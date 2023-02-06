ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah governor to Californians: Stay in California

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox had a message for Californians looking to relocate to Utah: Stay in California. Cox and Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., took questions from reporters outside the White House on Friday after the nation's governors met with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior administration officials. Murphy is the National Governors Association chairman and Cox is the vice chairman.
Utah teachers are teaching restricted topics, school board member says

SALT LAKE CITY — Near the end of a recent 13-hour plus State School Board meeting, board member Natalie Cline blasted Utah educators who feel "emboldened" to "proselyte their divisive, inappropriate and highly offensive ideologies to students of all ages." Cline's criticisms are related to a recently leaked Accuracy...
80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust

COALVILLE, Summit County — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint...
