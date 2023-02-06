Ryan Day’s big change, plus Ohio State quarterback and offensive line battles: Buckeye Talk

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball: Why Ernst decided to return for a fifth yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headlines at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State uses new and returning players as momentum into the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Softball: Ohio State ready to kick off another season in Florida this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two former football players accused of 2020 rape and kidnapping begin trial, footage and testimony spearhead discussionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Tristan Gebbia offers a blueprint for how Ohio State can keep its quarterback room full
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s a bit of a science to putting together a quarterback room and Ryan Day seems to have figured out how to maneuver through it with Ohio State’s. The main goal is recruiting the best quarterback there is in every cycle, which up until the 2023 class meant finding five-stars and high-end four-stars willing to come to compete in a stacked room knowing the end result is a potential trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist and a first-round NFL Draft pick. It’s a great way to build a competitive room, but it’s also a great way to have that room fall apart every offseason thanks to the transfer portal.
cleveland.com
Ohio State football needs to close the NIL gap in recruiting, and a plan is coming together
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Perhaps you noticed a more optimistic tone from Ohio State football coach Ryan Day on the late national signing day last Wednesday. Exactly 42 days earlier, on the first day of the early signing period, Day could not hide his frustration. He did not really try. Players the Buckeyes thought they would sign — but did not, in the coaching staff’s estimation, due to NIL deals promised by other schools — undercut the celebration around a 20-member signing class that ranked fifth in the nation.
MLive.com
Michigan State lands transfer commitment from Ohio State punter
Michigan State is adding more special teams depth from the portal. Michael O’Shaughnessy, a punter from Ohio State, announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday night. He is the second addition from the Buckeyes in the offseason and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The...
How Ohio State football’s Michigan and Georgia losses set Jim Knowles’ spring priorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Knowles will keep scheming. Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator will stay true to his nature and come up with new ways to attack offenses in 2023. Plenty of time between now and Sept. 2 at Indiana for that. The spring, however, includes a much...
Former Ohio State football players make shocking claim during trial
Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint are currently on trial having been accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman while they attended Ohio State University and played for the football team. On Wednesday, Riep and another former player testified that Buckeyes football players were told to record or get evidence of consent from any sexual partner in Read more... The post Former Ohio State football players make shocking claim during trial appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State DL coach Larry Johnson’s future, and is Jack still a Jack? Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Tuesday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means continue to work their way through interviews with Ohio State assistant coaches and staffers last week, and up now is defensive line coach Larry Johnson and his room. First up (0:30), the guys talk about...
Cotie McMahon, Taylor Mikesell propel No. 13 Buckeye women past Gophers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon and Taylor Mikesell combined for 49 points on 17-of-28 shooting and No. 13 Ohio State rolled to a 93-63 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night. McMahon was 8 of 13 from the field and 9 of 9 from the foul line, converting three three-point plays for 25 points. Mikesell was 6 […]
WSYX ABC6
Two Ohio basketball experts predicting Bronny to Ohio State
Lebron James high school coach Dru Joyce and All Ohio Basketball Coach / Co-Director George Howard weighed in on the next James bound for basketball glory. Combo guard Bronny James certainly has a basketball future and may take the college route before the professional ranks. Both basketball lifers could see...
Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba reveals five favorite plays of career as WR with Buckeyes
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s final season at Ohio State was derailed by injury, but he still made plenty of big plays during his time in Columbus. And the star wide receiver revealed some of his personal favorites in a recent video for Big Ten Network. Smith-Njigba selected his five favorite plays...
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
NBC4 Columbus
The Underground Railroad's path through Dublin, Ohio
The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique landmarks in the city honor the legacies of past trailblazers today. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ibjo9q. The Underground Railroad’s path through Dublin, Ohio. The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique...
Victim testifies in rape trial of former Ohio State football players
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The woman accusing two former Ohio State football players of raping her testified at their trial Tuesday. The day began with opening statements in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Prosecutor Dan Meyer revealed a brief history between Amir Riep and the victim, pointing out the two grew up near the same […]
Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
Columbus City Schools sued for public records
(The Center Square) – A Columbus-based policy group sued the largest school district in Ohio after it refused to release public records related to another lawsuit over union dues. As part of The Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit filed on behalf of 10 public employees across the state against the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the group sued the Columbus City Schools for public records the Institute says are subject to the Ohio’s Public Records Act. ...
Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce was cleaning pepper spray off his skin in the summer of 2020 when a metaphorical lightbulb sparked above his head. The Black elected official – who had just been maced by Columbus police while peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd – wanted to do more […]
WHIZ
Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
Gov. Mike DeWine to accept federal dollars to potentially expand Amtrak in Ohio: Capitol Letter
Ticket to ride: Gov. Mike DeWine has agreed to seek federal money to study how Amtrak service can be expanded in Ohio. As Jeremy Pelzer writes, it’s the first step toward potentially extending Amtrak service to Columbus for the first time in decades, as well as having more trains stop at existing stations in Cleveland and Cincinnati.
WSYX ABC6
1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
Critical race theory video discussed at Upper Arlington school board meeting
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – An audience of nearly 200 attended Tuesday’s Upper Arlington City School Board’s meeting, the board’s first public meeting since a video recorded in secret captured a district administrator talk about critical race theory. “You are all here because you care deeply about our schools, our students, and our community,” said […]
cwcolumbus.com
Housing Crisis: Those in 'middle class' say they're getting priced out of Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A struggling middle-class says it's getting priced out of their homes in the Columbus area due to increasing rent, utilities, and other inflated expenses. "I'm living paycheck to paycheck and barely making it," said renter Robert Garry after calling ABC 6 On Your Side Problem...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0