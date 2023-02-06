ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alamance County Woman Charged in Elderly Fraud

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On January 27, Deputies were alerted to a financial theft from two elderly living facility residents. Both victims said they were missing their financial cards. A facility employee was labeled a suspect during the investigation. Deputies say that probable cause was found to arrest 57-year-old...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Winston-Salem adresses record high homicide rates

To start the year Winston-Salem has a record number of nine homicides in January. “Areas in our city are plagued by violence,” said Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn Jr. In only a three-square mile radius gunshot reports from machines that record gunfire went up by 42% compared to the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Greensboro Police, Zencity Publish Community Concern Report

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back in September, Greensboro Police began a partnership with Zencity to create a new public survey tool, “Blockwise,” to learn concerns, attitudes, and police trust from citizens. This marks the newest technology-driven attempt by Greensboro Police to comprehend community concerns and also to serve residents in a more effective manner. Greensboro is the first city and first Police Department in North Carolina to utilize this technology.
GREENSBORO, NC
Alamance-Burlington Schools Respond to TikTok Video Threat

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff’s Deputies have been alerted to a TikTok trend including videos which pose a potential for threat of school violence. Deputies say investigations have led to the video's origin, which has been shared with ABSS. Further investigation has shown no credible threats...
First Blockwise Report; How residents feel about the GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department releasing the first quarterly report with the new public survey tool "Blockwise" after partnering with Zencity in September of last year. "Blockwise" was created to better understand community concerns and more effectively serve residents. According to the data, based on a representative...
GREENSBORO, NC
Firefighters working to put out Downtown Fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighters were spotted in downtown working to put out a fire on the intersection of S. Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Three fire trucks are on scene along with EMS. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared by fire crews.
GREENSBORO, NC
North Carolina A&T's impact on Greensboro

Greensboro — North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University was founded in the basement of Shaw University in 1891 after African American students were denied entry into North Carolina State University School of Engineering. Arin Smallwood is a History Professor at North Carolina A&T and he said since A&T’s opening it has left a huge impact on the Black community.
GREENSBORO, NC

