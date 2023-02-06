ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant opening new location in Arizona

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Arizona next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona location in Chandler, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 Years

When it comes to the food and beverage industry, few business owners are actually able to go out on top. While the vast majority of restaurants and bars close up shop after a few years, some do defy the odds and manage to stick around long enough for it to be passed down to another generation in the family, or sold to another interested party. Very few are actually able to step away on their own terms and call it a career, even after being a successful destination for hungry patrons. For one metro Phoenix restaurant, that is exactly what is taking place, as owners have announced their plans to close in order to move on with their lives.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Rosso Italian upscale restaurant opening soon in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A new upscale Italian restaurant concept from the minds behind Pomo Pizzeria is coming to downtown Phoenix. Rosso Italian is set to debut in late February at First and Jefferson streets in the CityScape complex, Pomo Restaurant Group announced last week. An exact opening date wasn’t scheduled.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Puppy in Phoenix outsmarts aggressive dogs, finds hiding place in car axle

PHOENIX – A puppy being chased by big dogs found a temporary hiding place – a car axle – but now needs a more permanent spot. The Arizona Humane Society said Wednesday 14-week-old Gracie, a Parson Russell terrier mix, was pulled from a car’s undercarriage in Phoenix a week ago and is ready for adoption.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf Digest

Scottsdale police remind drunken idiots that water hazards at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are not for swimming

If you’re a member of a Phoenix-Scottsdale-area police department, this is your busiest week of the year. Not only is the Super Bowl and its 300-ring circus in town, but the ever-raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale with its newly “elevated” status in tow. Organizers are making an effort to reign in the more chaotic aspects of golf’s most infamous frat party this year, but judging by this tweet from Scottsdale PD on Wednesday, expectations on that front aren’t exactly booming.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ash Jurberg

Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Cox opens up free WiFi connections around metro Phoenix for big February crowds

PHOENIX – Cox Communications has launched free WiFi connections around metro Phoenix for the crowds settling in for big upcoming local events. The 1,300 Super WiFi hotspots are available through Feb. 26. Users can access the network by choosing “FreeCoxWiFi” on their device after it pops up in the connection dropdown list.
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyInYourState

You’re Guaranteed To Love A Trip To This Epic Cheese Farm In Arizona

Nothing beats fresh food straight from the source. If you agree, consider planning a trip to Rovey Family Farms in Glendale. One of the best dairy farms in Arizona, this family-owned business raises its own animals and offers a variety of cheese, milk, and meat products. We can’t imagine a more delicious way to support local.
GLENDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Builders super-size to fight drive-thru regs

The City of Mesa’s proposed rule changes on new drive-thru eateries have not changed since November, but industry opposition has evolved and has been gaining steam since then. At the latest public meeting last week, speakers opposing the new drive-thru rules included a representative for the International Council of...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Landsea Homes breaks ground on 681 new homes in Goodyear

Landsea Homes (Nasdaq: LSEA), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today it has closed on 65 homesites and construction will begin immediately on a new neighborhood called Solvida in the Estrella master planned community in Goodyear, Arizona. The company has also broken ground on 616 new homes at Citrus Park with model home construction beginning later this month.
GOODYEAR, AZ
12 News

'Economic conditions' cancel development of go-kart park in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Town Council has terminated a lease agreement that would have let developers build a go-kart and miniature golf attraction at Crossroads Park. Development for the proposed San Tan Adventure Park has ended due to recent "economic conditions and the current high cost of construction," town documents state.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Affordable housing development in south Phoenix holds grand opening

PHOENIX — A nonprofit group that works to prevent homelessness in the Valley held a grand opening ceremony Wednesday for an affordable housing development in south Phoenix. Newsom Village, a UMOM New Day Centers project, has 60 apartments near Ninth Street and Broadway Road. Families earning at or below...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

A New Gourmet Burger Restaurant is Open in Glendale. Here's What to Expect

Then Burger, a new restaurant that opened in Glendale in early January, is putting a unique spin on the classic all-American dish. As soon as customers enter the restaurant, the decor gives a hint that isn’t your average burger joint. The walls, which are lined with velvet curtains and red wallpaper, display famous works of art with an added twist, such as a rendition of Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper where the figures hold burgers. Classic rock music fills the room as customers sit at rustic wooden tables with copper flatware.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix Children’s opens new patient care floor as part of major expansion

PHOENIX — As part of a major expansion at its main campus, Phoenix Children’s opened a new floor in its patient care tower earlier this month. The new floor is part of a series of projects that will increase patient capacity, office space and parking, the hospital at Thomas Road and 20th Street announced Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Fire Department warns of lithium-ion batteries after pair of fires

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Fire Department is warning the public about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries after two of them caught fire and damaged homes in the Valley in January. “It was really shocking and scary,” said Erin Delano. “My husband actually noticed first, he noticed the smell.” Delano’s garage caught on fire after an E-bike battery exploded. “It was go-time, grab this baby, and let’s go,” said Delano.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Scottsdale gallery owner facing charges after he was caught on video insulting Native American dancers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Native American Gallery owner is facing charges after a video caught him insulting Indigenous dancers performing for CNN. Scottsdale police submitted three charges of disorderly conduct against the owner, Gilbert Ortega, after he mocked the dancers, yelled "MAGA" country, and insulted the performers in their native Navajo, swearing at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

