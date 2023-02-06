ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wuwm.com

Staffing issues at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital cause growing concern for patients

Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital has been widely regarded as a premier healthcare facility in the Southeastern Wisconsin area for decades. The 670,000-square-foot and $400 million building overlooking Lake Michigan on Milwaukee's East side is a pinnacle of modern healthcare facility design. However, as prestigious as the hospital looks on the outside, the operations on the inside are vastly different. As one doctor explained, "Ascension Columbia St. Mary's is a first-class structure on the outside, but third world inside."
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

From sadness to anger, officer's death brings out all emotions

MILWAUKEE — People said they’ve experienced a range of emotion after the shooting death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving early Tuesday morning. Those emotions range from sadness and grief to anger, which is how Jeanne Baier said she was feeling Wednesday afternoon. Baier drove to Milwaukee Police Department’s District Four precinct office just after noon on Wednesday to pay her respects.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Waukesha Considers Imposing Limits on Backyard Chickens

(Waukesha, WI) — Waukesha is looking to impose some limits on backyard chickens. The city council will vote in two weeks on a plan that would limit the number of chickens people can have, and looks to cut down on the number of nuisance complaints. Not everyone is happy. A number of chicken owners packed Monday’s city council committee meeting to plead their case. Under the new rules, folks in Waukesha would be capped at six chickens and no roosters. The next vote is February 23rd.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After Milwaukee officer's sacrifice, mental health toll a reality

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's ultimate sacrifice Tuesday is taking a toll on his fellow officers. While there are resources for officers nowadays, mental health was not always talked about. "There’s soft human beings underneath all of this Kevlar," said Jo Ann Mignon, secretary of Wisconsin Concerns of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria; National Pizza Day

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria has been around for more than 30 years and during that time they’ve made many pizzas and great memories with their family and customers. Christina Van Zelst is in Burlington with a family that’s helping us celebrate National Pizza Day!
BURLINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police seize 2 illegally possessed firearms

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced they have recovered two illegally possessed firearms. These firearms were seized Saturday, Feb. 4 from a person who is prohibited from having them. "We also know that these guns often got handed around between other dangerous people. This is a great job by KPD...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Germantown drug unit arrest; 2 in custody for delivery of cocaine

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8 for their involvement in a several months long investigation into the delivery of cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the 29-year-old Germantown man delivered cocaine to undercover officers. In...
GERMANTOWN, WI
KCCI.com

Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest

AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
AMES, IA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys

MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
MILWAUKEE, WI

