(Waukesha, WI) — Waukesha is looking to impose some limits on backyard chickens. The city council will vote in two weeks on a plan that would limit the number of chickens people can have, and looks to cut down on the number of nuisance complaints. Not everyone is happy. A number of chicken owners packed Monday’s city council committee meeting to plead their case. Under the new rules, folks in Waukesha would be capped at six chickens and no roosters. The next vote is February 23rd.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO