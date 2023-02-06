Leander ISD has been examining whether last week’s ice storm will affect the academic calendar for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. In total, classes were canceled for four days during the first week of February. In compliance with state law, we built two days’ worth of banked minutes into the calendar. For the remaining two days, district administration will bring a state waiver to the Board of Trustees for approval on Feb. 23. We feel confident make-up days will not be necessary.

LEANDER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO