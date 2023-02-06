Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
Some Want to Fire the City Manager Over His Response to Winter WeatherTom HandyAustin, TX
What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
4th Stimulus Update 2023: Joe Biden announces a significant ‘May deadline’MEDIALINKERS NEWSAustin, TX
Related
Charter, private school growth continues to rise in Leander
Demographers expect local enrollment in charter schools to continue to take students from Leander ISD. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The number of students living within Leander ISD who attend a charter school is increasing, according to data from Population and Survey Analysts. In 2018, charter schools pulled 1,059 students from the...
1 Round Rock ISD teacher finds secret to keeping students engaged
Students in Shawn Sieber's forensic science class are currently learning about how investigators use the body as evidence.
Pflugerville ISD continues narrowing options for boundary changes, elementary closures
PfISD trustees discussed plans for closing one or more elementary schools at a Feb. 6 workshop. (Screenshot courtesy Pflugerville ISD) After continued discussion and gathering of public feedback, Pflugerville ISD has narrowed its attendance boundary adjustment proposals to two plans—one for elementary schools and another for high schools. At...
Round Rock, Austin ISDs expected to pay teachers for winter storm school closures
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Now that last week's ice storm has come and gone, Central Texas school districts are looking to make sure teachers will still get paid for the days that the storm canceled class. Round Rock ISD's Board of Trustees is expected to adopt an emergency resolution...
San Marcos CISD approves $7M construction contract for new building
San Marcos CISD school board approved a new administration building that will be located at the Owen Goodnight Middle School Campus. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) In a 4-2 decision Jan. 17, the San Marcos CISD board of trustees approved a construction contract with Noble General Contractors LLC for a new administration building.
One Austin ISD school still without power; district pivots with modified school day Feb. 6
One Austin ISD elementary school is still without power, and the district has come up with a modified school day for the campus Feb. 6. (Community Impact staff) One Austin ISD elementary school is still without power, and the district has come up with a modified school day for the campus Feb. 6.
Round Rock ISD to hold virtual information session on fentanyl
Community members interested in learning more about fentanyl can participate in a virtual town hall held by Round Rock ISD on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Community members interested in learning more about fentanyl—a highly potent opioid that ranks as the No. 1 leading cause of death...
leanderisd.org
Ice Storm Impacts Academic Calendar
Leander ISD has been examining whether last week’s ice storm will affect the academic calendar for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. In total, classes were canceled for four days during the first week of February. In compliance with state law, we built two days’ worth of banked minutes into the calendar. For the remaining two days, district administration will bring a state waiver to the Board of Trustees for approval on Feb. 23. We feel confident make-up days will not be necessary.
Athletic complex SoccerZone Lakeline in Cedar Park celebrates 10 years in February
In addition to the Cedar Park location, SoccerZone also has a South Austin location. (Courtesy SoccerZone Lakeline) SoccerZone Lakeline is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in February. The indoor athletic field offers youth and adult soccer leagues, child development classes and youth soccer training. SoccerZone also serves as an event venue...
300-job knife factory, HQ project dies in Leander
An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.
Cedar Park's Silverado Ranch offers proximity to Brushy Creek Park, community pool, playground
Silverado Ranch residents have access to a community pool. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Situated just south of Whitestone Boulevard in Cedar Park, the Silverado Ranch neighborhood, developed by KB Homes starting in 2005, includes a variety of home sizes and prices. The neighborhood is located close to Brushy Creek Park, Gupton...
Travis County November bond election for road, park improvement
Travis County November bond election for road, park improvement. In 2023, voters in Travis County can expect a November bond election that would go toward improving roads, parks and other facilities. The specific projects and cost estimate for the bond will be determined by a 15-member court-appointed Bond Advisory Committee, which will meet weekly to determine the county’s most critical needs.
fox7austin.com
ACC campus under shelter-in-place order after report of armed subject near school
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Austin Community College (ACC) Cypress Creek Campus is under a shelter-in-place order after a report of an armed subject near campus. It happened around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to a tweet by ACC District. ACC says all campus doors on its Cedar Park campus...
Williamson County Emergency Communications addresses dispatcher vacancies
Williamson County Emergency Communications has five vacancies in the department. (Courtesy Williamson County) While emergency call centers throughout the country face staffing shortages, Williamson County Emergency Communications has made a concerted effort to fill vacancies in recent years, department heads said during a Williamson County Commissioners Court meeting Feb. 7.
High intensity studio CycleBar now open in Bee Cave
CycleBar Bee Cave opened at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. (Courtesy CycleBar) Boutique indoor cycling studio CycleBar opened in Bee Cave at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. The studio is owned by Rhonda Salerno and offers a variety of classes, from high-intensity challenges to “sanctuary” rides for cyclists to unplug. The practice is open to individuals of all skill levels and has two other locations in Austin: one in Cedar Park and one in Central Austin. 512-850-5999.
Leander City Council approves $197,054 in police department upgrades
The two purchases were made to provide necessary upgrades to the Leander Police Department. (Courtesy City of Leander) Leander City Council approved two purchases totaling $197,054 for Leander Police Department upgrades at its Feb. 2 meeting. The first purchase—in the amount of $141,428—included 42 Protech Assault VP Shield Level III...
Reformer-based Pilates studio comes to Bee Cave
Katy Kenney is the owner of BodyBar Pilates Bee Cave, a new studio that opened off Bee Cave Road in February. (Courtesy Katy Kenney) BodyBar Pilates opened at the beginning of February at 12101 Bee Cave Road, Ste. 5A, Bee Cave. BodyBar Pilates Bee Cave is the first BodyBar Pilates studio to open in Austin and is owned by Katy Kenney.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Round Rock ISD's Forest North Elementary to remain closed Monday
ROUND ROCK, Texas - All Round Rock ISD schools, except for one, are set to reopen and resume classes this week following the recent ice storm that hit Central Texas. All the district's offices will also reopen. Round Rock ISD says that the power outage at Forest North Elementary School...
San Marcos approves to repeal meet and confer agreement with police union; must renegotiate by June 7
Local activist group Mano Amiga and community members gathered outside San Marcos City Hall prior to the council meeting Feb. 7. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) In a 4-3 vote Feb. 7, the San Marcos City Council approved a resolution to repeal the city's meet and confer agreement with the San Marcos Police Officers' Association; Mayor Jane Hughson and Council Members Matthew Mendoza and Mark Gleason were the dissenting votes.
All Seasons Dentistry now offering dental exams and cleanings in Round Rock
Sam Arava (left) and Chakradhar Beerpur held a grand opening for All Seasons Dental on Jan. 11. (Community Impact/Steffanie Bartlett) All Seasons Dentistry opened Jan. 11 at 4450 E. Palm Valley Blvd. Ste. B102, Round Rock. The dental practice, owned by Sam Arava, D.D.S., and Chakradhar Beerpur, D.D.S., offers preventative dentistry such as dental cleanings, exams; cosmetic dentistry including composite fillings, porcelain veneers and teeth whitening; and periodontal disease treatment. 737-243-1111.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0