Rosso Italian is set to debut in late February at First and Jefferson streets in the CityScape complex, Pomo Restaurant Group announced last week. An exact opening date wasn’t scheduled.
KTAR.com
Puppy in Phoenix outsmarts aggressive dogs, finds hiding place in car axle
PHOENIX – A puppy being chased by big dogs found a temporary hiding place – a car axle – but now needs a more permanent spot. The Arizona Humane Society said Wednesday 14-week-old Gracie, a Parson Russell terrier mix, was pulled from a car’s undercarriage in Phoenix a week ago and is ready for adoption.
Golf Digest
Scottsdale police remind drunken idiots that water hazards at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are not for swimming
If you’re a member of a Phoenix-Scottsdale-area police department, this is your busiest week of the year. Not only is the Super Bowl and its 300-ring circus in town, but the ever-raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale with its newly “elevated” status in tow. Organizers are making an effort to reign in the more chaotic aspects of golf’s most infamous frat party this year, but judging by this tweet from Scottsdale PD on Wednesday, expectations on that front aren’t exactly booming.
Vehicle crashes into Glendale business after driver mistakes gas for brake pedal
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A driver crashed their car into a Glendale business Wednesday evening. According to the Glendale Police Department (GPD), the driver mistook the brake pedal for the gas pedal and drove into a business located near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. One person near the business...
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
KTAR.com
Cox opens up free WiFi connections around metro Phoenix for big February crowds
PHOENIX – Cox Communications has launched free WiFi connections around metro Phoenix for the crowds settling in for big upcoming local events. The 1,300 Super WiFi hotspots are available through Feb. 26. Users can access the network by choosing “FreeCoxWiFi” on their device after it pops up in the connection dropdown list.
fox10phoenix.com
Box of puppies left at Heidi's Village in Phoenix: 'More and more common'
A box of abandoned puppies remains a mystery as no one knows where they came from after they were dropped off at Heidi's Village. FOX 10's Anita Roman talked to them about what they need people to do if they have to give up their animals.
OnlyInYourState
You’re Guaranteed To Love A Trip To This Epic Cheese Farm In Arizona
Nothing beats fresh food straight from the source. If you agree, consider planning a trip to Rovey Family Farms in Glendale. One of the best dairy farms in Arizona, this family-owned business raises its own animals and offers a variety of cheese, milk, and meat products. We can’t imagine a more delicious way to support local.
East Valley Tribune
Builders super-size to fight drive-thru regs
The City of Mesa’s proposed rule changes on new drive-thru eateries have not changed since November, but industry opposition has evolved and has been gaining steam since then. At the latest public meeting last week, speakers opposing the new drive-thru rules included a representative for the International Council of...
azbigmedia.com
Landsea Homes breaks ground on 681 new homes in Goodyear
Landsea Homes (Nasdaq: LSEA), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today it has closed on 65 homesites and construction will begin immediately on a new neighborhood called Solvida in the Estrella master planned community in Goodyear, Arizona. The company has also broken ground on 616 new homes at Citrus Park with model home construction beginning later this month.
'Economic conditions' cancel development of go-kart park in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Town Council has terminated a lease agreement that would have let developers build a go-kart and miniature golf attraction at Crossroads Park. Development for the proposed San Tan Adventure Park has ended due to recent "economic conditions and the current high cost of construction," town documents state.
KTAR.com
Affordable housing development in south Phoenix holds grand opening
PHOENIX — A nonprofit group that works to prevent homelessness in the Valley held a grand opening ceremony Wednesday for an affordable housing development in south Phoenix. Newsom Village, a UMOM New Day Centers project, has 60 apartments near Ninth Street and Broadway Road. Families earning at or below...
Phoenix New Times
A New Gourmet Burger Restaurant is Open in Glendale. Here's What to Expect
Then Burger, a new restaurant that opened in Glendale in early January, is putting a unique spin on the classic all-American dish. As soon as customers enter the restaurant, the decor gives a hint that isn’t your average burger joint. The walls, which are lined with velvet curtains and red wallpaper, display famous works of art with an added twist, such as a rendition of Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper where the figures hold burgers. Classic rock music fills the room as customers sit at rustic wooden tables with copper flatware.
This Is The Best Frozen Yogurt In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best frozen yogurt places in the city.
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl visitors in Arizona seek small town hotels to avoid high prices
How far away would you stay to find a cheap hotel room for the Super Bowl? 20 miles? 40? How about 60? Towns on the outskirts of Phoenix are seeing sold out hotels as people try to save money to see the game.
KTAR.com
Phoenix Children’s opens new patient care floor as part of major expansion
PHOENIX — As part of a major expansion at its main campus, Phoenix Children’s opened a new floor in its patient care tower earlier this month. The new floor is part of a series of projects that will increase patient capacity, office space and parking, the hospital at Thomas Road and 20th Street announced Tuesday.
AZFamily
Phoenix Fire Department warns of lithium-ion batteries after pair of fires
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Fire Department is warning the public about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries after two of them caught fire and damaged homes in the Valley in January. “It was really shocking and scary,” said Erin Delano. “My husband actually noticed first, he noticed the smell.” Delano’s garage caught on fire after an E-bike battery exploded. “It was go-time, grab this baby, and let’s go,” said Delano.
Scottsdale gallery owner facing charges after he was caught on video insulting Native American dancers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Native American Gallery owner is facing charges after a video caught him insulting Indigenous dancers performing for CNN. Scottsdale police submitted three charges of disorderly conduct against the owner, Gilbert Ortega, after he mocked the dancers, yelled "MAGA" country, and insulted the performers in their native Navajo, swearing at them.
