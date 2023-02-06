Read full article on original website
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Queen Mary: The Mystery Of Most Haunted ShipSiddhartha SapkotaLong Beach, CA
Leonardo DiCaprio and 19-Year-Old Model Eden Polani: Rumors of Dating Denied by InsiderPPLos Angeles, CA
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele
Trevor Noah opened the 65th Annual Grammys Sunday from the top of the Crypto arena … and with a dig at Los Angeles. “It’s the best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities,” he said, before immediately tossing the action to an opening performance by Bad Bunny. This is Noah’s third hosting the Grammys, which returned to Los Angeles Sunday after a stint in Las Vegas last year. The venue was adjusted for this auspicious post-pandemic occasion: tables replaced rows and rows of chairs in front of the stage, making it easier for ticket holders to...
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift targeted in Grammys monologue; host Trevor Noah makes Adele's dreams come true
Trevor Noah praised Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, while also making Adele's dreams come true as he opened the 2023 Grammy awards at Crypto.com arena in LA.
Grammys: Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Sheryl Crow Honor Music Legends During In Memoriam Tribute
The 2023 Grammy Awards honored the lives and careers lost in the music industry this past year in a touching In Memoriam segment, with performances by Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and Quavo. Host Trevor Noah introduced the tribute, acknowledging the importance of how music can unite people through their differences, while also acknowledging the influence of Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons in hip-hop over the years. “It’s Black kids and white kids rejecting segregation in the 1950s, and instead, blending R&B, country and even gospel into rock and roll,” Noah said. “In the 1980s, a young...
Quavo, Offset separated in fight backstage before Grammys Takeoff tribute: report
Tensions reportedly escalated between Migos members Quavo and Offset at Sunday night’s 65th Grammy Awards, reportedly resulting in a fight backstage before a tribute for Takeoff. Quavo was about to perform his song “Without You,” in honor of the rapper who was shot and killed in November 2022, when the altercation apparently started, according to TMZ. Sources said the physical fight began during the In Memoriam portion of the show, with Quavo — who is also Takeoff’s uncle — allegedly instigating the fight. Insiders told the outlet that Offset had been asked to take part in the tribute for their slain fellow Migos...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List
Watch: Trevor Noah Teases 2 BIG Surprise Performers at 2023 Grammys. And the Grammy goes to... Music's biggest night of the year is finally here as the 2023 Grammy Awards are in full swing and plenty of the recording industry's most popular and respected artists have already been named winners (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here).
Complex
Will Smith Bowed Out of Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute as Surprise Guest Due to ‘Bad Boys 4’ Shoot
The Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance that nearly included Will Smith. Once known as the Fresh Prince before cementing his status as one of the biggest mainstream rappers in the 1990s, Smith had to drop out of the performance at the last minute over a scheduling conflict.
SheKnows
Jennifer Hudson, Sharon Stone, & More of the Best Dressed Celebs From Clive Davis’ Star-Studded Pre-Grammy Gala
When there’s a star-studded party, there’s an even more packed, star-studded after-party. We’ve seen the Elton John and Vanity Fair ones that take place after the Oscars, the lowkey ones after the Golden Globes, and so on. However, the Grammys are a bit different because instead of an after-party, there’s usually a pre-party gala hosted by legendary music executive Clive Davis.
ETOnline.com
Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)
Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
SheKnows
All of the Best Photos From the Star-Studded 2023 Grammys After-Party Extravaganza
After a series of memorable performances and historic wins at the 2023 Grammy Awards, celebrities weren’t ready to say goodbye to the night’s festivities just yet. In fact, many of the night’s big winners and presenters kept the party going as they attended Universal Music Group’s 2023 After-Party at Milk Studios in Los Angeles.
What Time Are The Grammys On Tonight? Where to Watch The 2023 Grammys Live Online
Live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the 2023 Grammys will air live on CBS and Paramount+!. Hosted by Trevor Noah, music’s biggest night will once again feature an all-star collection of artists as fans will be treated to performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. “About Damn Time,” “abcdefu,” “All Too Well,” and other popular bops will compete for Song of the Year, while ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Harry Styles battle it out for Album of the Year. A full list of nominees can be found on the official Grammys website.
TODAY.com
Beyoncé set to make history at 2023 Grammys
The 65th annual Grammy Awards are here and Beyoncé leads a star-studded collection of nominees and performers with nine nominations. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports for Sunday TODAY.Feb. 5, 2023.
tvinsider.com
Grammys 2023: Why Will Smith Dropped Out of Hip-Hop Tribute
The 65th Grammy Awards celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with one epic performance featuring several famous faces, but one was missing from the ensemble for a specific reason. According to Questlove, who spoke to Variety, Will Smith was meant to participate in the tribute but had to back out due to scheduling conflicts. The event supposedly coincided with production for Bad Boys 4.
Conservatives blast ‘satanic’ Sam Smith at Grammys; ‘SNL’ highlights; more: Buzz
Sam Smith’s Grammys performance irks conservatives. Some people were mad Beyonce or Bad Bunny didn’t win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, or thought Taylor Swift should’ve won Song of the Year over Bonnie Raitt. Others were upset at Sam Smith’s fiery performance of “Unoly” with Kim Petras, which featured drag stars in devil costumes and Smith with devil horns. Billboard reports conservatives called it “satanic” on social media, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeting a video clip and writing “This... is... evil.” Right-wingers like podcaster Liz Wheeler further claimed that “demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan” and even pushed a conspiracy theory that Madonna, who introduced the number, looked like a “satanic” statue in New York City. Smith and Petras won Best Pop Dup/Group Performance for the song, making Petras the first transgender woman to win in the category.
nexttv.com
Review: ‘Not Dead Yet’ on ABC
Not Dead Yet, a comedy starring Gina Rodriguez as a journalist whose life is a bit of a mess, starts Wednesday, February 8 on ABC. Rodriguez, who played Jane in Jane the Virgin, portrays Nell, who quit the newspaper she worked at five years ago to move to London with her boyfriend, only to see the relationship explode. She is hired back at the newspaper, but with a less than desirable role: writing obituaries.
nexttv.com
CNN, PBS Win Big At DuPont-Columbia Awards
CNN and PBS were the big winners at the duPont-Columbia Awards, given out February 6 at the Low Memorial Library at Columbia University in New York. CNN won for the documentary Navalny and for coverage of the war in Ukraine. PBS won for the NOVA episode Arctic Sinkholes, and for PBS Newshour’s and Jane Ferguson’s The Fall of Afghanistan and War in Ukraine.
nexttv.com
‘Insecure’ Debuts on OWN
Issa Rae comedy Insecure debuts on OWN Tuesday, February 7. The show had five seasons on HBO. Two episodes run on premiere night at OWN, starting at 9 p.m. ET/ PT. Their titles are “Insecure as F**k” and “Messy as F**k”. Insecure explores the Black female...
nexttv.com
‘The Mandalorian’ Headed For Broadcast, Cable
The Walt Disney Company makes the pilot of Star Wars: The Mandalorian available to all when the episode is on ABC, Freeform and FX February 24. The promotional stunt comes in advance of season three of The Mandalorian premiering on Disney Plus March 1. Pedro Pascal portrays the title character....
nexttv.com
Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Floats To Primetime, Total-Day Chart Wins
Fox News Channel swept the basic cable primetime and total-day ratings charts for the second consecutive week, according to Nielsen. Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers in primetime for the week of January 30-February 5 for its second consecutive win, besting ESPN and MSNBC, which tied for second place with 1 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
