NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is dead after he was shot in Hendersonville on Wednesday afternoon. According to Hendersonville Police, Mark McCord Jr., 21, was shot in the front yard at his home in the 100 block of Cole Court on Wednesday afternoon. McCord was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

HENDERSONVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO