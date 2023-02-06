Read full article on original website
WNBA investigating salary-cap claims against Las Vegas AcesHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Exploring Downtown Las Vegas2foodtrippersLas Vegas, NV
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Miked-up Ja'Marr Chase finds out during Pro Bowl that Kyrie Irving got traded to Dallas
The eight-minute video of Ja'Marr Chase miked up at the Pro Bowl Games that the Cincinnati Bengals shared Wednesday via Twitter didn't disappoint. The video features Chase joking around with former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, accepting praise from former Baltimore Ravens great Ray Lewis, identifying Pete Davidson, sharing his impression of Mike Gesicki's "Griddy," and more.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Chiefs’ Melvin Gordon: This situation is not what I wanted, being on a practice squad
Melvin Gordon is at the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, but he’s the first to admit he doesn’t deserve any of the credit for the Chiefs’ success. Gordon is on the practice squad and has yet to play in a game for the Chiefs. He almost certainly won’t play in the Super Bowl, either.
Four Commanders Ranked Among All-Time Super Bowl QBs
Are Washington Commanders QBs ranked too low as the best-ever quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl?
NBC Sports
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn’t want to work with Kyler Murray — or Russell Wilson
For most people, there’s a sharp difference between things they’ll say publicly, and the things they’ll say privately. Terry Bradshaw is not most people. During Fox’s pre-Super Bowl media availability, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Radio in Denver asked Bradshaw a series of questions about his soon-to-be-former Fox colleague, who is now the head coach of the Broncos.
NBC Sports
Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take
If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
NBC Sports
Report: Broncos have discussed luring Mike Westhoff out of retirement to join staff
Denver is looking at bringing in a longtime special teams coach for their staff. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Broncos have discussed luring Mike Westhoff out of retirement to join them in some capacity for the 2023 season. Westhoff, 75, last coached for the Saints under Sean Payton...
NBC Sports
Report: Four Colts head coaching candidates would keep Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator
The Colts may not need to hire a new defensive coordinator once they settle on a new head coach. The team is still going through the process of hiring a permanent replacement for Frank Reich and that process has progressed to the point where the team has discussed who they would like to fill out their coaching staff.
Breaking: NFL Announces Decision On Future Of Pro Bowl
The NFL's Pro Bowl has been lacking for the better part of a decade now. But the league attempted to change that this year with a new format that threw it back to some of the all-star game's glory years. Speaking to the media in Phoenix on Wednesday, commissioner Roger Goodell told fans that they ...
NBC Sports
Roob's Super Bowl Observations: When Andy Reid demanded to talk to me
Andre Dillard’s new role, catching up with Greg Lewis and superstitious Jeff Stoutland. Here’s today’s edition of Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Super Bowl Observations, and for those of you scoring at home, these are observations 51 through 60 this week!. 1. It was late during the...
NBC Sports
Humble Lance has candidly honest outlook on QB competition
Trey Lance understands that nothing in the NFL is guaranteed and is eager to once again prove worthy of being named the 49ers' starting quarterback. Lance began the 2022 season as San Francisco's starter under center and appeared to be the 49ers' future at the position before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. After Brock Purdy's unlikely ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to NFC Rookie of the Year candidate, Lance reclaiming his starting job in 2023 became far from guaranteed, even with Purdy expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn UCL that will sideline him for at least six months.
NBC Sports
What should Patriots do with Mac Jones' contract? Ex-NFL GM weighs in
The stakes are high for the New England Patriots in 2023 -- particularly as it pertains to Mac Jones. Jones led the Patriots to the postseason in 2021 while making the Pro Bowl as the most productive rookie quarterback in the NFL. Jones regressed significantly in 2022, however, thanks in large part to Bill Belichick's ill-advised decision to hand offensive play-calling duties to Matt Patricia.
Raiders TE Darren Waller Debuts Huge New Head Tattoos at Pro Bowl Games
Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller has some cool new ink. It was a tough season for Waller in 2022,... The post Raiders TE Darren Waller Debuts Huge New Head Tattoos at Pro Bowl Games appeared first on Outsider.
NBC Sports
CMC offers perfectly petty pick for Super Bowl winner
Christian McCaffrey is not forgetting the 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. On Wednesday, the 49ers star running back curtly shared his prediction for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. "You know, I hope both...
NBC Sports
A lost year on a last-place Eagles team made Eric Bieniemy who he is now
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – He had 12 carries. He caught two passes. He earned minimum wage. His team finished in last place. It was the best year of Eric Bieniemy’s life. The 1999 season was a curious one for the Eagles. It was unknown Andy Reid’s first year as a head coach and Donovan McNabb’s rookie season. The team had won just three games the year before, and Reid had put together a staff of young, unknown assistants.
NBC Sports
Report: Jimmy G-Shanahan relationship soured before Eagles loss
Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the 49ers appears to be over. Following San Francisco’s loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, coach Kyle Shanahan made clear in the end-of-season press conference alongside general manager John Lynch that he does not see Garoppolo returning in 2023. Shanahan’s answer...
NBC Sports
Every player will practice for the Chiefs today
The Chiefs practiced in pads Monday. They will have a light practice today before the three official practice days of the week. Coach Andy Reid said every player practiced Monday and will practice again Tuesday. “We’re all doing well there,” Reid said Tuesday morning. Receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis)...
NBC Sports
Doctor clarifies Steph's injury is high-ankle sprain variant
The Warriors released an update Sunday on superstar Steph Curry that, to many, sounded more like a lesson in high school Biology class. “An MRI [Saturday] night confirmed that Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg,” the team said in a statement Sunday.
