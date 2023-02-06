ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

String of car break-ins have East Nashville neighbors fed up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a car break-in in East Nashville turned into hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage. It’s a part of a series of breaks-in neighbors said are getting out of hand. One woman said many in the neighborhood are now on edge.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man uses cat to attack officers in Downtown Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers had their hands in Downtown Nashville Wednesday morning after they say a man refused to cooperate and then used a cat to try to avoid being arrested. According to an arrest affidavit, 41-year-old Christopher Gaddis was spotted by MNPD officers on Printers...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Search for suspect underway in deadly Hendersonville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is dead after he was shot in Hendersonville on Wednesday afternoon. According to Hendersonville Police, Mark McCord Jr., 21, was shot in the front yard at his home in the 100 block of Cole Court on Wednesday afternoon. McCord was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

WKRN

I-40 partially reopens in Smith County

‘A monster’: Family of victim in Hendersonville child …. A woman said her young relative was a victim in a child sex abuse investigation out of Hendersonville. Now, she is sharing her story in hopes of reaching other potential victims. Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion …. A...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WSMV

TDOT contractor injured in deadly crash on I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died and another was hurt following an early morning crash on I-65 in Nashville on Tuesday. Two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes at Rosa L. Parks Blvd around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. A 29-year-old woman driving...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Franklin PD searches for lamp thief

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted for stealing decorative lamps and accessories from a gift store in Franklin. The man has visited and shoplifted from the Abby Leigh Gifts store in Berry Farms at least three times, according to the Franklin Police Department. Police said he has stolen...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Liquor store frustrated with thefts

Employees of a liquor store are frustrated with thefts and are taking matters into their own hands. Employees of a liquor store are frustrated with thefts and are taking matters into their own hands. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for Clarksville family of 8

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Saturday with the help of supporters and community volunteers. The home of Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their six children was funded by the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation. The home is the third for Habitat on Elder Street, near the heart of downtown Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

