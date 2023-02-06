Read full article on original website
Islamic Society of Milwaukee seeking donations after Syria, Turkey earthquake
The Islamic Society of Milwaukee (ISM) is accepting donations to help relief efforts following the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey.
Staffing issues at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital cause growing concern for patients
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital has been widely regarded as a premier healthcare facility in the Southeastern Wisconsin area for decades. The 670,000-square-foot and $400 million building overlooking Lake Michigan on Milwaukee's East side is a pinnacle of modern healthcare facility design. However, as prestigious as the hospital looks on the outside, the operations on the inside are vastly different. As one doctor explained, "Ascension Columbia St. Mary's is a first-class structure on the outside, but third world inside."
From sadness to anger, officer's death brings out all emotions
MILWAUKEE — People said they’ve experienced a range of emotion after the shooting death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving early Tuesday morning. Those emotions range from sadness and grief to anger, which is how Jeanne Baier said she was feeling Wednesday afternoon. Baier drove to Milwaukee Police Department’s District Four precinct office just after noon on Wednesday to pay her respects.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
Waukesha Considers Imposing Limits on Backyard Chickens
(Waukesha, WI) — Waukesha is looking to impose some limits on backyard chickens. The city council will vote in two weeks on a plan that would limit the number of chickens people can have, and looks to cut down on the number of nuisance complaints. Not everyone is happy. A number of chicken owners packed Monday’s city council committee meeting to plead their case. Under the new rules, folks in Waukesha would be capped at six chickens and no roosters. The next vote is February 23rd.
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
Small plane goes off runway at Waukesha County airport
A plane made a hard landing and went off the runway at Waukesha County Airport in Wisconsin Wednesday morning.
After Milwaukee officer's sacrifice, mental health toll a reality
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's ultimate sacrifice Tuesday is taking a toll on his fellow officers. While there are resources for officers nowadays, mental health was not always talked about. "There’s soft human beings underneath all of this Kevlar," said Jo Ann Mignon, secretary of Wisconsin Concerns of...
23-year-old who crashed into home near 60th & Capitol identified
Latrone White, 23, has been identified as the young man who died when he lost control of his car and crashed into a house on 60th Street between Melvina and Capitol
Former MKE health commissioner Kirsten Johnson named Wisconsin DHS Secretary
Kirsten Johnson, who led Milwaukee's health department during the COVID-19 pandemic, was named secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Calm before the storm: Wisconsin prepares for heavy precipitation overnight into Thursday
MILWAUKEE — Wednesday’s high of 40 and sunshine should melt most of the remaining snow on the ground, but more precipitation is on the way according to Wisconsin weather experts. According to TMJ4’s Marisa Woloszyn, sunshine will slowly change to clouds into the evening and rain should begin...
Milwaukee officer killed; Terrell Thompson probation for hit-and-runs
Many viewers have reached out to the FOX6 Newsroom over the phone or online with one common question. Why was 19-year-old Terrell Thompson given probation for a 2021 hit-and-run case?
Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'
Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse.
Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria; National Pizza Day
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria has been around for more than 30 years and during that time they’ve made many pizzas and great memories with their family and customers. Christina Van Zelst is in Burlington with a family that’s helping us celebrate National Pizza Day!
Kenosha police seize 2 illegally possessed firearms
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced they have recovered two illegally possessed firearms. These firearms were seized Saturday, Feb. 4 from a person who is prohibited from having them. "We also know that these guns often got handed around between other dangerous people. This is a great job by KPD...
Germantown drug unit arrest; 2 in custody for delivery of cocaine
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8 for their involvement in a several months long investigation into the delivery of cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the 29-year-old Germantown man delivered cocaine to undercover officers. In...
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
Officer Jerving fundraiser, Kelly's Bleachers Wind Lake volleyball event
Most Fridays, you could find Officer Peter Jerving on the volleyball court at Kelly's Bleachers in Wind Lake with a group of new friends. One passed the procession Tuesday night and later learned he'd been shot and killed. He's now organzing a fundraiser for his friend.
