FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Lafayette silk floral rental company signs deal to partner with David's Bridal
Something Borrowed Blooms, the Lafayette company that offers silk florals to rent for weddings, has signed a deal to partner with national bridal retailer David’s Bridal. The deal includes David’s Bridal offering space to Something Borrowed Blooms on its website and other touchpoints along with offering its customers access to David’s Bridal Diamond Loyalty members, both businesses announced Wednesday.
wbrz.com
Despite rumors, Capitol Grocery not closing, owner says
BATON ROUGE - Monday morning it was back to business for Devon Harris, one of the owners of Capitol Grocery. Harris has been busy prepping his store for the Spanish Town parade, but he's also been dealing with private business matters that quickly became public last week. Rumors have been swirling about a potential closure of the century-old store after a fallout between the new owners turned ugly.
wwno.org
An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments
Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
postsouth.com
Louisiana's largest medical marijuana farm doubles weed growing capacity
Louisiana's largest medical marijuana producer is doubling its cannabis growing space in 2023, citing projections for higher demand and new laws it believes have streamlined regulations. Good Day Farm, the private partner of the LSU AgCenter, is adding 40,000 square feet of cultivation capacity at its 225,000-square-foot mega facility in...
wbrz.com
Ramps still closed at Airline overpass after May damage, work reportedly to start soon
BATON ROUGE - The delay in repairing the Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard interchange has dragged on. It was damaged by a City-Parish DPW truck and closed in May 2022. The state says that even though the project has met several obstacles, work to replace the damaged girder is happening out of state, and construction to make repairs will start soon.
oilmanmagazine.com
LSU Petroleum Engineering Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells
BATON ROUGE, La. — Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
wbrz.com
Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker
WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
Historic Alice C Plantation in Franklin, La is For Sale
Take a look back in time with this historic home that is for sale in Franklin, La.
Black-Owned restaurants thriving in Lafayette
Lumberjacks Soul Food and Noah's Cafe, are both Black owned businesses thriving in Lafayette. They are serving up a lot of different options.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette-based energy industry organization names executive director
Fumy Rita was named executive director for LAGCOE, the Lafayette-based nonprofit energy industry organization. Rita, previously the organization’s director of operations and international affairs, will lead the organization through new initiatives as it positions itself to face the future of the energy industry, the group announced Monday. She replaces Sara Bourque, who was in the position since Aug. 2021.
EBR Dept. of Transportation narrows down 15 roadways to move traffic during I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge leaders are looking at some actions they can take to mitigate before the I-10 widening lane restrictions begin. Metro Council members will hear a report from the East Baton Rouge Department of Transportation director on what they plan to do to make things easier for drivers.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
GONZALES GROWTH: New developments along Hwy. 30 underway
Construction work has begun on several new developments along Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. At the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, the Heritage Crossing development has been making progress with the Price LeBlanc PACE center, the Alexander's market, and the Waters at Heritage apartment complex, among other projects. The...
WAFB.com
BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge
Both insurance-related bills from special session signed into law by governor. On Thursday, Feb. 2 both bills stood the test before the Senate Finance Committee, leaving them with one more hurdle to get through. AG Jeff Landry releases report addressing content of books in public libraries. Updated: 2 hours ago.
theadvocate.com
Most new Ascension neighborhoods have little-known extra road tax
If you've bought a house in the newest neighborhoods of Ascension Parish over the past two years, you're probably paying extra property taxes for the long-term maintenance of roads where you live. Most new neighborhoods in Ascension have special taxing districts established before the first house is built and without...
theadvocate.com
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge providing minority students with more educational resources to improve scores
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana students have struggled in the classroom for years, but minority children seem to be the ones falling behind the most. Less than half of all third graders in the state were on track to master English or math, according to statistics provided by the Louisiana Department of Education. The data also revealed that Black students struggled significantly more than their peers.
brproud.com
Viewer captures tornado in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A tornado was caught on camera Wednesday evening in Tangipahoa Parish. The video of the tornado was recorded by Joshua Ballard. Mr. Ballard gave BRPROUD permission to use the video. The tornado is suspected of causing damage that was reported earlier by the National...
theadvocate.com
Tornado touches down in Tangipahoa Parish; at least 3 mobile homes damaged
At least three mobile homes were damaged when a tornado touched down in the village of Tangipahoa between U.S. 51 and U.S. 55 just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office Chief Jimmy Travis said one of the homes was occupied by a family but no one inside was injured.
brproud.com
Golf carts stolen from golf course in Gonzales, deputies say
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing golf cart in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the person suspected of taking a golf cart from Pelican Point Golf Course fled the scene in a truck that appeared to be a black Ford 250.
