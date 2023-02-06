ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Storm Impacts Academic Calendar

Leander ISD has been examining whether last week’s ice storm will affect the academic calendar for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. In total, classes were canceled for four days during the first week of February. In compliance with state law, we built two days’ worth of banked minutes into the calendar. For the remaining two days, district administration will bring a state waiver to the Board of Trustees for approval on Feb. 23. We feel confident make-up days will not be necessary.
Cedar Park's Silverado Ranch offers proximity to Brushy Creek Park, community pool, playground

Silverado Ranch residents have access to a community pool. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Situated just south of Whitestone Boulevard in Cedar Park, the Silverado Ranch neighborhood, developed by KB Homes starting in 2005, includes a variety of home sizes and prices. The neighborhood is located close to Brushy Creek Park, Gupton...
Travis County November bond election for road, park improvement

Travis County November bond election for road, park improvement. In 2023, voters in Travis County can expect a November bond election that would go toward improving roads, parks and other facilities. The specific projects and cost estimate for the bond will be determined by a 15-member court-appointed Bond Advisory Committee, which will meet weekly to determine the county’s most critical needs.
Williamson County Emergency Communications addresses dispatcher vacancies

Williamson County Emergency Communications has five vacancies in the department. (Courtesy Williamson County) While emergency call centers throughout the country face staffing shortages, Williamson County Emergency Communications has made a concerted effort to fill vacancies in recent years, department heads said during a Williamson County Commissioners Court meeting Feb. 7.
High intensity studio CycleBar now open in Bee Cave

CycleBar Bee Cave opened at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. (Courtesy CycleBar) Boutique indoor cycling studio CycleBar opened in Bee Cave at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. The studio is owned by Rhonda Salerno and offers a variety of classes, from high-intensity challenges to “sanctuary” rides for cyclists to unplug. The practice is open to individuals of all skill levels and has two other locations in Austin: one in Cedar Park and one in Central Austin. 512-850-5999.
Reformer-based Pilates studio comes to Bee Cave

Katy Kenney is the owner of BodyBar Pilates Bee Cave, a new studio that opened off Bee Cave Road in February. (Courtesy Katy Kenney) BodyBar Pilates opened at the beginning of February at 12101 Bee Cave Road, Ste. 5A, Bee Cave. BodyBar Pilates Bee Cave is the first BodyBar Pilates studio to open in Austin and is owned by Katy Kenney.
San Marcos approves to repeal meet and confer agreement with police union; must renegotiate by June 7

Local activist group Mano Amiga and community members gathered outside San Marcos City Hall prior to the council meeting Feb. 7. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) In a 4-3 vote Feb. 7, the San Marcos City Council approved a resolution to repeal the city's meet and confer agreement with the San Marcos Police Officers' Association; Mayor Jane Hughson and Council Members Matthew Mendoza and Mark Gleason were the dissenting votes.
All Seasons Dentistry now offering dental exams and cleanings in Round Rock

Sam Arava (left) and Chakradhar Beerpur held a grand opening for All Seasons Dental on Jan. 11. (Community Impact/Steffanie Bartlett) All Seasons Dentistry opened Jan. 11 at 4450 E. Palm Valley Blvd. Ste. B102, Round Rock. The dental practice, owned by Sam Arava, D.D.S., and Chakradhar Beerpur, D.D.S., offers preventative dentistry such as dental cleanings, exams; cosmetic dentistry including composite fillings, porcelain veneers and teeth whitening; and periodontal disease treatment. 737-243-1111.
