Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His SystemThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
How RTP Brought Diversity To Our CommunityGlenn WilkinsDurham, NC
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Related
abc45.com
Alamance County Woman Charged in Elderly Fraud
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On January 27, Deputies were alerted to a financial theft from two elderly living facility residents. Both victims said they were missing their financial cards. A facility employee was labeled a suspect during the investigation. Deputies say that probable cause was found to arrest 57-year-old...
abc45.com
Police: Missing man found dismembered in a concrete-filled barrel, suspect charged
LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man who disappeared more a month ago was found dismembered inside of a concrete-filled barrel in North Carolina, according to authorities. Now, a murder investigation is underway. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a release that the department executed a search warrant...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem adresses record high homicide rates
To start the year Winston-Salem has a record number of nine homicides in January. “Areas in our city are plagued by violence,” said Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn Jr. In only a three-square mile radius gunshot reports from machines that record gunfire went up by 42% compared to the...
abc45.com
Greensboro Police, Zencity Publish Community Concern Report
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back in September, Greensboro Police began a partnership with Zencity to create a new public survey tool, “Blockwise,” to learn concerns, attitudes, and police trust from citizens. This marks the newest technology-driven attempt by Greensboro Police to comprehend community concerns and also to serve residents in a more effective manner. Greensboro is the first city and first Police Department in North Carolina to utilize this technology.
abc45.com
Alamance-Burlington Schools Respond to TikTok Video Threat
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff’s Deputies have been alerted to a TikTok trend including videos which pose a potential for threat of school violence. Deputies say investigations have led to the video's origin, which has been shared with ABSS. Further investigation has shown no credible threats...
abc45.com
First Blockwise Report; How residents feel about the GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department releasing the first quarterly report with the new public survey tool "Blockwise" after partnering with Zencity in September of last year. "Blockwise" was created to better understand community concerns and more effectively serve residents. According to the data, based on a representative...
abc45.com
Firefighters working to put out Downtown Fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighters were spotted in downtown working to put out a fire on the intersection of S. Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Three fire trucks are on scene along with EMS. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared by fire crews.
abc45.com
North Carolina A&T's impact on Greensboro
Greensboro — North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University was founded in the basement of Shaw University in 1891 after African American students were denied entry into North Carolina State University School of Engineering. Arin Smallwood is a History Professor at North Carolina A&T and he said since A&T’s opening it has left a huge impact on the Black community.
abc45.com
N.C. A&T becomes a partner in USDA $2.8 billion Climate-Smart Commodities project
Greensboro — The USDA is working to help farms become more profitable. 141 projects are being funded to help those farmers and three of the projects are coming from North Carolina A&T USDA Secretary Thomas Vilsack said he was impressed with what he saw. “These projects involve all commodities,...
Comments / 0