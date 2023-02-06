Read full article on original website
WTOP
Precision Drilling: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.6 million. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed...
WTOP
Colliers International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $22.5 million. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.31 per share. The results did not meet Wall...
WTOP
CyberArk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.2 million in its fourth quarter. The Petach-Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.
WTOP
Astrazeneca: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $901 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
WTOP
Brookfield Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $316 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. The asset management company posted revenue...
WTOP
Philip Morris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.4 billion. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.39 per share. The results surpassed Wall...
Zacks.com
NuStar Energy (NS) Beats on Q4 Earnings and Revenues
NS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per unit of 34 cents, which was above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents and improved significantly from the year-ago figure of 14 cents. This was primarily on account of all-time high Permian volumes, which averaged 584000 daily during the quarter.
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
freightwaves.com
Werner’s Q4 beats, 2023 guidance has some hurdles
Like other carriers that have reported fourth-quarter results, Werner Enterprises expects to see a better freight market by the back half of 2023. The company’s outlook calls for a “relatively muted economic backdrop,” but management believes that as customers work through excess inventories and truck capacity continues to leave the market, truckload fundamentals will firm.
Uber stock rises after earnings show profit progress
Shares of Uber were heading 7% higher in premarket trading Wednesday after the ride-hailing company delivered an upbeat outlook for the current quarter
NASDAQ
H&R Block Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled -$223.6 million, or -$1.45 per share. This compares with -$190.6 million, or -$1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, H&R...
Zacks.com
onsemi's (ON) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
ON - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.32 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.94% but declining 9% year over year. Revenues of $2.10 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and improved 14% on a year-over-year basis. Top-Line Details. Power Solutions Group revenues...
What's Going On With Lumen Technologies Stock?
Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Lumen reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.80 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.78 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company's top-line results were down from $4.847 billion year-over-year.
Benzinga
A Preview Of LightPath Technologies's Earnings
LightPath Technologies LPTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-02-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LightPath Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. LightPath Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies
AbbVie says international sales of Humira in the fourth quarter fell 26.5% from a year earlier.
Zacks.com
Inspire Medical (INSP) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates
INSP - Free Report) delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 against the year-over-year loss of 9 cents per share. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents per share. Full-year loss per share was $1.60, wider than...
NASDAQ
Blue Bird (BLBD) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Blue Bird (BLBD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
kalkinemedia.com
Expedia Group Inc <EXPE.O>: Profits of $1.65 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
8 February 2023 12:40 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Expedia Group Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.65 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty two analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 59 cents to $2.27 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes four "Strong Buy", twelve "Buy", fifteen "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the leisure & recreation peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 0.57 percent from $1.66. Estimates ranged from a high of $2.27 to a low of 59 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty seven analysts providing estimates is $126.96. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $2.69 billion from $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.65 per share implies a gain of 55.44 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.06 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.12 4.05 Missed Jun. 30 2022 1.56 1.96 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.62 -0.47 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.69 1.06 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 12:40 a.m..
