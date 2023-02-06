Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer US shares brand new twist for upcoming season
The Masked Singer US has shared more costumes and a brand new twist for the upcoming ninth season. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming episodes will retain many of the innovations introduced in the last season, which saw sudden eliminations and double unmasking's in each episode. There will, however,...
Celebrity Jeopardy's Finale Ended In Dramatic Fashion, And Fans Already Want Season 2
Wil Wheaton, Patton Oswalt, and Ike Barinholtz gave Celebrity Jeopardy! fans a dramatic season finale, and now we want Season 2.
EW.com
The Flash showrunner breaks down all those season 9 premiere twists
Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Flash season 9 premiere. With only 13 episodes to go until The Flash ends for good, why not pause time for a little Groundhog Day action?. The season 9 premiere found Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) on the tail-end of a...
SheKnows
A Hallmark Fan Favorite Is at the Center of a Romantic Mystery in a New ‘Spring Into Love’ Premiere
Imagine if your photo ended up on the cover of a magazine…. Fans will be in for a real treat come March when Hallmark favorite Tyler Hynes returns to star in a new premiere during the network’s Spring Into Love event. In fact, his movie, A Picture of Her, will kick off the festivities on Saturday, March 25, at 8 pm. So, who will be his lovely leading lady this time around?
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Trailer Shows the Inspiring Backstory of the Iconic Girl Gang
It's time to step back into Rydell High — and the Pink Ladies are doing it on their own terms!. Everything beloved about Grease is returning in the new Paramount+ series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The official trailer teases a glimpse into the 1954-1955 school year, and its filled with love, drama and, of course, songs.
Prevention
The Real Reason Why ‘Criminal Minds’ Stars Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney Aren't on the Show
While most of the BAU returned for duty in Criminal Minds: Evolution, fans are still having a hard time moving past one major flaw in the Paramount+ series. The absence of Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney. Ever since the show began last fall, Rossi and the crime-fighting crew have...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says Goodbye to Show With Incredible Photo
NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen took to Instagram and shared a photo telling the show’s fans goodbye. As you might know, the show has been canceled and will end after 14 seasons. Olsen plays Marty Deeks on the CBS crime drama. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week....
David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Hasselhoff Is Married! Inside Her Black-Tie Garden Wedding
The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!" Taylor Hasselhoff is married! The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively...
Big Bang Theory Fans Are Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Melissa Rauch's Normal Voice In Night Court
"The Big Bang Theory" didn't come out with a bang. While the Chuck Lorre sitcom eventually became a linchpin of CBS' lineup and a reliable rerun, it initially received mixed reviews. "The Big Bang Theory" came into its own around Season 3, when the series introduced two new characters: neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and budding microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch.
‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Reveal Spinoff Hopes After Series Finale: The Show ‘Ended Prematurely’ (Exclusive)
Everything came full circle in the New Amsterdam series finale, which aired on January 17. The beginning of the episode features a new doctor, played by Molly Griggs, arriving for her first day at New Amsterdam as the medical director. Over the course of the two-part finale, fans learn exactly why each of our favorite doctors decided they wanted to save lives.
Popculture
Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit
In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
startattle.com
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 11) trailer, release date
Sheldon learns the university is building a database without him. Also, Mary takes care of a bedridden Mandy and Meemaw. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. This episode was directed by Alex Reid. The teleplay was written by Steven Holland, Jeremy Howe, and Marie Cheng, from a story by Steve Molaro, Eric Kaplan, and Nadiya Chettiar.
Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
Leah Remini cries over daughter giving college a second try: I’m a ‘mess’
Leah Remini is learning what it’s like to live without her daughter as the 18-year-old heads to college. Although Sofia technically started her freshman year in 2022, Remini explained to her Instagram followers Monday that the teen returned home for a brief break before choosing another university. “In August, our daughter Sofia enrolled in a college she thought was meant for her,” the actress, 52, wrote. “I moved her into a dorm room and came home heartbroken to a quiet house. “For many reasons, that school didn’t make sense for her,” Remini continued. “So she left, and we got to have her home...
Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Turn Beloved Book Series Into Must-See TV Show
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Talks Everything Everywhere All at Once at Globes. Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are bringing a beloved book series to life. The two A-listers are set to star in an upcoming Prime Video series based on Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular Kay Scarpetta series, according to Deadline.
King of the Hill Revival Ordered at Hulu, With Most of Original Cast Returning — But Could a Key Role Be Recast?
Yep. It’s time to head back to the alley again. King of the Hill is returning to TV with all-new episodes, via a series order at Hulu, TVLine has learned. The animated sitcom that centered on propane salesman Hank Hill and his family and friends in Arlen, Texas ran for a whopping 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009. The revival “will take place in fictional Arlen, Texas, in present day USA,” the streamer says. Original stars Mike Judge (Hank), Kathy Najimy (Hank’s wife Peggy) and Pamela Adlon (Hank’s son Bobby) will return to reprise their voice roles in the revival,...
EW.com
Salma Hayek credits Grown Ups costar Adam Sandler for helping her escape typecasting
Salma Hayek has the range, thank you very much, and it appears Adam Sandler was one of the first to see that. The Oscar-nominated star looked back at her career in a new interview with GQ UK published Monday, noting that she was "typecast for a long time" because of her looks. It wasn't until her turn in Sandler's 2010 comedy Grown Ups that she began to land more comedic roles, Hayek said.
The Drifters Star Charlie Thomas Dead: The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Was 85
Charlie Thomas featured on The Drifters' hits including "This Magic Moment," "Up on the Roof," "On Broadway" and chart-topper "Save the Last Dance for Me" Charlie Thomas, a member of The Drifters for more than 60 years, has died. He was 85. The musician's friend and fellow singer Peter Lemongello Jr. confirmed Thomas' death on Instagram on Jan. 31. Speaking to The New York Times on Monday, he added that Thomas died following complications from liver cancer. "I am completely devastated and shattered after losing my best friend of...
EW.com
America's Got Talent magician Scott Alexander dies following a stroke
Scott Alexander, the magician who captivated judges on season 6 of America's Got Talent, died Sunday following a stroke, his wife Jenny shared. Alexander suffered a stroke while performing on a cruise ship in Saint Kitts, Jenny revealed on Instagram. "We are shattered," she wrote alongside family photos. "Please hold us in your prayers."
Comments / 0