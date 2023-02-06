Read full article on original website
Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion at quarry
The Franklin Fire Department was called to the Williamson County rock quarry near Down's Boulevard and Columbia Avenue just after 1 p.m.
West Nashville homeowner says man was trying to get inside her home in broad daylight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeowner says a man tried to get inside her West Nashville home in broad daylight. Neighbors say the area surrounding Love Circle Park is usually very quiet, but after neighbors saw a video on Nextdoor, they say they are going to add more security.
Search for Nashville woman’s killer continues 10 years later
A woman hailed a cab in East Nashville 10 years ago and was never seen alive again. A brother's search for answers, a decade later.
String of car break-ins have East Nashville neighbors fed up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a car break-in in East Nashville turned into hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage. It’s a part of a series of breaks-in neighbors said are getting out of hand. One woman said many in the neighborhood are now on edge.
Man uses cat to attack officers in Downtown Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers had their hands in Downtown Nashville Wednesday morning after they say a man refused to cooperate and then used a cat to try to avoid being arrested. According to an arrest affidavit, 41-year-old Christopher Gaddis was spotted by MNPD officers on Printers...
Search for suspect underway in deadly Hendersonville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is dead after he was shot in Hendersonville on Wednesday afternoon. According to Hendersonville Police, Mark McCord Jr., 21, was shot in the front yard at his home in the 100 block of Cole Court on Wednesday afternoon. McCord was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
1 dead after shooting in Hendersonville, suspect still on the run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died after he was shot in Hendersonville. Suspects led law enforcement on a chase to Nashville. Mark McCord Jr., 21, was shot in the front yard at his home in the 100 block of Cole Court on Wednesday afternoon. McCord was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
I-40 partially reopens in Smith County
‘A monster’: Family of victim in Hendersonville child …. A woman said her young relative was a victim in a child sex abuse investigation out of Hendersonville. Now, she is sharing her story in hopes of reaching other potential victims. Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion …. A...
Nashville Pike Shopping Center Access to be Partially Closed for 90 Days
UPDATE (2/8, 11:32 am) Beginning February 14, 2023 contractors will begin construction on the pedestrian signals at the Kroger shopping center on Nashville Pike (the right in/out at Taco Bell, right in/out at Burger King, and the full intersection at Starbucks). The city is working with contractors on a plan...
Nashville man hit, killed on I-40
32-year-old Nashville man Jacob Olivarez died Tuesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle on I-40.
Death investigation underway after body found in woods off West Trinity Lane
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in North Nashville Tuesday morning.
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
U-Haul: Hendersonville U-Haul wasn’t stolen after all
A U-Haul reported stolen out of Hendersonville wasn't actually stolen after all.
TDOT contractor injured in deadly crash on I-65 in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died and another was hurt following an early morning crash on I-65 in Nashville on Tuesday. Two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes at Rosa L. Parks Blvd around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. A 29-year-old woman driving...
Modified pistol, drugs, cash seized in South Nashville
Corey Lewis, 23, was given an eight year sentence but was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County, according to Metro police.
Murfreesboro teen charged with evading arrest in street racing incident
A Murfreesboro teen is now facing charges following a street racing incident that occurred over the weekend.
Will Amtrak return to Nashville?
TDOT is exploring two potential route options to submit for federal grant funding.
Franklin PD searches for lamp thief
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted for stealing decorative lamps and accessories from a gift store in Franklin. The man has visited and shoplifted from the Abby Leigh Gifts store in Berry Farms at least three times, according to the Franklin Police Department. Police said he has stolen...
Liquor store frustrated with thefts
Employees of a liquor store are frustrated with thefts and are taking matters into their own hands. Employees of a liquor store are frustrated with thefts and are taking matters into their own hands. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy...
Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for Clarksville family of 8
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Saturday with the help of supporters and community volunteers. The home of Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their six children was funded by the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation. The home is the third for Habitat on Elder Street, near the heart of downtown Clarksville.
